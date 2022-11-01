Read full article on original website
Vancouver-based film and television production company Brightlight Pictures has partnered with Level Film and Rocket Science on feature “Precious Cargo,” based on author Craig Davidson’s memoir, “Precious Cargo, My Year of Driving the Kids on School Bus 3077.” This marks the first time Brightlight Pictures has teamed up with Rocket Science, said Brightlight producer Emily Alden and executive producer and Brightlight founder Shawn Williamson.
It looks like Twitter's San Francisco headquarters will be a bloodbath a week after Musk took ownership.
There are two ways domestic service can go in horror movies: Either the innocent worker is walking into a diabolical trap, or she (it’s almost always a woman) is in fact the smiling angel of death, bringing doom to privileged employers who are oblivious of peril until it’s too late. In Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” which reaches theaters later this month, we get Scenario No. 1. In Lorcan Finnegan’s new “Nocebo,” about another immigrant laborer hired into a wealthy household, it is No. 2.
