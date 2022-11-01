LAKE HAVASU CITY – A number of prominent citizens rallied to express support for the Lake Havasu City Council during its October 24 meeting. Theirs was a counterattack to weeks of stinging criticism of elected officials for failing to heed the call of some who insisted a drag queen show scheduled early next year should be canceled or regulated to protect children.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO