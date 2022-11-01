Read full article on original website
Related
Election deniers could oversee voting in key swing states. Here are races to watch
Voters in a number of states this midterm cycle are being presented with a stark choice: Do they want someone who denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election to oversee voting in their state?. In a different political universe, that might seem outlandish, considering hand-count audits of paper ballots and...
Political Rewind: Voting access; U.S. Senate race could determine control; New Trump emails released
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, Republican consultant and CEO, Engaged Futures. Sen. Sonya Halpern, @sonya4ga, Democratic state senator, Georgia General Assembly. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, politics reporter, Georgia Public Broadcasting. The breakdown. 1. As voters reach record midterm turnout figures, Democrats continue to allege Senate Bill 202...
Here are 5 key questions to prep you for the coming days of the 2022 election season
Election Day is almost here! Well, almost. Tens of millions have already voted, and the election is likely to extend beyond Tuesday for days, if not weeks. Several races, especially in the Senate, are expected to be razor tight and control of the chamber may not be known for a while.
A controversial election theory at the Supreme Court is tied to a disputed document
In their bid to promote a once-fringe legal theory that could upend election laws across the country, Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina have turned to a document whose reliability has long been under serious doubt. The North Carolina Republicans are claiming in a court filing for their U.S. Supreme...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0