SRINAGAR, INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR — The movies have returned to Indian-administered Kashmir after an absence of more than three decades. A new multiplex cinema, INOX Srinagar, lit up its three screens for the first time on September 30, almost 33 years after all of the region’s theaters shut down in the face of a campaign by armed militants opposed to cinemas, beauty parlors and liquor shops.

