BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Four Hoosiers scored in double figures on Friday night as they hosted their only exhibition game of the season in an 86-43 romp of Kentucky Wesleyan. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes and senior guard Sara Scalia led the way for the Hoosiers in the opening quarter as they each added six points in the frame. A triple from junior guard Sydney Parrish followed by a transition opportunity from graduate student guard Alyssa Geary gave IU a 13-3 lead with 4:47 to play.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO