WFMZ-TV Online
State announces tax credit for Hazleton WYCA renovation project
A project to renovate the shuttered YWCA building in Hazleton is eligible for a $806,250 tax credit through a state program that helps nonprofit groups and businesses complete community projects, state officials announced Thursday. State officials announced a $806,250 Special Program Priorities (SPP) tax credit for Greater Wyoming Valley Area...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update $2,900 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsColin Watts/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
WFMZ-TV Online
PPL to raise electric rates starting in December
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – PPL customers will soon be paying more for their electricity. The company says it's hiking its default rate by another 18%. That means the average homeowner will be paying about $22 more per month. That increase will start Dec. 1. The latest hike is the third...
therecord-online.com
‘Sweetheart deal’ of $2B tax credit program rushed through Legislature
HARRISBURG, PA – A bill rushed through the Pennsylvania General Assembly and quickly approved by the governor grants $140 million in tax credits annually. In total, the program will offer $2 billion in tax credits over its lifetime. And some lawmakers are not happy. House Bill 1059, known as...
Consumer Alert: Shapiro alerts Pennsylvanians to closure of propane business
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a warning for customers of Thrifty Propane on Thursday. The propane supplier is based in Ohio, but served customers throughout Pennsylvania. The company filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Ohio last week, closing its doors and ceasing operations. Consumers with Thrifty...
Discount retailer to open in part of former Kmart space
The former Kmart store at Summerdale Plaza in East Pennsboro Township closed more than four years ago. Last year, a Tractor Supply store and an AutoZone opened in the former Kmart space. And this week, Dauphin County-based discount retailer, Flea Flickers, announced it will open in Summerdale Plaza. “We are...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania natural gas impact fee collection to hit record-high $275M
HARRISBURG, PA – State revenues from natural gas were high last year and are expected to set a new record this year buoyed by rising prices and more drilling. According to a new estimate from the Independent Fiscal Office, impact fees from natural gas wells will hit $275 million in 2022, $40 million higher than 2021.
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
Pennsylvania vehicle registrations may be suspended for unpaid tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Will this be the last year we turn the clocks back?
Residents will get an extra hour of sleep this weekend because of the annual fall back of the clocks — but not everyone is looking forward to the additional shut-eye. “There’s no one that I know in my circle of friends that are happy that we’re turning the clocks back,” state Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-18, said. “They do the Snoopy happy dance when we move forward, when we have more daylight so we can spend our time in more sunshine, and I think that’s better for us all around.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County ponders appropriate population for Gracedale
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County's Gracedale Nursing Home can accommodate 688 people, but it has been operating below capacity because of a staff shortage. Jennifer Stewart-King, administrator of the Upper Nazareth Township facility, told County Council's Human Services Committee on Thursday that the average population, or "census," in October was 407, with 281 open beds. The county's PPD, or hours of nursing care per patient per day, was 3.2, exceeding the standard set by the State of Pennsylvania.
State College developer looking to buy Lycoming Mall
Pennsdale, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall, which is now down to under 10 stores, may be repurposed soon. State College-based developer Famvest LLC is reportedly looking into buying the property by December. Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said the developer is looking into possibly bringing in a mix of housing and commercial use for the 800,000-square-foot property. When asked if retailers would be part of the plans, Fink said it's possible, but not at the volume the mall once...
pahomepage.com
The cost to heat your home this winter could rise 30%
Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
WFMZ-TV Online
America's oldest drive-in sold to new owners
OREFIELD, Pa. -- America's Oldest Drive-In is located right in Lehigh County, and now it's been sold to new owners. Matthew McClanahan and partner Lauren McChesney have purchased Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre in Orefield. And, they're no strangers to show biz. They also own The Moving Picture Cinema in Allentown, and...
pahomepage.com
Oz leads Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race poll
One business accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
Heating oil companies warn of a long, cold winter
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Area heating fuel companies are warning that it could be a cold winter for more than 1 million Pennsylvanians who depend on them to supply fuel to their homes. Owners of local heating oil companies say the biggest challenge they are facing now is not...
WFMZ-TV Online
Area nonprofit organizations awarded over $5 million for revitalization projects
About two dozen Northeast Pennsylvania nonprofit groups and other organizations that help low-income residents will share more than $5 million in state grants for community improvement projects, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday. Recipients include five nonprofit organizations and a college in Lackawanna County, which were awarded $2.1 million for nine...
ctexaminer.com
Eversource Customers to See 40% Price Hike for Electricity, 20% for Gas
Eversource CEO Joe Nolan said Thursday that the company’s electric customers in Connecticut could see their bills rise about 40 percent in January, and that natural gas customers could see an increase of 20 percent to account for global market prices. Nolan reportedly told WTNH earlier this week that...
