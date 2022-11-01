Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Volleyball SemifinalHardin-Simmons UniversityRichardson, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Mesquite Police Department works to improve apartment safety
The Mesquite Police Department is working with apartments to build a safer community. Since October 2020, Mesquite’s crime prevention unit has taken on the Secure Apartments for Everyone (SAFE) program and worked with apartments throughout the city to help build a better connection between residents and law enforcement.
McKinney approves $9.6 million construction of Collin McKinney Parkway segment
McKinney is moving forward on plans to construct a portion of Collin McKinney Parkway from Lake Forest Drive to Tina Drive. On Tuesday, the McKinney City Council approved allotting $9.6 million towards an agreement with Ragle, Inc. for construction of the thoroughfare. The council also approved a $110,305 agreement for material testing services from Alliance Geotechnical Group for the same project.
3 key topics addressed at the McKinney State of the City event
On Thursday, as the McKinney Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual State of the City luncheon, the McKinney community had a chance to look back at a year full of milestones for the ever-growing city. That includes hosting the first full-occupancy AT&T Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament since the pandemic,...
Take a look at the potential future for McKinney's Towne Lake Park
McKinney is looking ahead to enhancing a park that it considers a gateway to the city. Towne Lake Park, located at 1405 Wilson Creek Parkway, was the subject of renderings presented during Tuesday’s McKinney City Council work session that gave a snapshot of what the future could hold.
Keep Little Elm Beautiful focuses on rebuilding, appoints new board members
Keep Little Elm Beautiful (KLEB) is going through a rebuilding period, appointing new board members to be an asset to grow community involvement. Newly appointed chair, Neeraj Madan, said the vision and goals of the organization aligned well with his interests and encouraged him to join KLEB.
McKinney News Roundup: Next meeting of McKinney's bond committee set for Nov. 9
The next meeting of the city of McKinney's bond committee is at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. The meetings are open to the public. The Nov. 9 meeting will begin with a general assembly of committee members at McKinney City Council Chambers (222 N. Tennessee St.) followed by individual subcommittee meetings, which will be located both at McKinney City Hall (222 N. Tennessee St.) and at the Development Services Building (221 N. Tennessee St.) See the full agenda at bit.ly/3Ngm2vQ.
Get an update on what is planned for Southstone Yards and The Gate developments in Frisco
If you have driven westbound on State Highway 121 near the border of Frisco and The Colony, you have probably noticed a lot of dirt being moved to the north. That dirt being moved is for the soon-to-built Southstone Yards development, to be located at 4420 State Highway 121, at the intersection of Spring Creek Parkway.
Allen Business Briefs: Two long-time Allen businesses to be recognized
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce will celebrate two longstanding Allen businesses on Nov. 10. Allen Flower Shop and Rodenbaugh's Flooring have served the Allen community for 50 and 60 years respectively. Community members are encouraged to come by both businesses to celebrate with them.
Construction starts on DART's Silver Line stations in Plano
Plano is on track to becoming more connected to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Along with DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line, Plano is slated to see two new, unique stations by 2024 that will more easily connect residents to the heart of the metroplex.
See all that is planned in the 2,545-acre master planned development at the Fields in north Frisco
A Wednesday morning presentation featuring Mayor Jeff Cheney gave attendees an updated look at the Fields at PGA Frisco development. The 2,545-acre master planned development, which Cheney described as “one of the largest zoning cases in Texas history,” has been the source of much intrigue as the community looks to what the development will bring to Frisco.
Mesquite Business Briefs: Rosa's Cafe is officially open in Mesquite & more headlines
Rosa’s Café is officially open in Mesquite. Residents are invited to come check out the new Rosa’s at 2080 N Town E Blvd from Sunday through Thursday 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 6:30 a.m.-11p.m..
Get an in-depth look at the future of The Fields at PGA Frisco development
Nestled in a conference room at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, the local community and Real Estate professionals were given a sneak peek at the expansive future of one of Frisco’s biggest developments. A Wednesday morning presentation featuring Mayor Jeff Cheney gave attendees an updated look at the Fields...
Lewisville caps perfect 6-6A slate; Hebron denied playoff berth
LEWISVILLE—Hebron's bid for a playoff berth in the debut season for head coach John Towels III came up shy after the Hawks fell on the road Thursday against Lewisville, 31-17. With the win, the Farmers cap a perfect run through District 6-6A competition at 7-0 and will open the...
Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Flower Mound's Audrey Jackson
Flower Mound won a five-set thriller over Plano West on Oct. 25 to snap the Lady Wolves’ 27-match win streak, and sophomore Audrey Jackson’s play was a big reason why. The Flower Mound outside hitter finished the match with 13 kills, one service ace, 23 digs and two blocks. The victory was the seventh straight for the Lady Jaguars, who posted a three-game sweep of McKinney Boyd in a bi-district playoff on Tuesday for their eighth consecutive win.
PHOTOS: McKinney North clinches playoff berth; McKinney, Boyd drop regular-season finales
The McKinney North football team sewed up a playoff berth after topping North Mesquite, while McKinney and McKinney Boyd suffered losses in their respective regular-season finales on Thursday. Check out some of the top photos from Week 11 in McKinney ISD football.
Back-to-Back!: Celina girls brave the elements, repeat as 4A state XC champions
All the Celina girls cross country team could do was be patient. The Lady Bobcats were satisfied with their race Friday morning at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock, the same site where they won last year's Class 4A state championship.
Marcus smothers Plano East, will face Guyer in first round of playoffs
FLOWER MOUND – The final night of the regular season in District 6-6A was not bereft of drama throughout the Metroplex. One of those games, between Marcus and Plano East, saw one team with an eye on playoff seeding and the other searching for its first district victory. Marcus...
McKinney accepts UIL state championship ruling, undecided how to proceed
McKinney head boys basketball coach Wes Watson has been plenty busy getting a roster chalked in varsity newcomers ready for the start of the upcoming season. That agenda got a bit more crowded on Monday following a ruling by the UIL state executive committee that resulted in the Lions being named the Class 6A state champions for the 2021-22 season.
Lovejoy dealt another last-minute heart-breaker in finale for 7-5A Div. II title
LUCAS — If there's any solace to be had for the Lovejoy football team, they've been here before. Just short of one year ago, the Leopards were dealt a hard-luck finish in its regular-season finale against Frisco Liberty before marching on to a second straight appearance in the regional finals.
Instant Classic: Photos from a Thursday night thriller between Lovejoy and Melissa
The Lovejoy football team's bid for a District 7-5A Division II championship was upended in the final minute as Melissa rallied for a 36-35 win. Check out the action from Leopard Stadium.
