Chickasaw County, MS

hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Christine Tatum

Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Meeting the candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new candidate in town. Mayor Keith Gaskin and council members gathered at city hall to meet with one of the three candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police position. Over the last 25 years, the Columbus Chief Police position has seen several...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD

The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
COLUMBUS, MS
Oxford Eagle

Reardon violates banishment order, sentenced to prison

The man banished from Lafayette County for stalking the Oxford mayor was sentenced to prison this week for violating that order. Matthew Reardon was taken into custody on Tuesday and sentenced Thursday to a year in prison, with the pending four- year banishment sentence to be served after his release. If he violates the order again, he could face up to four years in prison.
OXFORD, MS
mississippicir.org

‘The system is not designed for you to win’

For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

No charges filed in fatal Marietta shooting

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement for now is not charging the person who shot and killed a man this week in Marietta. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar says the shooting that killed Cory Dale Lambert, 40, happened Tuesday night during a domestic disturbance. Deputies did take the person...
MARIETTA, MS
WREG

MS governor calls Steel Dynamics expansion largest development project in state history

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers Wednesday approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for a plant in Columbus, Mississippi. State officials said and expansion of Steel Dynamics is expected to bring 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 to Lowndes County, about 170 miles southeast of Memphis. The company, which located to Lowndes County in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Two wanted for Tupelo commercial burglaries

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi is asking for your help in identifying and locating two people wanted for some burglaries of commercial buildings in Tupelo. Police released a couple of surveillance photos taken when the crimes happened on September 25. You can anonymously submit your...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus, Starkville to get fast electric vehicle charging stations

Columbus Light and Water and Starkville Utilities Department have received the last leg of funding they need to install new electric vehicle fast-charging stations. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday it was giving both CLW and SUD both $48,060 for the installation of two charging stations in their respective downtowns. The addition of the new chargers will bring Columbus to three total and Starkville to six.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Gitana

Gitana is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Nov. 4, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
ourmshome.com

MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME

Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wtva.com

The Triple Crown Project: A gamechanger for the Golden Triangle

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - State lawmakers passed legislation Wednesday that will go toward a $2.5 billion economic development Gov. Tate Reeves described as the largest in state history. The plant will be located near the Golden Triangle Regional Airport. The plant will use slab and recycled aluminum to make...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Vending machine serves up books for students at Parkway Elementary

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It looks and works just like a regular vending machine. But instead of candy or snacks, this one delivers a lasting adventure. The book vending machine was delivered and set up just in time for the new school year at Parkway Elementary. “This is just...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in Prentiss County

MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Prentiss County man is dead after a domestic violence incident Tuesday night. Sheriff Randy Tolar says his deputies went to home on County Road 5490 after getting a shots fired call, but his deputies say a person ran away from the home once they got there.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS

