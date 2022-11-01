Read full article on original website
Energy Storage Companies Bring in a Record $22 Billion
A record $25 billion in corporate funding raised by energy storage, smart grid, and energy efficiency companies in 9M 2022. Austin, Texas – Mercom Capital Group, LLC, a global clean energy communications and consulting firm, released its report on funding and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity for the global Energy Storage, Smart Grid, and Energy Efficiency sectors for the third quarter (Q3) and nine months (9M) of 2022.
ContainerPort Group Launches Expedited Services
CLEVELAND, Ohio – ContainerPort Group (CPG®), a transportation organization specializing in intermodal drayage and logistics, announced the launch of its Expedited Services team, as part of its larger Logistics unit. The Expedited Services team will focus on finding solutions to move customer-critical containers that are not easily accessible or otherwise detained at rail yards and container yards across the country.
Safeguarding Aging Infrastructure with Industrial IoT
Building owners can ensure the safety of their assets by installing IoT sensors that continuously monitor the health of the structures. Built structures face a myriad of weather conditions throughout their lifetimes. These can include brutally cold winters, hurricanes with coastal flooding, or extreme heat combined with high humidity. As buildings age, their structure can weaken due to exposure to a variety of conditions. Metal rebars that hold a concrete foundation together may deteriorate due to salt ion penetration or tectonic plates shifting deep within the earth may cause a structure to settle differently from its original construction, causing cracking in concrete.
Circle Logistics Honored As Top 3PL
FORT WAYNE – Circle Logistics, one of the fastest-growing, privately held logistics providers, today announced the company is No. 42 on Armstrong & Associates’ Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private third-party logistics (3PLs) companies in the U.S. “Being recognized with...
Dispatch Delivers Route Efficiency Solutions
Dispatch saves its drivers time through route optimization. Leading B2B industrial last-mile delivery company Dispatch is proving valuable to its network of independent drivers with route optimization software and an easy-to-use platform, which reduces delivery time for drivers and customers. Dispatch optimizes logistics for industrial industries that beneﬁt from keeping...
Fluent Commerce Releases Second Annual Consumer Survey
Over 60% of consumers say current economic conditions are impacting their holiday spending, Fluent Commerce Survey Reveals. Fluent Commerce, a leading provider of a cloud-native distributed Order Management System, today released the findings of its annual ‘Top Holiday Shopper Trends’ consumer spending research, revealing that current economic conditions are impacting the spending plans of over 60% of shoppers.
Nearly 60% of Freight Brokers Still Use Paper Checks
NEW YORK – Denim, the leading financial enablement platform for the freight and logistics industry, has released its inaugural Freight Broker Pulse Report in partnership with Ascend2. With insights from 168 freight brokers, the report highlights the importance of time efficiency in operations and how the industry benefits from digitalization.
Shining a Light on Solar Field Protection
Combining fiber optics with Axis technology saves solar farm in operating costs, infrastructure, and energy. Click below to read the case study.
What Industries of the Future Might Look Like
Trond and Natan have prepared an article “What Industries of the Future Might Look Like” which examines the coming Industry 5.0. Most futurists or industrialists current understanding of the future still leaves a place for factory-based manufacturing, although the factories might look significantly different. At present, many pundits imagine them becoming dispersed and decentralized, although high tech space manufacturing of human replacement organs or advanced computer chips, once we get there, might require scale and concentration for some time due to costs. Also, big surprise, the 24/7, fully automated factory with no humans involved might only come to pass in specialty cases. Why?
TEI Study Found 304% ROI for Manufacturers Using Assent
OTTAWA, ONTARIO — Assent Inc. (Assent), a leader in supply chain sustainability management, announces the findings of its commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study. Conducted by Forrester Consulting, the study found that Assent’s Supply Chain Sustainability Platform provides customers with a return on investment (ROI) of 304% over three years with a payback period of less than six months.
What Manufacturers Can Learn from the Ice Industry
Costs, supply chain woes and labor shortages are challenging industry and the ice industry is a perfect example of adapt or be left behind. Manufacturing isn’t easy. From finding a unique product idea to developing the first iteration and from sourcing parts to ramping up production, that’s only the beginning. Then there comes building inventory, marketing to potential customers, completing sales and completing supply chains to get it in the hands of buyers. These are the bare minimum steps, and industries across the board are struggling in one area or another.
