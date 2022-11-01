ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'Extremely rare' 500-year-old textiles stun Antiques Roadshow expert

An Antiques Roadshow expert was left stunned when a never-before-seen Elizabethan textiles collection dating back 500 years appeared during filming. The items - which included a bedspread and pillowcases sewn by Elizabeth I and her ladies in waiting - were led by an "extremely rare" ivory silk satin sleeve and sleeve support.
historynet.com

Is There Any Historical Truth In The Story of ‘Frankenstein’?

Whether or not you think of Mary Shelley’s 1818 gothic novel or Mel Brooks’ 1974 film spoof, the name “Frankenstein” inevitably conjures up images of a mad scientist and a monster spawned from ghastly experiments on the dead. It could be written off as a work of complete horror fiction, of course—except for the fact that there is actually a Frankenstein castle (Burg Frankenstein) located in Hesse, Germany. Is there a historical connection?
Smithonian

The Forgotten Sisters Who Pioneered the Historical Novel

If one were to pinpoint the precise moment the Porter sisters experienced the pinnacle of literary fame, it would likely be the year 1814. By then, Jane and Anna Maria Porter were in their late 30s and living together outside London. They’d published 17 books, including several international bestsellers, and gained reputations as two very different paragons of feminine talent. Jane’s looks and personality proved a tall, dark and serious contrast to Maria’s, as light, bright and sparkling. With no more than a charity-school education, the sisters had grown up nurturing each other’s ambitions, editing each other’s writing and turning themselves into household names.
techeblog.com

Artificial Intelligence Used to Bring Classic 19th Century Portraits to Life

Artificial intelligence can already turn selfies into classic Renaissance paintings, but what about the other way around? Mystery Scoop decided to find out by bringing 19th century portraits to life that have all been given AI makeovers, including a quick restoration, colorization as well as some facial motion. Lorenzo Foli...
petapixel.com

AI Photo Restoration Brings Victorian Portraits to Life

A fascinating video made by Mystery Scoop has brought to life old Victorian-era portraits by using the latest technology in artificial intelligence (AI). The video scrolls through portraits taken in the 19th century and the photos come to life with color and movement as they go. “After receiving such good...
petapixel.com

Photo of a Pensive Gorilla Wins African Wildlife Photography Awards

A photo of a contemplative silverback gorilla has won the 2022 Benjamin Mkapa African Wildlife Photography Awards. US-based photographer Michelle Kranz took the top spot after capturing the amazing picture on her Nikon D850 while in Rwanda. “This amazing silverback settled down to relax after playing with another male,” says...
tatler.com

Experts stunned by ‘extremely rare’ piece of clothing made by Queen Elizabeth I

An 'extremely rare' 500-year-old textile piece made by Elizabeth I and her Ladies in Waiting was discovered on an episode of Antiques Roadshow this weekend. Author and lecturer Hilary Kay was reportedly left ‘stunned’ after she was presented with a 16th-century bedspread and pillowcases as well as an ivory silk satin sleeve and sleeve support.
Fareeha Arshad

Medieval Royals with strange habits: Louis XIV, King Adolf Frederick, King Charles VI

Past and present royals are always associated with honour, heritage, and majesty. Yet, despite their respect, some aspects of their lives are not as they appear from the outside. Most of the time, their lives are an illusion when seen from outside. Several royals were addicted to insanely weird habits that were deeply ingrained into their lifestyle throughout history. Let’s have a look at some of such instances from the past.
Hypebae

These Are the Top 25 Travel Destinations of 2023, According to 'National Geographic'

It’s time to start planning for your travels next year – National Geographic has unveiled its list of the top 25 destinations of 2023. The full list is divided into five categories, each focusing on different aspects of the locations — culture, nature, adventure, community and family — to cater to different traveling styles. National Geographic Travel‘s senior editor Amy Alipio shared that the list was created with the hopes of 2023 rediscovering not only the joy of travel, but also the beauty of wonder. “Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this,” she said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
getnews.info

Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History

Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
petapixel.com

Photo Book of Henri Cartier-Bresson’s Life’s Work Now in Its 11th Edition

A new edition of Henri Cartier-Bresson’s career retrospective photo book has been published in France, two decades after the great photographer’s death. Henri Cartier Bresson: Photographe is the 11th edition of a set of 155 photographs taken by the man who was dubbed “the eye of the century.”
BBC

Liverpool Biennial to explore catastrophe and aliveness

Liverpool Biennial will return in 2023 with more than 30 artists exploring "the thread between catastrophe and aliveness", its organisers have said. The 12th edition of the UK's "largest free art festival" will be curated by South African artist Khanyisile Mbongwa and run from June to September 2023. The event...

Comments / 0

Community Policy