WVNews
Smoke detector, vehicle recall checks encouraged during upcoming time change
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Though temperatures will seem like late summer, West Virginia residents are reminded to set their clocks back early Sunday morning to correlate with the end of daylight saving time and prepare for winter. Officially at 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will “fall back” an hour...
Marshals Service-led fugitive task force arrests suspected child molester in Southern West Virginia
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 29-year-old accused of molesting a child in Georgia has been arrested in Williamson by a U.S. Marshals Service-led fugitive task force, according to Southern West Virginia U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous. Justin Eugene Ooten of Delbarton, Mingo County, was arrested without incident at a...
West Virginia Can't Wait cites snafu for missing campaign expenditure data
CHARLESTON – A West Virginia progressive group working to elect a slate of mostly Democratic statehouse candidates has contributed thousands in direct and in-kind donations to those candidates since the May primaries, but you wouldn't know that from their campaign finance reports. A review of campaign finance reports between...
Saturday Salutes
Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — The many living military veterans in West Virginia. Take time out to celebrate them and all that they’ve done for our country and state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Much-needed funding
With inflation, the war in Ukraine and other factors driving up the cost of heating sources like natural gas and oil, we’re glad to see West Virginia’s U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito once again deliver for Mountain State residents. Earlier this week, Manchin and Capito...
