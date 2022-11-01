Read full article on original website
dmagazine.com
DFW Scores Another HQ Relocation With Stadium Food Delivery App StadiumDrop
In-stadium food delivery app company StadiumDrop received a $50,000 growth grant from McKinney Economic Development Corp. and has relocated its headquarters to McKinney at Serendipity Labs—a coworking space off of Highway 121. The company launched in 2020 at Oklahoma State University and provides fans an app to order food...
dmagazine.com
The Story Behind Fort Worth Alliance Airport
At a Venture Dallas reception at Ross Perot Jr.’s picturesque Circle T Ranch in Westlake, the visionary real estate leader and founder of development company Hillwood discussed the founding of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the development that would eventually become his flagship development: AllianceTexas. Here’s the story...
dmagazine.com
Dallas Stars Acquire Youth Sports Complex, Plans to Build its Own Multi-sport Facility
As part of the Dallas Stars’ new multi-sport facilities management initiative, the franchise has acquired The MAC, a 38,000-square-foot property in Lewisville. The team also plans to construct a 90,000-square-foot multi-sport facility in Farmers Branch. With eight youth ice rinks up and running throughout North Texas, the Stars have...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $16 million to Grand Prairie ISD
Superintendent Linda Ellis thought it was a scam she heard when Makenzie Scott made a donation to the Grand Prairie ISD for $16 million dollars
keranews.org
Theaster Gates launching food pop-up at the Nasher influenced by Japan, the African American South
Artist Theaster Gates will open a new project at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas this month, giving visitors the chance to taste dishes influenced by Japan and the African American South on a table made by the artist, while listening to music curated by him and viewing his other artwork.
keranews.org
Afton Battle’s resignation raises questions about Fort Worth Opera’s future
A week after Battle resigned as head of the company, the news continues to reverberate. Explore more stories from Arts Access. When Afton Battle resigned last week as head of Fort Worth Opera, the news caused a stir among opera leaders, musicians and patrons in North Texas and beyond. This...
Approved by Oprah: Here's the North Texas company that made her annual 'Favorite Things' list
GRAPEVINE, Texas — According to pop culture, there are two signs that let you know about the start of the holiday season: Mariah Carey making Christmas posts on social media, and Oprah Winfrey's annual "Favorite Things" list. The 2022 "Oprah's Favorite Things" list went live on Wednesday, Nov. 2....
Fort Worth Weekly
A Recent Open Records Release Reveals Yet Another Tarrant County Housing Deal Possibly Tied to Insider Dealings
Just days after we published the contents of county documents that appear to tie the Tarrant County Housing Finance Corporation (TCHFC) to unethical payments to a Dallas law firm, an anonymous letter full of new accusations landed in our office. “Thank you for your story and exposing a portion of...
multifamilybiz.com
The Cordish Companies and Texas Rangers Celebrate Groundbreaking of Luxury Residential Community in Arlington Entertainment District
ARLINGTON, TX - The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of One Rangers Way, a luxury residential community in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District. The Rangers and Cordish were joined by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, Arlington City Council, and community and business leaders from the City of Arlington and Tarrant County to recognize this exciting milestone.
ONCOR reports more than 11,000 customers affected by power outages
The rain is causing some problems across north Texas Friday afternoon. ONCOR is reporting about 11,000 customers are without power because of the storms.
City of Fort Worth leaders urge Forest Park mini-train operator to reinstate service
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Since the late 50s, people have enjoyed riding the green and yellow Forest Park Miniature Train by the Fort Worth Zoo.The five-mile round trip begins in Forest Park, crosses the Trinity River and enters Trinity Park. The train turns around near the Lancaster Bridge, then returns to its starting point on Colonial Parkway.But that tradition halted in March of 2022, when the little engine that could, just couldn't anymore due to equipment issues. Now city officials are taking steps to ensure the beloved miniature train will chug once again."It's our sincere hope that the contractor will return the...
North Texas was under Level 3 and 4 severe weather risk on Friday. What do those mean?
DALLAS — Strong to severe storms were expected in North Texas on Friday. And when that happens, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Service typically labels areas' risk levels by categories. For most of the week, most of North Texas was considered to be under an "enhanced" level for...
Burglars Ransack Texas Shoe Store In Hopes Of Big Score But Get Bamboozled
Talk about instant karma.
keranews.org
Promise cut short: Dallas show examines the late artist Matthew Wong’s growing prowess
DMA’s ‘The Realm of Appearances’ tracks his evolving influences and ascent before his early death. Explore more stories from Arts Access. Matthew Wong was an artist who kept his influences close to his heart. These allegiances are on display in “The Realm of Appearances,” a comprehensive retrospective...
Pressure to ban hair discrimination grows after new study links straighteners to cancer
DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A new study linking uterine cancer in women to using hair-straightening chemicals has sparked a deeper conversation about the pressure some Black women face to straighten their hair."I've always been like, 'Oh I need, you know, the creamy crack,'" Brittany Huntley said. "Like, I need it to be straightened." Huntley said she's been getting relaxers since she was 3 years old. It made it easier to manage her hair. But in college when she transitioned back to her natural hair, she had some problems at the bank where she worked as a teller."They told me had I had...
dallasfreepress.com
The City created a home repair program for West Dallas residents, but they’re struggling to qualify
Every afternoon, 67-year-old Patsy Ruth Jackson visits her home on Shaw Street. She shuffles through the mail on her porch, checks the doors and windows, then returns to her sister-in-law’s house to spend the night. She’s been doing this since 2020. Today, as she walks through her house,...
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp to offer Hawaiian-style rice dishes in Richardson
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp's Richardson location will open Nov. 14 and will have an open kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. (Courtesy Aloha Chicken and Shrimp) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp will open in Richardson on Nov. 14. The new restaurant will be located at 581 W....
Motor vehicle thefts in Dallas outpacing 2021 numbers, and trucks are the hottest target
DALLAS, Texas — As the end of 2022 draws closer, motor vehicle thefts in Dallas are outpacing numbers from around this time last year. Per data collected by the City of Dallas, there were 9,813 motor vehicle thefts recorded leading up to Nov. 4th, 2021. In 2022? That number is currently sitting at 11,203.
First phase of Fields development construction in Frisco to feature hundreds of home lots
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney presented an update on the Fields development Nov. 2. An overall master plan of the Fields development was included in the presentation. (Courtesy Cheney Group) Plans for hundreds of home lots and a network of trails were unveiled during a sneak peak of the Fields development...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Development Firm Buys 85 Acres for Residential Construction
A Dallas development firm has purchased more than 85 acres of land in Rockwall, the Dallas Business Journal reports. The land purchase clears the way for a single-family housing development. The buyer is Skorburg Co., a Dallas land and residential firm, and the land it purchased has been rezoned for the potential new development.
