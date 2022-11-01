ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

First weekend of November will be a warm one as clocks fall back

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end this weekend; this occurs every year on the weekend after Halloween. SEE ALSO: What would year-round Daylight Saving Time or Standard Time look like?. What will be abnormal about the weekend is how warm we will be...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Doing autumn yardwork? Get a free load of mulch in Rustburg

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Works is helping its community cut costs--with free loads of mulch. Free Mulch Day will take place on November 12 at 427 Livestock Road in Rustburg. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. any resident from any locality can come to the transfer...
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Catch a free ride to Roanoke polls on Election Day--with this funeral home

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Will you need a ride to your polling place on Election Day? You can catch a free trip to vote with this Roanoke funeral home. Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory believes transportation shouldn't be an issue for potential voters. That's why the "industry-leading funeral service and cremation firm" will be giving out free rides for Roanoke City residents on Election Day.
ROANOKE, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Hill City Eats: Soon you can make recipes from your favorite downtown locations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Have you ever loved a meal from Downtown Lynchburg so much, you wanted to recreate it from home? Well, that will soon be possible. After months of preparation, the Downtown Lynchburg Association is in the process of publishing Hill City Eats, a cookbook highlighting the places, food, and restauranteurs that make up the unique culinary landscape in downtown.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Now is your chance to weigh in on Lynchburg's 2023 Legislative Agenda

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg City Council is putting in the prep work for the 2023 Legislative Agenda and with their latest draft, they are asking for you to weigh in. Each year, City Council reviews and updates its legislative agenda in preparation for the Virginia General Assembly...
LYNCHBURG, VA
crozetgazette.com

Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again

The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Danville Utilities warns of door-to-door solicitation scam

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Utilities is warning customers about a individual solicitating door-to-door falsely claiming to be an energy specialist on behalf of Danville Utilities. The individual has allegedly been telling homeowners that if their home qualifies, solar panels can be installed with out-of-pocket costs, and claims there...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Free kids farmer’s market held to combat food insecurity

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Feeding Southwest Virginia held a special event to combat food insecurity in the Roanoke Valley. The non-profit partnered with Food Lion Feeds to host a free kids farmers market. Feeding Southwest Virginia came up with the idea and decided to help the part of the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New solar facility in Campbell Co. to power 2,600 homes

CAMPBELL CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Depot Solar Facility in Campbell County is the third solar project Appalachian Power has brought online in less than a year. The more-than-50,000 solar panels produce 15 Megawatts of energy, enough electricity to power 2,600 homes. A ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon celebrated the successful completion...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vehicle crash in Botetourt Co. cleared; VDOT

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a crash that has closed lanes on US Route 220 in Botetourt County. VDOT says the crash is in the area of Glebe Road and motorists should seek an alternate route when travelling in the area.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

