Teton Pass: Stalled semi-truck, expect delays
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has issued an alert that a semi-truck is stalled and blocking a travel lane at milepost 11.5. Drivers should expect delays, and be prepared to stop. WYDOT has also issued alerts of black ice on the Teton Pass, and a chain law level 1.
kslnewsradio.com
Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses
SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
buckrail.com
Them on Us: ‘Wyoming’s new land rush’
JACKSON, Wyo. — Economic disparity has become synonymous with Jackson Hole, and a segment on CBS News “Sunday Morning” highlights the impact on housing from both sides of the socioeconomic spectrum. “There’s a saying in town that you either have three homes or three jobs,” correspondent Ben...
buckrail.com
Visitor Center reopens with upgrades
JACKSON, Wyo. — After being closed for the majority of October to work on improvements, the National Elk Refuge and Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center has reopened. During the closure, the facility updated signage and partnership branding, painted the facility, updated exhibits, fixed carpeting and rearranged the layout of the first floor.
buckrail.com
Major winter storm for Teton County on Friday and Saturday
JACKSON, Wyo. – A powerful storm system loaded with Pacific moisture will impact Teton County on Friday and Saturday with heavy snow and strong winds for both the mountains and the valley. However, the valley will see a changeover to a rain/snow mix on Saturday afternoon. A Winter Storm...
buckrail.com
Thank you locals – a November to remember special
JACKSON, Wyo. – Special Locals’ Rate at Four Seasons through Nov. 22, prices starting at $295 (suites and residences available at a discount). Rate is for Wyo./Idaho locals only, contact us for reservations (307) 732-5000. The Spa. Enjoy 20% off all treatments. Westbank Grill. Westbank Grill open for...
buckrail.com
Legacy Lodge gets its CUP but court case could invalidate it
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Board of County Commissioners met yesterday morning to discuss the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to convert Legacy Lodge, a former assisted living facility now owned by Stage Stop Inc., into apartments for the local workforce. The board ultimately voted 4-1, to approve the...
svinews.com
Crews respond to single-vehicle rollover
Members of the Afton Volunteer Fire Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) and Star Valley EMS responded to the report of a single-vehicle rollover over the Salt River Pass on Wednesday. While no injuries were reported, it highlighted the changing seasons as wind, rain and snow are...
buckrail.com
Four Seasons acquired for $315M cash
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole is being acquired by Host Hotels & Resorts, the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust. Host Hotels & Resorts announced yesterday, Nov. 2 that they had acquired the Teton Village 125-room resort for approximately $315 million...
buckrail.com
How to conquer a small town with charity
JACKSON, Wyo. — The unified efforts of local government with the Jackson Hole Community Housing Trust (JHCHT), a nonprofit funded by wealthy donors, has created a blended public/private group that is positioning itself to become the landlords of the middle class in Jackson. Around ten years ago the community set a goal for 65% of the local workforce to live locally. Broad public support for local workforce housing has morphed into a collaboration between the County, Town of Jackson, and JHCHT to become the primary housing developers and controllers of the workforce living in Jackson. Below market price housing is the well-intentioned product, control is the inevitable side effect that calls for close scrutiny. Along the way towards centralizing control of housing, numerous problems have arisen and many questions need answering. Low-income residents’ needs are being bypassed and their overall financial well-being is compromised. Public interests beyond workforce housing needs are being subsumed. There are conflicts of interest dating back many years. The Town Council is also trying to bypass public input and accountability. Heavy government interference in the housing market requires a high degree of public trust. This trust is eroding. This election is an opportunity to re-evaluate the accountability and consequences of the current affordable housing strategy in Jackson.
buckrail.com
Let’s make Teton County a globally exportable model for climate change
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Commissioner candidate Wes Gardner’s primary motivation in running for office is to combat climate change and create in Teton County a model other communities can look to for creative solutions. “When you look at what we can do in Jackson Hole to affect...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Goodbye Clarene Law and Nancy Shelton – Leaders In Wyoming Tourism And Journalism
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. What a pair of great Wyoming gals. Two of my favorite people in my two chosen careers left us recently. Clarene Law of Jackson was a giant in the tourism industry, and Nancy Shelton of Laramie was a pivotal figure in Wyoming newspapers.
buckrail.com
Game and Fish: Properly dispose pumpkins
JACKSON, Wyo. — Pumpkins are fun, wildlife attractants are not. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking residents to properly dispose of pumpkins instead of leaving them out for wildlife to eat. While it may seem harmless to leave pumpkins out, it is in fact the opposite. For...
buckrail.com
Early voting ends Monday: Where, when and how to vote in the 2022 election
JACKSON, Wyo. — Election day is right around the corner. Here’s what you need to know to ensure your vote is counted. Early voting ends Monday, Nov. 7. You can vote absentee in person in the basement of the Teton County Administration Building located at 200 S Willow Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m – 5 p.m. This polling site will not be open on election day.
buckrail.com
National Museum of Wildlife Art to host Wolf Weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Museum of Wildlife Art will open Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan with a series of events, collectively coined “Wolf Weekend.” The exhibition, created by National Geographic Society and the National Museum of Wildlife Art, will display images and videos—highlighting the contrast between wolves that live in perceived competition with humans and wolves that live without human intervention. It will be on view at the National Museum of Wildlife Art through April 29, 2023.
buckrail.com
Shannon Brennan and why the hospital trustee election is critical
JACKSON, Wyo. — The future direction of our hospital rests in the hands of you, the voters. SJH Board consists of seven elected members of which four – over half – of the positions are up for vote on Nov. 8. After the election, the new board will be making decisions on how and where healthcare is made available to you and, essentially at what cost. Your careful selection of SJH leadership is important because if you don’t have good health, nothing else matters.
buckrail.com
Election Day is just four days away, do you know what SPET #11 is all about?
JACKSON, Wyo. — With polls closing next Tuesday, Nov. 8, Energy Conservation Works wanted to take one last opportunity to share information on how to vote and what impact your vote could have on our energy future. First of all, SPET, our Town and County’s ‘Specific Purpose Excise Tax,’...
