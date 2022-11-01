OT needs to get back to the basics of robust, consistent cyber hygiene and skills training to get and stay ahead of the bad actors. The worldwide global security workforce would need to increase by 65%, according to isc2.org, to adequately protect enterprises’ critical assets. This shortfall is especially acute in OT, an increasing target for bad actors. According to Fortinet’s 2022 State of Operational Technology and Security Report, 93% of OT organizations experienced an intrusion in the past year; 78% of them experienced three or more intrusions,

