Voice of America
Myanmar's Irrawaddy Vows to Keep Reporting Despite Junta Ban
Bangkok — Journalists atThe Irrawaddy have vowed to keep reporting despite Myanmar’s junta last week announcing a ban on the media outlet. The military council said via state media on October 29 that The Irrawaddy is to be banned and its license revoked for damaging “state security, rule of law and public tranquility” through its coverage.
Voice of America
The Inside Story-A Free Press Matters TRANSCRIPT
This week: A Free Press Matters. We’ll show you the global threat to free and independent journalism. From Mexico to Somalia and Hong Kong… see what’s being done to ensure local media has a voice. And hear from journalists – in their own words – as they...
Voice of America
Fires on Kilimanjaro 'Largely Contained,' Tanzania PM Says
Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told lawmakers Friday fires burning on Mount Kilimanjaro the past two weeks have been largely contained after hundreds of military personnel were deployed this week to fight the blazes. Speaking to Tanzania's parliament, Majaliwa said the fire destroyed some 33 square kilometers of the Kilimanjaro...
Voice of America
Pope Francis Thrills Small Gulf Catholic Community With Big Mass
AWALI, Bahrain — Pope Francis said Mass for thousands of Catholics in Bahrain on Saturday, thrilling members of the small foreign Catholic community from around the Gulf and urging them to show kindness to their hosts, even if they feel sometimes badly treated. The crowd of about 30,000 people...
Voice of America
Ethiopian Government, Tigray Forces Agree to End 'Hostilities'
An official close to the Ethiopian peace talks says the government and Tigray forces have signed an agreement to end “hostilities.”. The two-year-old war has killed thousands, displaced millions, and left hundreds of thousands facing hunger. The unnamed official told the Associated Press that the final agreement says Tigray...
Voice of America
Australia Warns of New COVID Surge
SYDNEY — Australia can expect another wave of COVID-19 infections in coming weeks, according to experts, as new variants circulate. Coronavirus cases are rising quickly in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia’s most populous states. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020....
Voice of America
US Looks to Boost Regional Sway at US-ASEAN Summit
Phnom penh, cambodia — U.S. President Joe Biden is hoping to use the U.S.-ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh next week to continue making his case for strengthened economic ties and diplomatic neutrality in a region that has become a geopolitical battleground between America and China. Biden’s bid to cement...
Voice of America
Britain Says Russian Conscripts Receive Little to No Training
Russia’s “newly mobilized conscripts likely have minimal training or no training at all,” Britain’s defense ministry said Saturday in its intelligence update. The report said that “Russia is probably struggling to provide military training for its current mobilization drive and its annual autumn conscription intake. The Russian Armed Forces were already stretched providing training for the approximate 300,000 troops required for its partial mobilization, announced in September.
Voice of America
European Lawmakers Visit Taiwan, Taking Different Path from Scholz
Washington — Europe's challenges in formulating a common approach to China were on display this week as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz set out on a high-profile visit to Beijing while lawmakers from seven European countries and the European Union were winding up a show of solidarity in Taiwan. The...
Voice of America
Movies Return to Kashmir After 33 Years
SRINAGAR, INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR — The movies have returned to Indian-administered Kashmir after an absence of more than three decades. A new multiplex cinema, INOX Srinagar, lit up its three screens for the first time on September 30, almost 33 years after all of the region’s theaters shut down in the face of a campaign by armed militants opposed to cinemas, beauty parlors and liquor shops.
