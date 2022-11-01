Read full article on original website
Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law
A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
Heartbreaking News After A Shooting At An Inland Empire Halloween Party!
An Inland Empire high school sophomore was killed after gunfire erupted at a Halloween party. The party was held Monday night in Bloomington where police estimate there were around 300 people there. The sophomore attended Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga and was pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources Hiring Summer Water Patrol Officers
(Iowa) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it's hiring Water Patrol Officers for the summer of 2023. Must be a U.S. citizen or legally authorized to work in the United States. Must possess a valid Motor Vehicle Operator's License. Must pass a background check. Must have the the...
This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896
(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
Wine Investment Firm Accused Of Scam In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Insurance Division says a wine investment company is accused in a securities fraud scheme. Investigators say Windsor Jones L-L-C is accused of scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly Iowan. The Insurance Division is ordering the company cease doing business in the state.
This Is Florida's Best Foodie Destination
Do you love trying new restaurants, checking out local ice cream shops, and knowing the best places for specials and happy hours? Congratulations, you're a foodie! You're typically the one to plenty of eateries on a list whenever you're visiting different towns, cities, and states. For those looking to bookmark...
This Is Florida's Best Indian Restaurant
There's no shortage of Indian restaurants in the United States. At these eateries, the sheer variety of dishes can satisfy just about any palette, from garlic naan to spicy curries. Several restaurants even have fun takes on classics or fuses the cuisine with other cultural flavors. If you're looking for...
Mastriano Slams AG Shapiro During Bethel Park Rally
Mastriano Slams AG Shapiro During Bethel Park Rally. (Allegheny Co., PA) -- Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is blaming opponent Josh Shapiro for rising crime rates and shutdowns during the COVID-19 outbreak. During a rally in Western Pennsylvania last evening, Mastriano added the attorney general blindly followed Governor Tom Wolf's administration, saying Shapiro "has blood on his hands." Over 300 people attended the rally that included former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson. Election Day is next Tuesday.
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
Utilities Balk At Renegotiating Offshore Wind Contract
BOSTON (State House News Service) — The Department of Public Utilities has a whopper of a decision to make. Massachusetts is relying on offshore wind power generation to be a major contributor to its decarbonization goals over the next three decades but it is taking longer than first thought to get turbines spinning and now the largest project in the state's pipeline says it is "no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" without changes to the contracts between the developer and utility companies, likely increasing the cost of the power.
