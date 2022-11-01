Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Betty L Simmers obituary 1940~2022
Mrs. Betty L Simmers (Triesh), 82, of Waynesboro, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 in her home. Born April 14, 1940 in Quincy Twp., Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Chancey E. and Catherine G. (Haugh) Triesh. She attended Tomstown Schools. She and her husband, the...
Betty C Sterner obituary 1945~2022
Betty C Sterner (Myers), age 77, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Chambers Pointe Personal Care Center. Born August 14, 1945, in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clyde W. and Viola C. Wetsel Myers. Mrs. Sterner was a 1964 graduate of...
Maynard Henry Bard obituary 1938~2022
Maynard Henry Bard, age 84, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Maynard was born on June 16, 1938, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of the late Orlen “Skinny” and Romaine Bishop Bard. Maynard married Sherry Dianne...
Donald E Laidig obituary 1928~2022
Mr. Donald E Laidig went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born at the family farm in Waterfall, Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, to Samuel W. and Alice G. Shore Laidig. He was 94 years and 3 days old. Donald quit...
Alta Helen Holden obituary 1936~2022
Alta Helen Holden, 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 9, 1936 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of Scott Winfield and Leda Alta Newell Starr. She was a graduate of the former Quincy High School and went on to...
Shirley Rae Cook obituary 1953~2022
Shirley Rae Cook (Blevins), aged 69, passed from this life into the arms of God on Saturday October 29, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital from interstitial lung disease. Shirley was born in York, Pennsylvania and grew up Shrewsbury. She was the daughter of Raymond and Norma Blevins, both deceased. Shirley...
Patricia C Wright obituary 1935~2022
Patricia C Wright, 87, of Needmore, PA passed away Friday, October 28th, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care, McConnellsburg, PA. Patricia was born in Cumberland, MD on January 9, 1935, the daughter of the late Ruth (Damm) Garvin Gray and George Garvin. She was the widow of...
Kenn W Speaks obituary 1965~2022
Please join us in mourning the loss of Kenn W Speaks, 57, of Mercersburg, PA. Born June 21, 1965 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late James and Mary Speaks. Kenn was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1983. He later studied Computer Science at Hagerstown Business College, graduating in 2002.
Bobby L Wright Jr. obituary 1957~2022
Bobby L Wright Jr., 64, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Saturday, October 29th, 2022 at his residence. Bobby was born in McConnellsburg, PA on November 10, 1957, the son of the late Charlotte Joyce (Sipes) Wright and Bob L. Wright, Sr. He was the husband of Pam J. (Wissinger) Wright.
Doris Sheila Keebaugh obituary 1945~2022
What a glorious day this 29th day of October, 2022. Doris Sheila Keebaugh, 77, of Needmore, PA left this earthly place for her heavenly realm. The angels are rejoicing with the death of one of His saints. Sheila was born in Baltimore, MD on March 18, 1945, the daughter of...
Francis “Paco” W Gracia 1920~2022
Francis “Paco” W Gracia of Gettysburg went home to his heavenly father while surrounded by many loved ones on Sunday, October 30th, 2022. He was 102 years young. Paco was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary (Deighan) Gracia, parents, Juana and Fermin, and siblings, Gertrudis, Eugenia, Benigno, and infant brother.
Louise L Faircloth obituary 1937~2022
Louise L Faircloth, 85, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, formerly of Mountain City, TN, passed away October 25, 2022 at Promedica in Chambersburg. She was born on July 31, 1937 in Mountain City, Tennessee to Sam South and Oma Eggers. She loved flowers and plants and socializing with people. She is survived...
Eileen T Seelman obituary 1948~2022
Mrs. Eileen T Seelman, 74, formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV,. Born March 12, 1948 in Boonville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Dean) Seelman. Upon graduation from high school with the Class of...
McPaul Named Franklin County’s￼October Employee Of The Month
The Franklin County Commissioners proudly presented the October 2022 Employee of the Month award to John McPaul during the board’s Nov. 2 public meeting. McPaul has been employed with Franklin County since October 2016 as the Franklin County Veterans Affairs community outreach coordinator. October’s Employee of the Month recipient...
Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg
Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
Robert R Ickes obituary 1965~2022
Robert R Ickes, 57, of Spring Run, formerly of Fannettsburg, passed away October 24, 2022, in his home. Born September 30, 1965, in McConnellsburg, he was a son of the late Herman F. and Ivy May (Umbrell) Ickes, and graduated from Fannett-Metal High School in 1984. Robert was formerly employed...
Gordon P Murray obituary 1951~2022
Gordon P Murray, 71, of Shippensburg, formally of Spring Run, passed away the evening of Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on September 19, 1951 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Robert H. and Lois Ann (Clippinger) Murray.
Joseph “Joe” E Tarner obituary 1933~2022
Joseph “Joe” E Tarner, 89, of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania and formerly of St. Thomas, passed away October 24, 2022 at the extended care unit of the Fulton County Medical Center. He was born on May 13, 1933 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Ira and Marie (Byers) Tarner. He had retired...
Virginia M Ecker obituary 1929~2022
Virginia M Ecker, age 93, of Gardners, PA, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Church of God Home Facility Health Center in Carlisle, PA. She was born July 3, 1929 in Tyrone Twp., Adams County, PA, to the late Paul W. and Nora Marie (Kuntz) Meals. Virginia graduated...
thedickinsonian.com
Carlisle’s Annual Halloween Parade
Each year, ghosts and ghouls, parents and children, teachers and students, participants and spectators gather to celebrate Halloween in Carlisle with a parade starting at 7 PM on North Street and ending around 8:30 PM along Hanover Street. Local groups compete for prizes while other participants hand candy to children.This year, the parade took place Wednesday, October 26, the week before Halloween. Although the parade is geared towards children, adults are still able to enjoy the fun. In fact, Dickinson students both viewed and participated in the parade.
fcfreepress
Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepress.com/
Comments / 0