Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale planners adjust to address lingering issues
PALMDALE — The City Council approved changes to the planning document that sets out the rules for the area around the Palmdale Transportation Center to address a few issues that arose with the recent approval of the city’s General Plan, as well as to allow for a car wash to be built, at the southeast corner of Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard.
myburbank.com
Holiday in the Park 2022 is Coming Up on Friday, Nov 18
Magnolia Park’s Holiday in the Park event is just around the corner with nine blocks of exhibitors, live music, dance performances, art exhibits, a classic car show, food trucks, exhibitors and a family fun zone. The 32nd annual Holiday in the Park event will be taking place on Friday, November 18th from 5:00-9:00pm from Hollywood Way to Florence st.
westsidetoday.com
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: City Clerk Candidate Checks All the Right Boxes for Resident
I like to think of an election season as a three-month-long job interview. Sure, many campaigns kick off well before then. In Burbank, however, August is usually when the series of endorsement interviews, candidate forums, and news profiles begin. It’s an opportunity for the voters to get acquainted with the candidates and size up their choices.
myburbank.com
Premier America Credit Union Cuts the Ribbon on Empire Center Branch Monday
Premier America Credit Union will celebrate the opening of its Empire Center Branch located at 1633 N. Victory Place in Burbank with local officials, the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, and media representatives at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The special event officially welcomes the community to the branch, which opened its doors during the pandemic in June 2020.
Officials celebrate groundbreaking of new North Long Beach townhome and retail project
The project, "RTHM," is located at Atlantic Boulevard and South Street and will consist of 84 residential townhomes and 2,294 square feet of commercial space. The post Officials celebrate groundbreaking of new North Long Beach townhome and retail project appeared first on Long Beach Post.
signalscv.com
Board of Supervisors approves motions to support veterans
County to seek bids for traffic project in Castaic. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to establish regional resources for veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley and expand employment opportunities for county residents who served in the military and their families, too. In addition, the supervisors voted...
Deputies Respond To Santa Clarita Overdose Near Bouquet Canyon Park
On Thursday afternoon, paramedics responded to an Santa Clarita overdose in a residential neighborhood near Bouquet Canyon Park. At around 3 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a male overdosing on Newbird Drive, a residential street in Santa Clarita, according to Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “He was transported ...
Homeless offered housing and gift card to trade in RV
More than 20 RV's have been removed from the street since February.
Fire races through Riverside post office; arson investigation underway
An arson team was investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a post office in Riverside early Friday morning. Firefighters were called around 1:51 a.m. to the 3600 block of Sunnyside Drive where they found a U.S. post office burning in a strip mall, the Riverside Fire Department confirmed. Several fires were also found in nearby […]
foxla.com
Santa Ana River bottom homeless encampment ban takes effect
LOS ANGELES - Homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom within Riverside city limits are now illegal. The new rule went into effect Friday, Nov. 4, and Riverside city officials said they aren’t leaving the unhoused high and dry. Critics argue such laws criminalize the homeless and leave...
myburbank.com
Opinion: Cast Your Vote or Stop Giving Your Opinions
November 8 is not only a big day in this country with the midterm elections, but it is an even larger day if you think about what you are deciding here in Burbank. With Jess Talamantes and Bob Frutos both stepping down from the City Council, so is their shared experience. Sharon Springer is seeking reelection after serving since 2017.
Orange County bus workers go on strike; bus services to be shut down Thursday
After walking away from the bargaining table on Monday, the union representing maintenance workers for the Orange County Transportation Authority announced it's going on strike.
In Long Beach, $8.5M in homeless funding withheld as governor demands cities ‘step up’
Long Beach has received roughly $85 million over the last two years from federal and state coffers to address homelessness. The post In Long Beach, $8.5M in homeless funding withheld as governor demands cities ‘step up’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
myburbank.com
Fire Department Will Take One Fire Engine Out of Service Due to Firefighter Shortage
Officials announced today that they will temporarily brown out (not staff) Engine 12, located at Station 12 at 644 Hollywood Way. The truck company, Truck 12, which also doubles as the Haz Mat 12 crew, will remain in service. In a press release issued by the City of Burbank, Burbank...
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Veteran Campus in Long Beach Helps House Hundreds of Veterans
Homeless veterans on LA streets are seeing a decline in numbers since the latest homeless count came out. The U.S. Vets Community Campus in Long Beach is taking some of the credit for what it's been able to do to help house hundreds in both temporary and permanent housing. It's...
easyreadernews.com
Manhattan Beach ‘Trifecta’ School Board candidate refutes Easy Reader story
I was shocked to read the lies about me in your front page story on the Trifecta, which was clearly timed as a last-minute, desperation political hit piece. It was the last issue printed before Election Day, meaning the victims of the story cannot defend themselves. Such a story could have run a month ago. Shame on you!
inglewoodtoday.com
Mayor Butts faces 5 challengers Nov. 8
The City of Inglewood is on the ballot big time in the Nov. 8 General Election as Mayor James T. Butts, Jr. faces opposition from 5 candidates. Since defeating incumbent Danny Tabor on January 27, 2011 by a margin of 776 votes, Mayor Butts has spearheaded a revolutionary renaissance in the City of Inglewood no one thought imagined, but some contend he did so with an iron fist that does not allow for open and fair debate from constituents or council members.
signalscv.com
Supes approve rent cap in unincorporated areas of the county
As part of an amendment, there will be a rent increase restriction on rental property through 2023. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon to amend the county’s code regarding rent stabilization and tenant protections, which includes a temporary rent cap of 3% for fully covered rental units and 5% for luxury units in unincorporated areas of the county.
IE woman, coworkers spend $3,300 in Powerball tickets for office pool as jackpot hits $1.6 billion
A Chino Hills woman and 32 of her coworkers all pitched in $100 each to spend a whopping $3,300 in Powerball tickets, hoping to win it big!
