Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
How to export your Bitwarden vault for safekeeping
At this point in the game, if you're not using a password manager, you run the risk of your accounts getting hacked. Why? Because without a password manager, you're probably using weak passwords that you can remember or you're storing those passwords in an unprotected file on your computer. Should that be the case, anyone with access to your machine would have full access to those passwords.
ZDNet
Google enhances its AI-powered flood and wildfire tracking systems
Google is helping people combat the negative effects of climate change, including extreme weather patterns such as wildfires and floods, by developing tracking systems for these natural disasters. On Wednesday, Google added new features to its flood and wildfire tracking services that expand the scope of who can use it...
ZDNet
The people building artificial intelligence are the ones who need AI the most
There are many interesting use cases for artificial intelligence, from drug discovery to autonomous transportation. But the people seeing the most benefits from AI technologies to date are technologists themselves -- automating their operations and quality assurance, enabling faster application development, greater network optimization, and eliminating manual task work. That's...
ZDNet
Microsoft Teams desktop app got a performance boost. Did you spot it?
Microsoft has implemented more under-the-hood improvements to its Teams desktop client that it claims has delivered improvements in latency for key scenarios. Microsoft's Jeff Chen in a new blogpost explains the latest latency improvements are "mainly attributed to the upgrade of the framework, which we introduced this month." The upgrade...
ZDNet
Google's Pixel 7 cameras focus on 'accessible creativity' with impressive new features
In the smartphone industry, it's commonly held that you should buy the Google Pixel for its computational photography and post-processing prowess. The hardware is secondary. Real-time image processing and HDR+ are still the bread and butter of the Pixel camera experience, but it's the side dishes like Photo Unblur, Guided Frame, and Magic Eraser that will resonate with most users -- professional or not. And Google continues to bet on making the most inclusive cameras in the business. One example is putting its machine learning to work in optimizing for a wide variety of skin tones. But there are other examples, too.
ZDNet
How to add tab groups to Firefox for a more organized and efficient experience
I make no bones about Opera having the single best tab experience of every browser on the market. And although Safari's new tab management options come fairly close to Opera, it's still a clear runner-up. That doesn't mean other browsers can't compete. And even though they may never achieve the...
ZDNet
How to use your mobile phone as a webcam in Windows
Your Windows laptop likely has its own webcam that you use for virtual meetings. But many laptop webcams are stuck at a low resolution. And if you're using a desktop, you may not even have a webcam accessible. In that case, your mobile phone can step in to serve as...
ZDNet
Raspberry Pi Pico has a problem with Macs using MacOS Ventura
The UK maker of the Raspberry Pi is warning of an issue affecting its Pico device and other boards when using a Mac running the new MacOS Ventura, which has broken key functionality for flashing the $4 Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller board over USB. In a blogpost titled "The Ventura...
ZDNet
How to schedule emails in MacOS Ventura
I'm still a big fan of email. I send countless missives through one or more email clients (such as Thunderbird, Geary, Gmail, and Apple Mail) all day, every day. Of course, not every email client is built the same. Some, such as Geary, are very barebones and garner my attention via a very clean interface that is simple and effective to use. Other email clients offer more features than I know I'll ever need, but it's still nice that they're there (on the off-chance I might need them someday).
ZDNet
Gmail can now help you track the packages you ordered online
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Google has rolled out a new feature in Gmail that helps users track physical packages. The feature is meant to automate and eliminate the need for shoppers, after placing an order for a product online, to keep checking their inbox for the confirmation email and getting the tracking number to check the status of a delivery. At holiday season, inboxes are more likely to become filled with these confirmations.
Comments / 0