Iron Man Streak Ends for Vikings Defender
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and they’ll be without a defender who’s never missed a game. That’s Dalvin Tomlison, a stalwart of the Vikings defensive line in 2022. The 28-year-old injured his calf in Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals. He was ruled out of Week 9 action on Friday.
Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?
Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
Sports Zone: How much will the Saints miss Michael Thomas?
Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.
Nebraska fans are mocking Gophers coach PJ Fleck again
P.J. Fleck is the kind of guy who...
Super Rare Video Of Big Cougar Taken In Minnesota
Recently a super rare video of a large cougar was captured in Minnesota. Just...Wow!. I've camped all over the state of Minnesota from the southern state parks to the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on the Canadian border. I've encountered moose, bears, wolves, and all sorts of other critters...but never...
WILX-TV
Noteworthy Honor For The Tigers’ Riley Greene
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rookie outfielder Riley Greene has been voted Tiger of the Year by the Detroit chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Greene played in 93 games for the Tigers after his major league debut on June 18th. He posted a .253 batting average and was a regular in centerfield.
Here's the broadcast map for Dolphins vs. Bears in Week 9
The Miami Dolphins’ Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field is limited to only a portion of viewers in the United States this weekend. Miami has won five games this season, but they have yet to find consistency on both sides of the ball. Injuries, turnovers and penalties have kept them from running away with games. With Bradley Chubb joining an impressive defensive front, Josh Boyer’s defense may be able to return to their 2021 ways.
WILX-TV
Hall of Famer Ray Guy Dies
-HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, had died, He was 72. Southern Mississippi, where Guy starred before a long NFL career says he died following a lengthy illness. Guy was the first punter ever taken in the first round of the NFL draft in 1973, when he was selected 23rd overall by the Raiders. Guy played 14 seasons with the Raiders and was a three-time All-Pro selection. In 2014, he became the first player to make be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame exclusively for his punting. A native of Thomson, Georgia, Guy is also a member of the College Football Football Hall of Fame.
WILX-TV
Jackson Lumen Christi claims ninth straight district title
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - After an uncharacteristic 0-3 start to the year, Jackson Lumen Christi won its 7th straight game Friday night, shutting out Hudson 35-0 to take the district championship. The win marks the Titans’ 9th district title in a row. Lumen Christi will play Lawton in the...
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic shuts out Ovid-Elsie on the road for district title
OVID, Mich. (WILX) - It was another solid game for recently named starting quarterback Jack Jacobs who led Lansing Catholic to a district championship with a convincing 20 to 0 win over Ovid-Elsie. Jacobs, a senior, took over the starting reigns 4 weeks ago and the Cougars have won all...
WILX-TV
In My View: Lions look to assemble younger roster next season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s understandable why the Detroit Lions sent tight end T. J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week. The Vikings are poised to make a playoff run with a current 6-1 record. The Lions are 1-6 and they did not want to pay big-time money to Hockenson to stick around after next year when his contract is up.
