WSET
'Sacrifice:' Lynchburg Firefighters fly original 9/11 flag for the first time
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Support Our Troops Rally - which has occurred every Friday since November 30, 2001 - featured a special artifact on Friday for everyone to admire. For the first time since the group began rallying every Friday, they had the original 9/11 flag on display.
WSET
First weekend of November will be a warm one as clocks fall back
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end this weekend; this occurs every year on the weekend after Halloween. SEE ALSO: What would year-round Daylight Saving Time or Standard Time look like?. What will be abnormal about the weekend is how warm we will be...
WSET
Possible record-breaking heat to feel like late summer through mid-November
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Central Virginia will feel warmth and humidity this weekend for any time spent outdoors. It will feel more like the end of summer, with highs nearing record levels by next week. A typical fall day would have a dewpoint around 40-50 degrees. This weekend we...
WSET
Doing autumn yardwork? Get a free load of mulch in Rustburg
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Works is helping its community cut costs--with free loads of mulch. Free Mulch Day will take place on November 12 at 427 Livestock Road in Rustburg. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. any resident from any locality can come to the transfer...
WSET
Lynchburg to hold local elections in fall for first time, expert weighs in on impacts
LYNCHBURG Va. (WSET) — In Virginia, local elections are now on the ballot in lots of cities and counties this upcoming Election Day, including Lynchburg. Moving the elections from May to November could shake things up. The move could affect how many people show up at the polls for...
WSET
Catch a free ride to Roanoke polls on Election Day--with this funeral home
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Will you need a ride to your polling place on Election Day? You can catch a free trip to vote with this Roanoke funeral home. Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory believes transportation shouldn't be an issue for potential voters. That's why the "industry-leading funeral service and cremation firm" will be giving out free rides for Roanoke City residents on Election Day.
nomadlawyer.org
Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
WDBJ7.com
VDOT & Virginia State Police explore speed camera enforcement for I-81 work zones
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia State Police are turning to technology to reduce the number of crashes on Interstate 81. They’re working on a pilot project that could bring speed camera enforcement to work zones on I-81. The state agencies haven’t formally...
WSET
Hill City Eats: Soon you can make recipes from your favorite downtown locations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Have you ever loved a meal from Downtown Lynchburg so much, you wanted to recreate it from home? Well, that will soon be possible. After months of preparation, the Downtown Lynchburg Association is in the process of publishing Hill City Eats, a cookbook highlighting the places, food, and restauranteurs that make up the unique culinary landscape in downtown.
WSET
Now is your chance to weigh in on Lynchburg's 2023 Legislative Agenda
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg City Council is putting in the prep work for the 2023 Legislative Agenda and with their latest draft, they are asking for you to weigh in. Each year, City Council reviews and updates its legislative agenda in preparation for the Virginia General Assembly...
crozetgazette.com
Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again
The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
WSET
Danville Utilities warns of door-to-door solicitation scam
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Utilities is warning customers about a individual solicitating door-to-door falsely claiming to be an energy specialist on behalf of Danville Utilities. The individual has allegedly been telling homeowners that if their home qualifies, solar panels can be installed with out-of-pocket costs, and claims there...
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
Virginia researchers uncover potential key to high blood pressure
Researchers at the University of Virginia's School of Medicine have discovered an explanation for high blood pressure that could open the way for new treatments.
wfxrtv.com
Free kids farmer’s market held to combat food insecurity
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Feeding Southwest Virginia held a special event to combat food insecurity in the Roanoke Valley. The non-profit partnered with Food Lion Feeds to host a free kids farmers market. Feeding Southwest Virginia came up with the idea and decided to help the part of the...
WSET
Why a polling location error impacted 400 Lynchburg residents ahead of midterms
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Ahead of Tuesday's general election, Lynchburg's Registrar's Office is keeping voters up to date when it comes to a previous miscommunication regarding polling locations. The office said a data transfer error in the City’s GIS system in October has caused a miscommunication regarding polling locations...
WDBJ7.com
New solar facility in Campbell Co. to power 2,600 homes
CAMPBELL CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Depot Solar Facility in Campbell County is the third solar project Appalachian Power has brought online in less than a year. The more-than-50,000 solar panels produce 15 Megawatts of energy, enough electricity to power 2,600 homes. A ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon celebrated the successful completion...
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash in Botetourt Co. cleared; VDOT
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a crash that has closed lanes on US Route 220 in Botetourt County. VDOT says the crash is in the area of Glebe Road and motorists should seek an alternate route when travelling in the area.
WSET
Voter registration ruckus: Lynchburg gets 1,060 delayed applications days before midterms
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia election officials found tens of thousands of unprocessed registration applications, just days before the midterm election. The Lynchburg registrar's office said they have over 1,060 delayed applications to go through and a countdown on the clock. Christine Gibbons, a Lynchburg registrar, said this all...
