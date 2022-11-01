Read full article on original website
Can You Bring Notes To The Voting Booth in Illinois?
With Election Day next week, many voters want to feel as informed and prepared to vote as possible when they head to the polls next Tuesday. On a large ballot that includes numerous statewide races, ballot measures and judicial retention votes, the overwhelming amount of information has led some residents to wonder whether they can bring their own notes into the booth.
Herald & Review
In waning days of campaign, Republicans target congressional seats in blue Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois has become a congressional battleground in the waning days of the 2022 campaign as national Republicans, growing more bullish by the day, expand their map of targeted seats in their quest for the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. This Republican incursion into deep blue...
wmay.com
Illinois candidates collect endorsements ahead of election
(The Center Square) – Politicians running for office in Illinois are lining up endorsements ahead of next week’s election. In the Illinois gubernatorial race, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has picked up endorsements from the Chicago Tribune, former President Barack Obama, and Secretary of State Jesse White, among others.
Candidates for Illinois treasurer agree on one big change to the office
(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates for Illinois treasurer are laying out their plans for the office ahead of next week's election. Republican Tom Demmer faces off against incumbent Democratic Treasurer Michael Frerichs. The two separately spoke with The Center Square and discussed issues prevalent in...
suburbanchicagoland.com
No town too small
It’s not often the governor of Illinois knocks on your front door. But such was the case Thursday afternoon in the 8800 block of Lyons Street in Hodgkins at the home of Joanna Filkins. Filkins’ house was one of a few Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited after delivering speech to...
Incorrect texts confuse voters across Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Voters across Illinois reported receiving texts encouraging them to go vote, but they included the wrong polling location. The automated texts caused major confusion for voters, who flooded county clerk offices and the State Board of Elections with complaints. “We started getting the complaints on Monday,” Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois state report card shows poor results from lockdowns
Every year the Illinois State Board of Education releases the state’s report card, an annual report on how well our schools are doing. The report includes information on several topics from graduation rates and class sizes to the results of standardized tests taken by students. This year’s report card revealed some disturbing results about the learning loss that occurred while schools were shut down by COVID lockdowns.
Illinois: What to expect on election night
With Democrats’ supermajority control of the General Assembly, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has enjoyed four years of pushing through major initiatives beginning with an overdue $45 billion capital construction plan, a $15-an-hour minimum wage, legalized recreational marijuana while later reducing tens of billions of dollars in debt. Additionally, a great deal of the second half of his term was spent fighting COVID-19 and weathering criticism — led by his current opponent, state Sen. Darren Bailey — over his measures to stem the spread of the potentially deadly disease.
Herald & Review
Illinois Republicans seek to erode Democratic dominance in the statehouse
In an election year roiled by a sputtering economy and divisive issues including abortion and crime, two decades of Democratic dominance in the Illinois General Assembly will be put to the test on Nov. 8. In the House, there are contested races for 78 of 118 seats, and in the...
WIFR
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
NBC Chicago
Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth
The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
Election Potpourri: Poll shows Democrats leading all the way down the ballot
In addition to picking the next governor and United States Senator, Illinois voters are also being asked to choose several executive branch officers as well. According to the latest Emerson College/The Hill/WGN TV poll, Democratic candidates are leading in every contest. Here are some of the higher profile political races across the state of Illinois: […]
fox32chicago.com
Biden, Harris, McCarthy coming to Illinois to campaign ahead of midterms
CHICAGO - Illinois is among several states taking center stage with just days to go before the midterm elections, with local appearances by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy expected in the coming days. "I was not the one who invited them, but...
Can you trust what Illinois is telling you about Amendment 1?
Now they’re trying to sneak through another Constitutional Amendment. Which begs the question, why not just pass a law? A Constitutional Amendment is a BIG step.
clccrul.org
Support for Illinois Senate Bill 828: Voting in Prison
As Veterans Day approaches, J. Cunyon Gordon, Senior Counsel at Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, shared the below statement in support of Illinois Senate Bill 828, a bill that would re-enfranchise community members in Illinois who are incarcerated in prison. SB 828 is a crucial step to advancing racial equity in Illinois. Thank you for your service, Cunyon, and for supporting the restoration of voting rights.
northernpublicradio.org
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker moves to make abortion more accessible to people in prisons
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pledged to remove a barrier to abortion for people in prison after a WBEZ investigation found incarcerated people had to pay for the procedure and the wages of the correctional officer required to accompany them to appointments outside the prison. “Moving forward, abortion procedures and their...
U.S. Senate bill led Missouri House to hit snooze on daylight saving time legislation
(The Center Square) – Missouri legislators worked to make daylight saving time permanent in January but stopped when the U.S. Senate passed a bill to stop changing clocks twice each year. “By the time we got (House Bill 822) to a committee, the U.S. Senate sent a bill to...
NBC Chicago
What Changes if the Illinois Workers Rights Amendment Passes, and When Would it Take Effect?
When Illinois voters step into the booth on Nov. 8, the very first thing that will appear at the top of their ballot is a constitutional amendment called the “Worker’s Rights Amendment.”. The measure, passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2021, would codify the right of workers...
columbiachronicle.com
Get to know your candidates for Illinois governor: Pritzker vs. Bailey
As the midterm election season is approaching, it might feel overwhelming to register, learn as much as possible about the candidates listed on the ballot and then vote for the best choices. To help diminish some voter anxiety, the Chronicle has researched the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
Illinois' Election Day is One Week Away: Here Are the Offices, Candidates on Your Ballot
The 2022 midterm elections are coming up in Illinois, and voters will have a slew of key races to decide on when they cast their ballots this November. Whether it be at the federal level, the state level or local, the political balance of countless entities is up for grabs this November, and voter turnout is expected to be strong.
