Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
'I’m definitely blessed': How this St. Louis man went from nothing to having his own clothing line
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis fashion designer Brandin Vaughn wants to keep kids warm during the upcoming winter. He has partnered with the organization Black Men Build for a coat drive. Vaughn knows what it is like to be without. “At a young age, I left home and decided...
laduenews.com
Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town
Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in St. Louis, Missouri – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover searching for the best breakfast places in St. Louis? Well, your search is about to end! This city has a ton of delicious breakfast joints, each with their own unique style and offerings. From classic American diners to hip new cafes, there’s something for everyone....
Murder Mystery Dinner Brings Intrigue to St. Charles
Tompkins Riverside will present the interactive event on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
laduenews.com
5 arts events happening in the St. Louis area this weekend
From music and dance to a Dia de los Muertos visual art display, discover artistic events taking place around the metro area. The arts scene is thriving in the St. Louis area. Celebrate the arts by spending your weekend enjoying some of the most colorful, creative and daring events in the city, featuring music, dance, culture and more. Below are a few options happening Friday through Sunday.
laduenews.com
This fall, take a drive down one of the St. Louis area’s scenic thoroughfares
Even if the weather can’t make up its mind, autumn is upon us, and the time has come for beanies, boots and a cozy road trip playlist. From long stretches of Illinois River road to a winding path through Ladue’s backyard, here are a few scenic drives for your consideration. After all, they say getting there is half the fun.
This St. Louis-area grocery store is getting a 'total store remodel'
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Schnuck Markets Inc. said Wednesday that work is underway on a total store remodel of its Crestwood location. The Crestwood store, located at 9540 Watson Road, will receive several updates including a food hall, “Fresh Pour” drink area and remodeled bakery, deli and seafood departments.
laduenews.com
This weekend, downtown St. Louis salutes U.S. service members for Veterans Day
Ladue News presents three ways for metro area residents to salute U.S. armed forces present and past, living and dead. All take place in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, Nov. 5, six days prior to Veterans Day. VETERANS DAY PARADE. The Missouri Historical Society’s Soldiers Memorial Military Museum (at 1315...
laduenews.com
Explore this charming renovation of a 1950s-era home in Ladue
Stepping past the blooming white hydrangea bushes, between the large white columns, underneath the second-floor balcony and through the door of the white-brick Southern-style Colonial house, a visitor quickly concludes that Amy Studebaker’s Ladue home is a designer’s dream. However, it’s just as equally well-lived and well-loved as it is picture-perfect.
Man found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis park
ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis' Barrett Brothers Park. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Homicide Division was requested at about 8 a.m. Thursday. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the park located near St. Louis and Hamilton avenues.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
laduenews.com
Nursery Night at Napoli
Join the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery's Young Professionals Board for our annual "Nursery Night at Napoli!" Come together for drinks, appetizers, music, and networking, to support the work of the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery. The Crisis Nursery is committed to the prevention of child abuse & neglect in the St. Louis region.
‘Heaterz Chicken’ to open in Kirkwood this weekend
A "new" restaurant is coming to Kirkwood. Heaterz Chicken is opening a restaurant in downtown Kirkwood.
KMOV
Meet Webster University’s unrelated look-alikes
(KMOV) -- They grew up in the Kansas City area with so much in common, people thought they were twins. After losing contact for a few years, they were surprised to find each other again as freshmen at a college in St. Louis. Eva and Micha have the same last...
KSDK
Emerson selling Ferguson headquarters, will consider a new home outside St. Louis
Emerson has nearly 1,300 employees based in St. Louis, the firm said Monday. It has been headquartered in St. Louis since its founding in 1890.
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, November 3 to November 5
SLIFF, Schlafly's Full Moon Festival, Laumeier After Dark and more
stlmag.com
CloudKitchens to open multi-unit ghost kitchen on Hampton Avenue
Ghost kitchens continue to materialize across St. Louis—and in a big way. CloudKitchens, which has dozens of shared ghost kitchens either open or in development across the U.S., will open St. Louis' first such dedicated facility at 2360 Hampton (a half mile south of Interstate 44), a location selected for the number of potential customers within a 15-minute drive.
laduenews.com
Rock-n-Roll Bingo
Join us for Rock-n-Roll Bingo on Friday, November 4 at the Kirkwood Community Center. Bring your crew for a fun night out! Cost is $30/person, tables up to 8. To register: email Tracie@odas.org. Doors open and 6 p.m., bingo starts at 7 p.m. Free water, soda and beer..BYO snacks. We will have a few silent auction items and a 50/50 raffle.
laduenews.com
Jazz St. Louis welcomes new president and CEO
In August, the proverbial torch passed at one of the metro area’s preeminent purveyors of sonority: Jazz St. Louis. The 27-year-old melodious oasis for ohs! and ahs! – now located in the Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District – appointed Victor Goines as its new president and CEO.
labortribune.com
Historic St. Louis landmark Ted Drewes opts for union electricians on large freezer project
IBEW Local 1 Financial Secretary Dave Roth has been patronizing Ted Drewes for more than 40 years. As an apprentice, Roth and his classmates would make the three-mile trip from the union’s training center to the historic St. Louis landmark during their lunch break. So, when Roth drove by...
Comments / 0