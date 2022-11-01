Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Prepare for new traffic pattern at 250/64 interchange
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on a diverging diamond interchange is almost done, and drivers will soon see a change in the traffic pattern. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports traffic will be switched to the final configuration at the interchange of Richmond Road and Interstate 64 during the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13.
WSET
Traffic Alert: Emergency bridge repairs in Roanoke Co. to cause delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Frequent drivers of Interstate 81 should watch out for lane closures overnight near Salem. Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of I-81 southbound mile maker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs. The closure is expected to be in place overnight.
WSET
Traffic Alert: New gas tap installation to close Kentucky Road in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A new gas tap installation will close one Danville road for two days this week. According to the city, starting on Tuesday, one lane will be closed at 660 Kentuck Road. Highway flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Work is...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Roanoke County causing delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. Traffic is delayed due to a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 138.3 on I-81 south. As of 4:27 p.m., the south right shoulder...
WSET
2 hospitalized after one ejected, another trapped in crash on Forbes Mill Road in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash on Forbes Mill Road early Saturday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said at 4:12 a.m., they were dispatched to the 1800 block of Forbes Mill Road for report of a single-vehicle accident with injuries. Prior...
WSET
Danville Utilities warns of door-to-door solicitation scam
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Utilities is warning customers about a individual solicitating door-to-door falsely claiming to be an energy specialist on behalf of Danville Utilities. The individual has allegedly been telling homeowners that if their home qualifies, solar panels can be installed with out-of-pocket costs, and claims there...
WSET
Vacant home catches fire on Leesville Road, cause under investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Fire crews are now working to investigate what caused a vacant home on Leesville Road to go up in flames on Thursday evening. At 11:21 p.m. on Thursday, the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to Leesville Road for a report of a structure fire.
wina.com
Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads
RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
WSET
Botetourt Co. Fire & EMS gets approval for new trucks, $4.5M apparatus package
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades. During an October 25 Botetourt County Board of Supervisors Meeting, a fire and EMS apparatus replacement package was approved. During the meeting, Chief Jason Ferguson presented an overview of...
WSET
Doing autumn yardwork? Get a free load of mulch in Rustburg
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Works is helping its community cut costs--with free loads of mulch. Free Mulch Day will take place on November 12 at 427 Livestock Road in Rustburg. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. any resident from any locality can come to the transfer...
WSET
Roanoke man dead, 4 injured after car runs off road, crashes into tree on Halloween
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is dead and four others, including a 2-year-old, were injured in a crash in Franklin County on Halloween. Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road at 7:47 p.m. on Monday.
WSET
Cause determined in overnight Timberlake gas station fire; $75,000 in damages
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Authorities have found the cause for a fire that caused $75,000 in damages at a Shell gas station on Timberlake Road. According to Fire Captain Adam Morton with the Lynchburg Fire Department, they got a call around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a gas station that was on fire.
macaronikid.com
Lynchburg Christmas Lights and Area Holiday Tree Lightings for 2022
A favorite holiday tradition in our family is going to see Christmas lights. Enjoy this listing of various locations to see Christmas light displays this year. We're still verifying for some multi-day events and will update local neighborhood holiday light display locations throughout the season as we receive information. We...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville offering free Election Day bus service
Danville Transit will offer free bus service in the city on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. The free service is to encourage interested persons to vote by removing transportation as a barrier. The service will be provided for all Danville Transit operations, which include fixed-route and reservation-based services. Fixed route...
wfxrtv.com
Candle manufacturer to close leaving 187 employees without jobs
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg area manufacturer is shutting its doors next month, affecting 187 workers. A Warn Notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission stated “Newell Brands” the parent company of the Yankee Candle Company will halt operations by the end of the year. The plant is located on Dillard Drive in Forest.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department handles vehicle on fire
During the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department’s potato and chili fundraiser, Wagon 7 and Attack 7 responded to a vehicle fire Oct. 15 on Crab Orchard Road in Bedford County. The fire was contained to the vehicle with no further damage to any property. According to the Responding Fire online...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke man arrested for Botetourt County Oct. 8 murder
(from Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office) – On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
Virginia State Police investigate Louisa I-64 crash that killed Charlottesville man, woman left with serious injuries
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Louisa County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 3.
WDBJ7.com
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
WSET
Possible record-breaking heat to feel like late summer through mid-November
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Central Virginia will feel warmth and humidity this weekend for any time spent outdoors. It will feel more like the end of summer, with highs nearing record levels by next week. A typical fall day would have a dewpoint around 40-50 degrees. This weekend we...
