Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iuhoosiers.com
No. 11 IU Gets Past Kentucky Wesleyan In Exhibition, 86-43
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Four Hoosiers scored in double figures on Friday night as they hosted their only exhibition game of the season in an 86-43 romp of Kentucky Wesleyan. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes and senior guard Sara Scalia led the way for the Hoosiers in the opening quarter as they each added six points in the frame. A triple from junior guard Sydney Parrish followed by a transition opportunity from graduate student guard Alyssa Geary gave IU a 13-3 lead with 4:47 to play.
iuhoosiers.com
Wittenbrink Score Satisfies in Big Ten Quarterfinal Shutout
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 4-seeded Indiana men's soccer (9-3-6, 3-1-4 B1G) has advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinal round for a 10th straight season following a 1-0 shutout win against No. 5 seed Penn State Friday (Nov. 4) night on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium. A...
iuhoosiers.com
Tori Schmidt Victorious in Women’s 6K at the Hoosier Invitational
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the final home meet of the season, Tori Schmidt took an overwhelming victory in the Women's 6K (22:40.39) at the Hoosier Invitational. The Hoosiers took seven of the top eight places on the women's side and placed three in the top-10 of the men's race.
iuhoosiers.com
Mullen Counters ‘Tough Times’ with Leadership
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Tiawan Mullen pauses. Indiana's senior cornerback is assessing his season and the focus isn't on individual glory. "It's improve on being a leader," he says at last. "In tough times, when adversity comes, keep being a leader. That's one of the hardest jobs." Tough times have dominated...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Heads to Madison to Face Defending Champs, No. 3 Wisconsin
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The third game in a string of three-straight top-15 teams away from home, the Indiana Volleyball team (13-12, 6-7) makes its way to Madison for a Sunday matinee showdown with No. 3 Wisconsin. Wisconsin, last year's Big Ten and NCAA Champions, rides a 11-game winning streak into...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling to Begin Season at SIUE and Maryville Open
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– The 2022-23 Indiana Wrestling season is set to begin this weekend as the Hoosiers are set for two dates of road competition. On Friday, Indiana will wrestle at Southern Illinois Edwardsville and on Saturday, the team will participate in the Maryville Kaufman/Brand/Bayly Open in Saint Louis, Mo. The Hoosiers plan to have 24 wrestlers compete in the Maryville Open.
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes vs. Saint Francis
• No. 13/14 Indiana beat Saint Francis, 104-59, in an exhibition game on Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. • Today's game was the first meeting between Indiana and Saint Francis in program history. • Indiana is 29-0 in exhibition games versus non-Division I opponents since 2004-05. • The...
iuhoosiers.com
Quoted: Penn State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A visit from Penn State is next up for the Indiana football program and Indiana defensive coordinator Chad Wilt and offensive coordinator Walt Bell talked to the media, while student-athletes AJ Barner, Cam Jones, Devon Mathews and Tiawan Mullen each talked with IUHoosiers.com's Austin Render in front of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday (Nov. 5) on ABC.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Dominate Saint Francis, 104-59
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Drama?. Not for Thursday night's exhibition. Trayce Jackson-Davis flashing his All-America game?. Indiana tuned up for a potential title-winning season with a 104-59 exhibition victory over Saint Francis at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. That followed Saturday's 78-42 win over Marian University. Next up -- Monday's season-opener...
iuhoosiers.com
Sydney Keld and Kennedy Reardon Earn Big Ten Honors
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– The Big Ten Conference announced its postseason Field Hockey honors on Wednesday afternoon. Indiana's Sydney Keld and Kennedy Reardon were recognized by the conference. Keld was named Second Team All-Big Ten in a vote from the conference's coaches. The redshirt junior had a...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Closes Out Home Slate with Hoosier Invitational
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Indiana Cross Country teams will send a handful of runners out to the home course on Friday (Nov. 4) afternoon for the Hoosier Invitational. This meet will close out the home slate for the 2022 Cross Country season as the postseason picks back up next week at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional.
iuhoosiers.com
Jackson-Davis Selected to NABC Player of the Year Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the 20-member watch list for the 2023 NABC Division I Player of the Year award, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced on Thursday. The 2023 NABC Division I Player of the Year - selected by a vote...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Battles No. 4 Nebraska, Falls in Straight Sets
LINCOLN, Neb. – In front of 8,205 fans at the Bob Devaney Center, the Indiana Volleyball team (13-12, 6-7) battled No. 4 Nebraska in a three-set slugfest on Wednesday evening. The Hoosiers would come within three or fewer points late in each set but would drop the contest in...
iuhoosiers.com
IU Athletics to Implement Clear Bag and Metal Detector Policy for Home Women’s Basketball Games in 2022-23
Bloomington, Indiana – IU Athletics will be implementing its clear bag and metal detector policy for home women's basketball games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the 2022-23 season. The policy will go into effect beginning with Friday's exhibition game against Kentucky Wesleyan at 7 p.m. The adoption of...
Comments / 0