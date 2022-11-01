ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVCFOX

Explosions reported at fire in Graysville Thursday morning

GRAYSVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Graysville Volunteer Fire Department battled a fire with explosions Thursday morning. They were dispatched to the 400 block of Pikeville Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for a non residential structure fire. On arrival, firefighters say the structure was fully involved and explosions were reported.
GRAYSVILLE, TN
WDEF

Rafael’s Italian Restaurant damaged by fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A longtime restaurant in Hixson has been shut down by a fire. A passerby first noticed the flames at Rafael’s Italian Restaurant on Hixson Pike and called 911 before 11 PM. When firefighters arrived, the flames were already coming through the roof. They say the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Armed robbery of Middle Valley business

MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
MIDDLE VALLEY, TN
WTVCFOX

Man riding bicycle hit by car in Cleveland Thursday, police say

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle.:. The bicyclist was traveling south...
CLEVELAND, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

November 3 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015156- 400 S Moore Rd- Suspicious Activity – Police responded on report a business at this had their trash can stolen by a white female. Officers located the female and trash can on the Chattanooga side of S. Terrace. She was instructed to return the can owned by East Ridge back to the business.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee

Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
KIMBALL, TN
WDEF

Last suspect captured for August murder in Rossville

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – North Georgia officials report that the fourth suspect in a deadly shooting in Rossville has been captured. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson reports that U.S. marshals arrested 26 year old Darius Woods Thursday night in Chattanooga. Woods will face a murder charge for the death...
ROSSVILLE, GA
WDEF

Postal Facility resumes operations after Sunday night shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Postal Service announces that the main facility on Shallowford Road has now resumed normal operations after the fatal shooting Sunday night. That includes the Main Post Office, Chattanooga Finance Station and Chattanooga P&DC. Police say a worker shot a supervisor and then fled. They found...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Country Club nearly fails inspection after food was being stored too long

From Local 3 News: There are no failing scores to report this week, however one Bradley County restaurant nearly failed after dishes were not being fully cleaned. The Cleveland Country Club Restaurant on Kyle Lane scored a 73. According to the inspector, there were clear bottles of liquid not properly...
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga City Council Adopts Westside Community Transformation Plan

On Tuesday, The Chattanooga City Council adopted the Westside Evolves Plan, which provides a ten-year strategy for change in the city’s oldest public housing community. The plan was developed over a two-year period with more than 82 percent of the area’s 4500 residents participating in the process. In further support of the plan, City Council also voted to approve an interlocal agreement that will allow the City to provide $1 million from its affordable housing fund to support the renovation of the historic James A. Henry school.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Commercial Dispatch

Retired assistant Chattanooga chief vies to lead CPD

The second finalist for Columbus police chief is Russell Jason Irvin of Ooltewah, Tennessee. Columbus councilmen interviewed the former assistant police chief for special operations and administrative support at the Chattanooga Police Department for about 90 minutes Thursday morning behind closed doors. Afterward he met police officers and citizens in the reception room at City Hall but declined to speak to the media.
COLUMBUS, MS
WDEF

Chattanooga City Council approves Westside Evolves Plan

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga’s City Council has voted in favor to adopt the Westside Evolves Plan. The 10-year plan will see millions of dollars utilized to rebuild and refurbish the city’s Westside community. The Scenic City is set to contribute three million dollars to the plan’s efforts....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO SWAT Personnel Respond to Barricaded Suspect on Pineville Road

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Operations personnel attempted to serve a warrant near the 1030 block of Pineville Road. Upon attempting to serve the warrant, the male suspect, Matthew Siler, barricaded himself in the residence and refused to comply with lawful orders from law enforcement personnel.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

