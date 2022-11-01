Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed Pedestrian
Op-Ed: Takeoff's Death Reflects the Danger of Texas' Gun Laws
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.
21-year-old charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping after luring victim to ATM in Stafford, deputies say
STAFFORD, Texas – A 21-year-old Stafford native has been arrested after deputies say he kidnapped a man before demanding him to hand over his money. According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Reyes has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Deputies say on Oct....
Houston police looking for aggravated assault suspect accused of hitting victim in head with bat
Police said the suspect hit the victim with a bat after they both stepped out of their vehicles in the middle of an intersection. HPD released a photo of the suspect's vehicle.
Widow looking for justice after husband's workplace death in Harris County 2 months ago
Hugo Canamar's 70-year-old coworker is accused of killing him but claimed self-defense after an alleged quarrel over loose dogs around the business.
A Man In Houston Is Charged With Killing His Mother’s Roommate
On Wednesday, police in Houston arrested a guy for questioning in the shooting death of a man who had been sharing his mother’s home with him. Sheriff Ed González of Harris County, Texas, announced that 22-year-old Robert Jones of Houston has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Fitzroy George.
Authorities find Houston-area ties in nationwide crackdown on catalytic converter theft
Authorities say an auto-part company was buying stolen catalytic converters, removing the precious metals, and selling it to make millions of dollars.
'Like a store': Man arrested after deputies find drug operation in south Houston home, deputies say
Neighbors near the home complained to the police and said there would be activity all day and night surrounding the residence for weeks.
Man shot to death at Magnolia storage facility, sheriff says
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A man was shot to death Monday at a storage facility in Magnolia. This happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Coleman Road near FM 1774. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the shooting seemed from an argument between the victim and another man. Deputies found the...
2 burglars caught in Sugar Land subdivision via home surveillance app, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Authorities in Sugar Land say two men have been arrested after reportedly burglarizing a home on Friday. According to the Sugar Land Police Department, a resident who owns a home in the Waters of Avalon subdivision was alerted of suspicious activity through a surveillance app.
Ex Houston Methodist Sugar Land employee charged after recording device found in hospital bathroom
Ben Aquino was arrested and remains in the Fort Bend Co. jail after a recording device was found in a hospital bathroom at Houston Methodist - Sugar Land.
Police search for gunman who shot employee at SW Houston taco truck
Officers found a man inside the taco truck who had been shot at least once. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Report: Mom jailed with $4.5M bond in disturbing abuse case, says she's pregnant
HOUSTON - A woman who packed her children into a car and fled to Baton Rouge in the dead of night while trying to evade Texas law enforcement is now being jailed on a $4.5 million bond. The new details came out during a court hearing in Harris County Thursday,...
HPD cop suspended for releasing driver who killed pedestrian, crashed again
Officer Jason Campbell let Prateek Kumar leave the scene of a fatal crash. Then Kumar crashed again.
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/04/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-04-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/02/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
HPD arrests 2 men for entering nightclub in Midtown with guns
A deputy who thought a man was planning to steal a bottle from a nightclub was actually carrying a weapon in his waistband.
HPD: At least 3 men shot, 9 detained in reported human smuggling incident in W Houston
HOUSTON — At least three people were shot and several others were detained in a reported human smuggling incident in west Houston Wednesday morning, police said. Houston police said officers responded to an IHOP restaurant around 11:30 a.m. after two men showed up, one of them with a gunshot wound to the arm.
17-year-old, 2 other teens arrested following shooting death of 20-year-old, 15-year-old, police say
HOUSTON – Three teenagers are now facing major charges after they reportedly shot and killed two individuals last week. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 11280 block of the Southwest Freeway at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. Police say officers were called...
Amber Alert ends with death of child and suspect near Houston
A year-old baby died in a Houston-area hospital after she was abducted by her father in Rosenberg last night. An Amber Alert was activated to help find Leylani Ordonez who was believed to be with her father Alexander Ordonez
Fight between 2 men turns into deadly shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say
Deputies said they were responding to an assault call when they found a man shot. The second man involved is cooperating with the investigation.
Have you seen her? Woman missing since Monday last seen in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since Monday. Her name is Hollie Bloemer. She is 31 years old. Police said she was last seen in southwest Houston on Regency Square Court near Harwin Drive. Hollie was last...
TAKEOFF: Autopsy Results
An autopsy has confirmed that rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso earlier this week when he was shot at a Houston bowling alley.
