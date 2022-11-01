ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laduenews.com

Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town

Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

5 arts events happening in the St. Louis area this weekend

From music and dance to a Dia de los Muertos visual art display, discover artistic events taking place around the metro area. The arts scene is thriving in the St. Louis area. Celebrate the arts by spending your weekend enjoying some of the most colorful, creative and daring events in the city, featuring music, dance, culture and more. Below are a few options happening Friday through Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Explore this charming renovation of a 1950s-era home in Ladue

Stepping past the blooming white hydrangea bushes, between the large white columns, underneath the second-floor balcony and through the door of the white-brick Southern-style Colonial house, a visitor quickly concludes that Amy Studebaker’s Ladue home is a designer’s dream. However, it’s just as equally well-lived and well-loved as it is picture-perfect.
LADUE, MO
5 On Your Side

Man found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis park

ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis' Barrett Brothers Park. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Homicide Division was requested at about 8 a.m. Thursday. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the park located near St. Louis and Hamilton avenues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Nursery Night at Napoli

Join the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery's Young Professionals Board for our annual "Nursery Night at Napoli!" Come together for drinks, appetizers, music, and networking, to support the work of the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery. The Crisis Nursery is committed to the prevention of child abuse & neglect in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Meet Webster University’s unrelated look-alikes

(KMOV) -- They grew up in the Kansas City area with so much in common, people thought they were twins. After losing contact for a few years, they were surprised to find each other again as freshmen at a college in St. Louis. Eva and Micha have the same last...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

CloudKitchens to open multi-unit ghost kitchen on Hampton Avenue

Ghost kitchens continue to materialize across St. Louis—and in a big way. CloudKitchens, which has dozens of shared ghost kitchens either open or in development across the U.S., will open St. Louis' first such dedicated facility at 2360 Hampton (a half mile south of Interstate 44), a location selected for the number of potential customers within a 15-minute drive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Rock-n-Roll Bingo

Join us for Rock-n-Roll Bingo on Friday, November 4 at the Kirkwood Community Center. Bring your crew for a fun night out! Cost is $30/person, tables up to 8. To register: email Tracie@odas.org. Doors open and 6 p.m., bingo starts at 7 p.m. Free water, soda and beer..BYO snacks. We will have a few silent auction items and a 50/50 raffle.
KIRKWOOD, MO
laduenews.com

Jazz St. Louis welcomes new president and CEO

In August, the proverbial torch passed at one of the metro area’s preeminent purveyors of sonority: Jazz St. Louis. The 27-year-old melodious oasis for ohs! and ahs! – now located in the Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District – appointed Victor Goines as its new president and CEO.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy