ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale planners adjust to address lingering issues

PALMDALE — The City Council approved changes to the planning document that sets out the rules for the area around the Palmdale Transportation Center to address a few issues that arose with the recent approval of the city’s General Plan, as well as to allow for a car wash to be built, at the southeast corner of Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
myburbank.com

Holiday in the Park 2022 is Coming Up on Friday, Nov 18

Magnolia Park’s Holiday in the Park event is just around the corner with nine blocks of exhibitors, live music, dance performances, art exhibits, a classic car show, food trucks, exhibitors and a family fun zone. The 32nd annual Holiday in the Park event will be taking place on Friday, November 18th from 5:00-9:00pm from Hollywood Way to Florence st.
BURBANK, CA
westsidetoday.com

Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
myburbank.com

Letter to the Editor: City Clerk Candidate Checks All the Right Boxes for Resident

I like to think of an election season as a three-month-long job interview. Sure, many campaigns kick off well before then. In Burbank, however, August is usually when the series of endorsement interviews, candidate forums, and news profiles begin. It’s an opportunity for the voters to get acquainted with the candidates and size up their choices.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Premier America Credit Union Cuts the Ribbon on Empire Center Branch Monday

Premier America Credit Union will celebrate the opening of its Empire Center Branch located at 1633 N. Victory Place in Burbank with local officials, the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, and media representatives at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The special event officially welcomes the community to the branch, which opened its doors during the pandemic in June 2020.
BURBANK, CA
signalscv.com

Board of Supervisors approves motions to support veterans

County to seek bids for traffic project in Castaic. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to establish regional resources for veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley and expand employment opportunities for county residents who served in the military and their families, too. In addition, the supervisors voted...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Deputies Respond To Santa Clarita Overdose Near Bouquet Canyon Park

On Thursday afternoon, paramedics responded to an Santa Clarita overdose in a residential neighborhood near Bouquet Canyon Park. At around 3 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a male overdosing on Newbird Drive, a residential street in Santa Clarita, according to Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “He was transported ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Fire races through Riverside post office; arson investigation underway

An arson team was investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a post office in Riverside early Friday morning. Firefighters were called around 1:51 a.m. to the 3600 block of Sunnyside Drive where they found a U.S. post office burning in a strip mall, the Riverside Fire Department confirmed. Several fires were also found in nearby […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Santa Ana River bottom homeless encampment ban takes effect

LOS ANGELES - Homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom within Riverside city limits are now illegal. The new rule went into effect Friday, Nov. 4, and Riverside city officials said they aren’t leaving the unhoused high and dry. Critics argue such laws criminalize the homeless and leave...
RIVERSIDE, CA
myburbank.com

Opinion: Cast Your Vote or Stop Giving Your Opinions

November 8 is not only a big day in this country with the midterm elections, but it is an even larger day if you think about what you are deciding here in Burbank. With Jess Talamantes and Bob Frutos both stepping down from the City Council, so is their shared experience. Sharon Springer is seeking reelection after serving since 2017.
BURBANK, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Mayor Butts faces 5 challengers Nov. 8

The City of Inglewood is on the ballot big time in the Nov. 8 General Election as Mayor James T. Butts, Jr. faces opposition from 5 candidates. Since defeating incumbent Danny Tabor on January 27, 2011 by a margin of 776 votes, Mayor Butts has spearheaded a revolutionary renaissance in the City of Inglewood no one thought imagined, but some contend he did so with an iron fist that does not allow for open and fair debate from constituents or council members.
INGLEWOOD, CA
signalscv.com

Supes approve rent cap in unincorporated areas of the county

As part of an amendment, there will be a rent increase restriction on rental property through 2023. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon to amend the county’s code regarding rent stabilization and tenant protections, which includes a temporary rent cap of 3% for fully covered rental units and 5% for luxury units in unincorporated areas of the county.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy