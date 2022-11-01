WWE Raw ratings down on Halloween

Raw's ratings were down despite Monday's World Series game being postponed.

WWE

Even with the third game of the World Series being rained out, the combination of Halloween and the NFL led to one of the lowest ratings in Raw history last night.

The episode averaged 1.50 million viewers and drew a 0.36 rating in 18-49. The 18-49 number tied a February Raw against the Olympics for second place behind the show's all-time low of 0.35 last December. It was the fourth-lowest total viewership number in Raw's history. The third hour was the second lowest in history.

Still, Raw finished in seventh place behind six NFL-related shows. The Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals game did 10.01 million viewers and a 2.84 in 18-49 on ESPN, and 1.29 million viewers and a 0.43 on ESPN2, also well down from usual. Had the World Series game last night not been rained out, this would have almost certainly been the lowest rated Raw in history, so WWE dodged two bullets with the rain-out, because the potential Friday night game was moved to Saturday for a travel day and SmackDown will be back on Fox.

Raw was seventh in women 18-49, seventh in men 18-49, seventh in people 18-34, fifth in women 12-34, and seventh in men 12-34.

It was 22nd for the night in total viewers behind only news and NFL-related shows. The next highest rated non-sports show was Love & Hip Hop Atlanta at 511,000/0.21.

Raw was down eight percent in viewers from last week, down 19 percent in 18-49, and down 13 percent in 18-34. Because the NFL was similar to last week, those drops are likely due to the Halloween night factor.

From one year ago, the show was down 11 percent in viewers, down 23 percent in 18-49, and down 10 percent in 18-34. Last year's show aired on November 1, not on Halloween.

As far as first-to-third hour movement, women 18-49 were up four percent, men 18-49 down five percent, women 12-34 up 10 percent, men 12-34 dropped 12 percent, and people over 50 dropped 16 percent. If there's a reason for the women's increase it would likely be Halloween-related because that's an unusual pattern.

The three hours were: