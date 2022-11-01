ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 3

Related
NBC Chicago

Can You Bring Notes To The Voting Booth in Illinois?

With Election Day next week, many voters want to feel as informed and prepared to vote as possible when they head to the polls next Tuesday. On a large ballot that includes numerous statewide races, ballot measures and judicial retention votes, the overwhelming amount of information has led some residents to wonder whether they can bring their own notes into the booth.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois candidates collect endorsements ahead of election

(The Center Square) – Politicians running for office in Illinois are lining up endorsements ahead of next week’s election. In the Illinois gubernatorial race, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has picked up endorsements from the Chicago Tribune, former President Barack Obama, and Secretary of State Jesse White, among others.
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

No town too small

It’s not often the governor of Illinois knocks on your front door. But such was the case Thursday afternoon in the 8800 block of Lyons Street in Hodgkins at the home of Joanna Filkins. Filkins’ house was one of a few Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited after delivering speech to...
HODGKINS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Incorrect texts confuse voters across Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Voters across Illinois reported receiving texts encouraging them to go vote, but they included the wrong polling location. The automated texts caused major confusion for voters, who flooded county clerk offices and the State Board of Elections with complaints. “We started getting the complaints on Monday,” Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois state report card shows poor results from lockdowns

Every year the Illinois State Board of Education releases the state’s report card, an annual report on how well our schools are doing. The report includes information on several topics from graduation rates and class sizes to the results of standardized tests taken by students. This year’s report card revealed some disturbing results about the learning loss that occurred while schools were shut down by COVID lockdowns.
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

Illinois: What to expect on election night

With Democrats’ supermajority control of the General Assembly, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has enjoyed four years of pushing through major initiatives beginning with an overdue $45 billion capital construction plan, a $15-an-hour minimum wage, legalized recreational marijuana while later reducing tens of billions of dollars in debt. Additionally, a great deal of the second half of his term was spent fighting COVID-19 and weathering criticism — led by his current opponent, state Sen. Darren Bailey — over his measures to stem the spread of the potentially deadly disease.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth

The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
ILLINOIS STATE
clccrul.org

Support for Illinois Senate Bill 828: Voting in Prison

As Veterans Day approaches, J. Cunyon Gordon, Senior Counsel at Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, shared the below statement in support of Illinois Senate Bill 828, a bill that would re-enfranchise community members in Illinois who are incarcerated in prison. SB 828 is a crucial step to advancing racial equity in Illinois. Thank you for your service, Cunyon, and for supporting the restoration of voting rights.
ILLINOIS STATE
columbiachronicle.com

Get to know your candidates for Illinois governor: Pritzker vs. Bailey

As the midterm election season is approaching, it might feel overwhelming to register, learn as much as possible about the candidates listed on the ballot and then vote for the best choices. To help diminish some voter anxiety, the Chronicle has researched the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy