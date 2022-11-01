Read full article on original website
Epicurious
Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese
This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
recipesgram.com
Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe
This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
No Bake Desserts: Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache
No Bake Cookie Dough CheesecakeOlivesnthyme / Instagram. Here's a chocolate lovers dream. A rich, delicious dessert idea that doesn't involve an oven, No-Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
TODAY.com
43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods
For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
This Carrot Cake Only Uses 2 Simple Ingredients and Takes Less than 10 Minutes to Make
When it comes to pumpkin spice flavor, I admit I was late to the party. I never understood the hype. This year, however, I made a concerted effort to give it a fair try and much to my surprise, I loved it. From the classic pumpkin spice latte to pumpkin spice pancakes at IHOP, it’s safe to say I went total pumpkin spice fanatic.
The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
WPRI
In the Kitchen: Caramel Cream Puffs
In the kitchen today, we welcome Pastry Chef Kerri Spady from Ellie’s making Caramel Cream Puffs. Ingredients and Directions for the Craquelin Cookies:. In a standing mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream together butter and brown sugar. Add in flour and mix until well combined. Roll out dough...
12tomatoes.com
Extra Creamy French Mac & Cheese
You’ve never had macaroni like this before. Many people claim to have the best macaroni and cheese recipe, but this extra creamy French mac and cheese recipe is the winner in my book. Of all the recipes I’ve tried this one has the most complex, richest, savoriest flavor and texture I’ve come across. And coming from a mac and cheese aficionado that’s not nothing.
THROW TOGETHER MEXICAN CASSEROLE
(1) (15.25 oz) can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed. Preheat oven 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a skillet, add and cook ground beef over medium heat until evenly brown. Drain. In a 9×13 inch baking dish, combine beef, corn, salsa, olives, cooked noodles, beans, taco sauce, seasoning...
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
The Daily South
Chocolate-Pecan Chess Pie
Classic pecan pie gets its signature ooey-gooey filling from a combination of sugar, eggs, and corn syrup, but this twist on the traditional Thanksgiving dessert uses the custard base of a chess pie to achieve a similarly sticky and sweet filling. The addition of cocoa powder and semi-sweet chocolate chips add bittersweet notes that balance out the treacly, pecan studded pie.
smoking-meat.com
Pork Shoulder Recipe
This is my pork shoulder recipe from bringing home a pork shoulder to preparing it with my very own original my very own original rub recipe to smoking it up delicious. Now you must understand that an actual pork shoulder is very big and most of us usually only smoke a pork butt or a pork picnic roast which is the two parts of an actual pork shoulder.
Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making
This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
momcollective.com
Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas :: A Family Favorite
As a (former) Midwesterner, I didn’t grow up eating green chile. I hadn’t even heard of it until I met my future husband and mother-in-law. Probably 15 years ago, my now mother-in-law made a big dish of her green chile chicken enchiladas for a large group, and I had my first-ever experience with green chile chicken enchiladas. Aside from drinking several glasses of milk to help the fire in my mouth, I really enjoyed the meal that’s now become a family favorite each fall.
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
gordonramsayclub.com
Milk Chocolate Mousse Pie
This cute milk chocolate mousse pie is so simple and easy to make, plus amazingly delicious and creamy! Your family and friends will adore this super quick dessert. It will take you around one hour to prepare it. Following, read the instructions:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. One 9-in. pie crust, refrigerated...
Benjamina Ebuehi’s recipe for pumpkin spice mini doughnuts with maple cream
Pumpkin spice lattes are not my thing, but give me the flavours of pumpkin with all those autumnal spices in any other format and I’m sold. These little doughnuts are ridiculously easy to make, much faster than the traditional yeasted kind, so you can have them hot out of the fryer in less than an hour. These have got a soft, more cake-like texture thanks to the pumpkin puree – I use tinned for ease, but you could blitz up your own if you have some squash to use up.
12tomatoes.com
Ranch Spinach Dip
Oh, spinach dip. How we love thee! From the hot and bubbly ones to the basic tubs of it you find in a cold case, there’s no going wrong with a cheesy spinach dip. We’ve made our fair shares of different versions over the years, but one we had never tried was a Ranch Spinach Dip. Really, I don’t know how we didn’t think of it earlier because we are BIG fans of ranch around here. Maybe it’s my Michigan roots or maybe ranch is just a heaven sent flavor, either way this dip gets our official seal of approval!
