Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Christine Tatum
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Lawmakers Approve $247 Million In Incentives For Aluminum Manufacturer
JACKSON, Miss.—Lawmakers at a swift Wednesday special session of the Mississippi Legislature took less than a day to approve an incentives package worth roughly $247 million for a planned aluminum mill in Northeast Mississippi. The company behind the mill is Steel Dynamics, Inc., which is based in Fort Wayne, Ind.
wcbi.com
Meeting the candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new candidate in town. Mayor Keith Gaskin and council members gathered at city hall to meet with one of the three candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police position. Over the last 25 years, the Columbus Chief Police position has seen several...
Commercial Dispatch
Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD
The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
Oxford Eagle
Reardon violates banishment order, sentenced to prison
The man banished from Lafayette County for stalking the Oxford mayor was sentenced to prison this week for violating that order. Matthew Reardon was taken into custody on Tuesday and sentenced Thursday to a year in prison, with the pending four- year banishment sentence to be served after his release. If he violates the order again, he could face up to four years in prison.
mississippicir.org
‘The system is not designed for you to win’
For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
wtva.com
No charges filed in fatal Marietta shooting
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement for now is not charging the person who shot and killed a man this week in Marietta. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar says the shooting that killed Cory Dale Lambert, 40, happened Tuesday night during a domestic disturbance. Deputies did take the person...
MS governor calls Steel Dynamics expansion largest development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers Wednesday approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for a plant in Columbus, Mississippi. State officials said and expansion of Steel Dynamics is expected to bring 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 to Lowndes County, about 170 miles southeast of Memphis. The company, which located to Lowndes County in […]
wtva.com
State lawmakers approve funding for $2.5 billion project in the Golden Triangle
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — State lawmakers passed legislation Wednesday that will go toward a $2.5 billion economic development project in Lowndes County that Gov. Tate Reeves described as the largest in state history. They were asked to pass three measures for an expansion of Steel Dynamics: a bill that...
wtva.com
Two wanted for Tupelo commercial burglaries
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi is asking for your help in identifying and locating two people wanted for some burglaries of commercial buildings in Tupelo. Police released a couple of surveillance photos taken when the crimes happened on September 25. You can anonymously submit your...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus, Starkville to get fast electric vehicle charging stations
Columbus Light and Water and Starkville Utilities Department have received the last leg of funding they need to install new electric vehicle fast-charging stations. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday it was giving both CLW and SUD both $48,060 for the installation of two charging stations in their respective downtowns. The addition of the new chargers will bring Columbus to three total and Starkville to six.
wtva.com
One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Gitana
Gitana is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Nov. 4, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
ourmshome.com
MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME
Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
wtva.com
The Triple Crown Project: A gamechanger for the Golden Triangle
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - State lawmakers passed legislation Wednesday that will go toward a $2.5 billion economic development Gov. Tate Reeves described as the largest in state history. The plant will be located near the Golden Triangle Regional Airport. The plant will use slab and recycled aluminum to make...
wcbi.com
Vending machine serves up books for students at Parkway Elementary
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It looks and works just like a regular vending machine. But instead of candy or snacks, this one delivers a lasting adventure. The book vending machine was delivered and set up just in time for the new school year at Parkway Elementary. “This is just...
Several students, adults sent to hospital after Mississippi school bus wreck
At least 12 people were injured in a school bus wreck Tuesday morning. WCBI reports that a Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District bus collided with a car near Highway 25 and Longview Road. Reports are that 12 students and two adults were on the bus when the accident happened. The driver...
wtva.com
Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in Prentiss County
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Prentiss County man is dead after a domestic violence incident Tuesday night. Sheriff Randy Tolar says his deputies went to home on County Road 5490 after getting a shots fired call, but his deputies say a person ran away from the home once they got there.
Sheriff: Small child in state custody after being found wandering alone on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi agencies are investigating after a small child was found walking alone on a rural Mississippi road. Officials from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office say a 3- to 4-year-old boy was found walking alone Monday morning on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. Investigators say the child is...
Comments / 0