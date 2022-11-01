ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Veteran's mission to support veterans

By Meggan Jacobs
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnXZu_0iuvo5cw00

Community Connect - Veterans Web 00:59

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - WWII Veteran and recently awarded Veteran Of The Year by the Michigan Commanders Group, Art Fishman and Vietnam Army Veteran and current President of Vietnam Veterans of America Detroit Chapter 9, Paul Palazzolo, joined host Jackie Paige to explain their mission to honor their brothers and sisters in arms. Palazzolo says that they [Veterans] are not getting the recognition that they deserve, and he wants to ensure they are getting the support and services they need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJJYk_0iuvo5cw00
Art Fishman, Jackie Paige, Paul Palazzolo CBS Detroit

Palazzolo was drafted and fought in Vietnam for the Army. Upon return, he felt unwelcomed as he encountered protests in San Fransico. "We didn't know about that," said Palazzolo who was just a young man when he came home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uy7lJ_0iuvo5cw00
Vietnam Army Veteran Paul Palazzolo

Fishman served overseas during WWII for the Navy but was fortunate to remain on the boat. For that fact, he now makes it his mission to make sure that all veterans are remembered. He remains active in the veteran's community for the last ten years, but his biggest honor is being the Commander of the Jewish War Veterans Honor Guard where he oversees that each veteran that passes away gets a proper Military burial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QjG3k_0iuvo5cw00
WWII Navy Veteran Art Fishman CBS Detroit

You can see them both at this year's Veterans parade downtown where Fishman will be the Grand Marshal, leading the way.

WWII Navy Veteran Art Fishman and Vietnam Army Veteran Paul Palazzolo CBS Detroit

To help Fishman and Palazzolo in their efforts visit vva9.org for more information.

