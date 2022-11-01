Read full article on original website
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
November Happenings in Cleveland, OHTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
9 Reasons for You To Get Outside and Take a Hike This MonthTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Knicks Saturday Clash
The Boston Celtics got back in the win column Friday night and they'll look to build off the victory right away Saturday night as they hit the road to take on the New York Knicks. Boston took down the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on Friday 123-119 after losing three of its previous games, including ...
LeBron James shares thoughts on Kyrie Irving, says he ‘caused some harm to a lot of people’
LeBron James weighed in on the Kyrie Irving controversy Friday night, saying his former teammate "caused some harm to a lot of people."
Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in bench scoring and a 58-24 edge in points in the paint. The Cavaliers played without guards Darius Garland (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle), who were both injured in an overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham had 19 points for Detroit, but scored only three in the second half.
George, Clippers rally past Spurs for 3rd straight victory
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Paul George scored 33 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-106 for their third straight victory. John Wall had 15 points and six assists for the Clippers, who are 5-4 after losing four of their first six games. Devin Vassell had a career-high 29 points for the Spurs while playing limited minutes following a four-game absence due to a sore left knee. Vassell made his first eight shots, including three 3-pointers, and finished 4 for 5 from long range. Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard missed his sixth straight game as he rehabilitates from offseason knee surgery.
Jewish Wizards forward Avdija weighs in on Irving situation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jewish Wizards forward Deni Avdija spoke for a few minutes Friday night about Kyrie Irving. The 21-year-old from Israel says he tries to stay positive in the face of antisemitism, but he also believes there should be consequences for players’ actions. Washington hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. That was a day after the Nets suspended Irving for posting a link to an antisemitic work. Avdija says it’s not right to publish something like that, since people look up to Irving. The fallout from Irving’s post continued Friday with Nike announcing the company has halted its relationship with Irving.
Brooks scores 23 as Grizzlies rout Hornets 130-99
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past Charlotte Hornets 130-99. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds, controlling the paint as Memphis built a big lead in the first half and continued to extend it after halftime. Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with 17 points, but was 5 of 12 from the floor — part of the Hornets shooting 38%. James Bouknight scored 14 points, and Bryce McGowens added 12. P.J. Washington had 10 points on 2-of-15 shooting, including 1 for 7 on 3s.
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The defending champion Golden State Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sidelined. Ingram scored 26 points in his return from a four-game absence because of a concussion and reserve Larry Nance Jr. scored 20 points for the Pelicans. Jordan Poole had 20 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Kevon Looney was the only regular starter in uniform for Golden State’s second game in two nights at the end of a winless five-game trip. The Warriors are 3-7 overall. Among Western Conference teams, only Houston has more losses.
Durant: Nets ‘could have kept quiet’ about Irving, tumult
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant says the Brooklyn Nets could have handled this tumultuous week differently. Brooklyn suspended guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games Thursday after he posted a link on Twitter to an antisemitic movie and didn’t issue an apology sought by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Irving later posted an apology on Instagram. Durant says he felt like the Nets could have kept quiet as an organization., and later clarifies on Twitter that he doesn’t condone hate speech or antisemitism. Nets general manager Sean Marks says the team is not considering releasing Irving at this time.
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks rally to beat 76ers 106-104
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Obi Toppin hit a 3-pointer and Jalen Brunson finished off a three-point play seconds later as the New York Knicks rallied from 12 points down to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104. Brunson finished with 23 points to lead the Knicks. R.J. Barrett scored 22, while Toppin had 13 of his 17 in the fourth quarter as the Knicks snapped a three-game skid. Julius Randle had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Cam Reddish scored 11 points and Isaiah Hertenstein added eight points and 10 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points, Tobias Harris had 23 and Montrezl Harrell added 14 for Philadelphia, which has lost two straight.
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro, who missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left, led the Heat with 29 points. Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and Max Strus added 17 points.
Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for Boston, which has won two of three. DeMar DeRozan had a season-high 46 points for the Bulls. Nik Vucevic added 24 points and 12 rebounds and Zach LaVine finished with 16 points. Chicago was denied its first three-game winning streak of the season.
Texans hit halfway mark with 1 win in another bad season
HOUSTON (AP) — With just one win through eight games, the Houston Texans look to be headed for their worst season in years. The undefeated Eagles beat the Texans 29-17 Thursday night for their third straight loss since the season’s only win over the Jaguars Oct. 9. The Texans (1-6-1) have arrived at the halfway mark of the season as one of two NFL teams with just one win.
NBA teams’ approach to Election Day more muted than 2020
MIAMI (AP) — Every NBA team is doing something to get ready for Election Day on Tuesday. It just might not be as amplified as it seemed two years ago. All 30 teams will play on Monday night and none will play Tuesday. That decision was made as a tribute to the importance of Election Day. Golden State guard Stephen Curry says all elections matter — including the midterm that will decide which party controls Congress.
Boston Bruins signing Mitchell Miller shows hockey culture still has long way to go | Opinion
The Bruins' decision shows the NHL — which has a long history of immoral and racist behavior among players and staff — hasn’t changed a bit.
