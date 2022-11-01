ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

cbs19news

Prepare for new traffic pattern at 250/64 interchange

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on a diverging diamond interchange is almost done, and drivers will soon see a change in the traffic pattern. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports traffic will be switched to the final configuration at the interchange of Richmond Road and Interstate 64 during the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Danville Utilities warns of door-to-door solicitation scam

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Utilities is warning customers about a individual solicitating door-to-door falsely claiming to be an energy specialist on behalf of Danville Utilities. The individual has allegedly been telling homeowners that if their home qualifies, solar panels can be installed with out-of-pocket costs, and claims there...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Vacant home catches fire on Leesville Road, cause under investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Fire crews are now working to investigate what caused a vacant home on Leesville Road to go up in flames on Thursday evening. At 11:21 p.m. on Thursday, the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to Leesville Road for a report of a structure fire.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wina.com

Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads

RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Doing autumn yardwork? Get a free load of mulch in Rustburg

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Works is helping its community cut costs--with free loads of mulch. Free Mulch Day will take place on November 12 at 427 Livestock Road in Rustburg. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. any resident from any locality can come to the transfer...
RUSTBURG, VA
macaronikid.com

Lynchburg Christmas Lights and Area Holiday Tree Lightings for 2022

A favorite holiday tradition in our family is going to see Christmas lights. Enjoy this listing of various locations to see Christmas light displays this year. We're still verifying for some multi-day events and will update local neighborhood holiday light display locations throughout the season as we receive information. We...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville offering free Election Day bus service

Danville Transit will offer free bus service in the city on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. The free service is to encourage interested persons to vote by removing transportation as a barrier. The service will be provided for all Danville Transit operations, which include fixed-route and reservation-based services. Fixed route...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Candle manufacturer to close leaving 187 employees without jobs

FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg area manufacturer is shutting its doors next month, affecting 187 workers. A Warn Notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission stated “Newell Brands” the parent company of the Yankee Candle Company will halt operations by the end of the year. The plant is located on Dillard Drive in Forest.
FOREST, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department handles vehicle on fire

During the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department’s potato and chili fundraiser, Wagon 7 and Attack 7 responded to a vehicle fire Oct. 15 on Crab Orchard Road in Bedford County. The fire was contained to the vehicle with no further damage to any property. According to the Responding Fire online...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke man arrested for Botetourt County Oct. 8 murder

(from Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office) – On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

