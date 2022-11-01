Read full article on original website
Contenders Film: New York Underway With ‘She Said’, ‘Till’, ‘The Good Nurse‘, ’RRR’ Among Movies In Awards-Season Kickoff
It’s that time again, when Deadline decamps to New York City to bring you the latest installment of our Contenders Film series, with the lowdown on some of our favorite Oscar-season possibilities. Today’s installment, live and in-person at The Times Center in Manhattan, offers some show-stopping talent (see the full lineup and schedule of panels below). Related Story Searchlight's Back With 'Banshees'; 'Aftersun', Tanya Tucker & USC's First Theatrical Film 'Voodoo Macbeth' At The Arthouse – Specialty Preview Related Story The Power That Drove 'She Said' Stars Zoe Kazan & Carey Mulligan To Play The Journalists Who Exposed Harvey Weinstein: "They Changed The World" Related Story UAR...
101 Films Intl. Debuts Comedy Horror ‘Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere’ at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Sales company 101 Films Intl. has launched comedy horror “Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere” at the American Film Market. The movie is “a fast-moving hybrid combining comedy moments with horror in a tense and gripping narrative.” The film, which was shot on location in Wexford, Ireland, is in post-production, and is set to deliver in November.
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her family...
Harry Styles Los Angeles Concert Rescheduled ‘Due to Band Illness’
Harry Styles’ concert scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles has been postponed. The Kia Forum posted an announcement to their Instagram that “due to band illness” the upcoming show would be set to a later date out of “an abundance of caution.”
The $48,500 elephant in the room at a San Francisco AI art exhibit
"So basically, the AI is telling me what art to make," one of the artists said.
