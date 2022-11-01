ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Developers break ground on luxury home community in Southwest Ranches

Developers broke ground recently on a 44-acre luxury single-family home development in Southwest Ranches. The gated community, AKAI Estates, will consist of 16 properties with modern styling and amenities ranging from 7,000 to 15,000 square feet. Prices start at $8 million. The Bento Queiroz Team under Compass is handling sales.
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
Talk Media

Grand Opening for New Splash Pad Tentatively Set

The long-awaited splash pad at Betti Stradling Park has a tentative opening date. At their Wed., Oct. 26 Commission Workshop meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Rob Hunter told commissioners the city is aiming to complete the splash pad located at 10301 Wiles Road by the end of November. Hunter said...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.

How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing

Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Resources, Events, Meetings, and More – Week of Nov. 3

Pompano Beach – To help the Florida victims of Hurricane Ian, The Benefit Concert of Prayer and Praise featuring singers from local churches will be held Nov. 13, 6 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 2500 NE 14 Street Causeway. The donations given will be used to help victims through the American Red Cross.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
seminoletribune.org

Grand marshals named for Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade

Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade will feature a trio of grand marshals. Justin Wyborn, vice president and assistant general manager of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, announced Oct. 24 that artists Taylor Dayne, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will serve as co-grand marshals. The colorful parade annually...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Dining: Delray Green Market back with new vendors, chef showcase

ABOVE: The Delray Beach Green Market opened for the season on a beautiful day in October. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star BELOW RIGHT: An abundance of locally grown produce is the backbone of South County greenmarkets. Photo provided by Lori Johnson. The weather still says summer at times, but the return...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Fishing Report: Lots of mahi mahi close to home

I am writing this fishing report from the vessel “Lisa B” out of Lighthouse Point Yacht Club. We just found a nice piece of floating debris in 138 feet of water off Boca Raton. The mahi fishing has been absolutely insane this last week as boats are putting up double digits regularly. This weekend you will probably not have to go far to find the fish. Please check the weather Friday as we may get a bit of wind on Saturday and Sunday.
BOCA RATON, FL
boatinternational.com

22m Pearl 72 makes debut in Fort Lauderdale

British shipyard Pearl Yachts has premiered its 21.9 metre Pearl 72 model at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2022. The new model features a signature Pearl exterior by Dixon Yacht Design and an interior styled by Kelly Hoppen CBE, which aims to maintain the brand's heritage while adding an "indulgent' theme.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Four candidates in high-stakes race for Fort Lauderdale District 1 commission seat

Three high-paying commission seats are up for grabs in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election, with Heather Moraitis, Ben Sorensen and Robert McKinzie leaving in the middle of their four-year terms. The election comes at a critical time as the city faces a multitude of challenges that include worsening gridlock, flooding woes, an affordable housing crisis and cries of overdevelopment amid ongoing ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
