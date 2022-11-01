Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake-Linked Tech Firm Wreaking Campaign Finance Havoc
Questions have been raised about a series of apps that are providing information on Arizona’s conservative candidates.In fact, thanks to the Trump campaign’s ex-chief operating officer and financial patron to Arizona gubernatorial aspirant Kari Lake, the Grand Canyon State has a whole slew of them.The app Superfeed Technologies developed for Lake appears to be the most popular of the four apps which the Phoenix-based firm has developed for GOP candidates in Arizona—seemingly free of charge. More than a thousand Android users and an unknown number of iPhone holders to date have downloaded the tool, which provides regular updates from Lake’s...
Musk's past tweets reveal clues about Twitter's new owner
What happens when a prolific user of social media buys the platform
Influencers debate leaving Twitter, but where would they go?
Pariss Chandler built a community for Black tech workers on Twitter that eventually became the foundation for her own recruitment company.
Iran Revolutionary Guard launches satellite-carrying rocket
Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the force's space prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country
Russia cafe blaze north of Moscow kills 13, injures 5
MOSCOW (AP) — A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed at least 13 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said 13 people died in the fire and five more were slightly injured. Russian news agency Interfax cited local emergency officials as saying that the death toll stood at 15. The contradicting numbers couldn’t be immediately reconciled. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun, according to the authorities. The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that a brawl erupted in the cafe shortly before the fire, but it wasn’t immediately clear if it had anything to do with the use of a flare gun. Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people. The roof of the cafe collapsed during the fire, which engulfed an area of 3,500 square meters (more than 37,000 square feet). Firefighters spent five hours battling the blaze, and a dozen residents of a nearby residential buildings were evacuated as a precaution.
Comments / 0