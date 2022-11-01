Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
kadn.com
Meet Queso! He Is Searching For His Forever Home And Is The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center's Pet of the Week
Jada Duhon with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon to share Queso with viewers. Queso is in desperate need of a home and will be a great pup with an active household. Click here to adopt. FROM LASCC:. We got to be honest about...
Lafayette’s first Black-owned furniture moving business owner, dies
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One of Acadiana’s most respected business leaders has died at the age of 85. Alex Louis, whose company called itself the “Best Movers in Town” died on October 31 in his home surrounded by family and friends. As the first black owned furniture moving business in the area, Alex Louis Furniture […]
gueydantoday.com
Omelette Fire Starters: Schexnaider men responsible for getting fire nice and hot to cook eggs
For the last 35 years, Elray Schexnaider has been responsible for keeping the fire nice and hot to cook the eggs in the 12-foot wide skillet for the Giant Omelette Festival. The cooking of the eggs takes place Sunday afternoon in downtown Abbeville in front of the courthouse. While most...
Here Are Acadiana's Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls
We found out where to find the best bread/rolls in Acadiana.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Learn How Sugar Is Made at Alma Farm & Mill
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its many acres of sugarcane. We visited Alma Sugarcane Farm and Mill in Pointe Coupee Parish Louisiana to see how sugar is made. Alma has 2,500 acres of sugarcane. Alma Mill is the only mill in the state with its own sugarcane fields. Alma Mill processes 70,000 tons of cane each season. Raw sugar made at Alma Mill is sold at Alma General Store in Lakeland, Louisiana. You can also buy bags of sugar at Oxbow Rum Distillery in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
The Lourdes Foundation’s Wonderous Adventure delights guests
This year’s Lourdes Foundation gala was indeed a treat for Alice in Wonderland fans. The Adventures in Wonderland Soirée was held Oct. 20 at Le Pavillon in Lafayette. It included fabulous auction items, gourmet delights and Alice in Wonderland characters dressed to perfection. Some of the characters were even portrayed by well-known residents. This party with a purpose always draws a huge crowd of supporters who not only come for the fabulous entertainment, but also to support the many important services provided by the foundation. St. Bernadette’s Community Health Clinic, Northside High School Health Center, and Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Healing Garden are just a few of the programs the foundation has created that provide aid and comfort to Acadiana’s neediest population. Lourdes is all about the mission to serve and giving back. Event sponsors included Park Place Surgical Hospital, MacLaff, Inc., Diana Rae Jewelry, and the James Devin Moncus Family Foundation. We salute them all for supporting such a worthy cause.
KLFY.com
‘My life has been fulfilled’: 100-year-old Jeanne Hebert Domingue looks back
An extra special KLFY 90 Plus takes us to Maurice where a mother of five has just turned 100 years old. Jeanne Hebert Domingue, 100, of Lafayette, talks about living one day at a time. Jeanne says she still works out and her sense of humor is well-balanced. “I’ve been...
KLFY.com
Named best restaurant in Acadiana: Café Josephine
SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Café Josephine joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to highlight the heart of Cajun food culture: rice. This morning, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Lamb chops with cream mushroom and rice, Sea Bass and Crab rice, and Coconut Chicken Curry. CAFE JOSEPHINE. 818...
Brothers from Acadiana charged with contractor fraud
Two brothers from Acadiana have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO).
kadn.com
Acadiana High School Cheerleader Host Clinic For Community Kids
Lou Broussard, Kamyrie Grace and Sadie Venable of the Acadiana High School Cheerleaders, stopped by News15 at Noon to share about an upcoming Cheer Clinic for kids K-8th Grade. The clinic will be Saturday November 5th at Acadiana High School. Acadiana High School Cheerleaders Host Clinic For Community Kids. Lou...
Residents sign petition against LUS project, class-action lawsuit in the works
Residents of a Lafayette neighborhood are filing a petition to prevent LUS from putting up high-voltage transmission lines near their homes.
Iberia Parish burn ban rescinded
The Iberia Parish burn has been rescinded. The ban was issued on October 6, 2022, because of dry conditions in the area.
The Little Big Cup Hosting Stars of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Cancer Benefit
The Little Big Cup restaurant in Arnaudville is putting on a really cool event on Saturday, November 19, 2022. They will be hosting stars of the daytime soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Red Oak Landing 51LS (a private airstrip and hangar) in Sunset, Louisiana for their 5th event benefiting the Cancer Support Community.
Lafayette Police: Actions of employee at crematory not a reportable crime
"I hope this never happens to anybody else, " Girard says, "It's just been traumatic."
Lafayette crematory worker fired after details of woman’s cremation appear on social media
Tyler Nicole Girard, 27 died when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a shed.
NOLA.com
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
MySanAntonio
Picture-Perfect Louisiana Home for Sale Has a Surprise Brewing Inside
Like the New Hampshire home listing featuring "Halloween" movie villain Michael Myers and a Kentucky Victorian's frighteningly fabulous photos, this haunting home is casting a spell for Halloween. The exterior of this newly built four-bedroom, 2,588-square-foot dwelling is picture-perfect, looking like something out of a magazine. But the interiors of...
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating 3 wanted fugitives
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating three wanted fugitives on probation warrants.
kadn.com
Opelousas family pleas for those responsible of family member murder to come forward
In a press conference, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon says says surveillance video in the area of the shooting allowed investigators to identify the suspects. Also thanking the community for their help.
1037thegame.com
The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
