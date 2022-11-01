Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Man killed in Southside Drive stabbing, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after they say a man was stabbed to death Friday night. LMPD said they responded to reports of a stabbing around 9:45 p.m. on Southside Drive at National Turnpike. When they showed up to the scene they found a man who had been stabbed.
LMPD: Shooting on Breckenridge Lane leaves 1 person dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after being shot Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road. When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot. LMPD...
wdrb.com
Bicyclist struck in Preston Highway hit-and-run has died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle on Preston Highway in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night has died. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 43-year-old Christopher W. Ward, of Louisville. His cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries.
Wave 3
Police searching for missing 26-year-old Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are searching for a missing woman last seen on Friday afternoon in the Buechel neighborhood. Shontelle Haskins, 26, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. She is listed as 4′9″, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
wdrb.com
Man injured in shooting involving Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy after pointing shotgun at officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting involving the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Friday. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home on Tobacco Landing Road in Laconia, Indiana, at about 11:40 a.m. to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges.
WLKY.com
ISP: Wanted suspect in custody after being shot by southern Indiana sheriff's deputy
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A wanted man is in custody after a deputy-involved shooting in southern Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police. It happened around noon on Friday in Harrison County at a home on North Tobacco Landing Road Southeast. That is near the town of Laconia. That's...
WLKY.com
Police receiving hundreds of tips in case of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Just one week after the name 'Cairo Jordan' was added to the black granite headstone in a small cemetery in Salem, Indiana, the search for his killer continues. "We're very thankful we're getting a good response, not just locally but nationwide," Indiana State Police Sgt....
Wave 3
UPDATE: Missing 26-year-old Louisville woman found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have located a missing woman last seen on Friday afternoon in the Buechel neighborhood. Shontelle Haskins, 26, was reported missing on Friday afternoon according to LMPD. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., officials confirmed Haskins was found.
LMPD: Man struck by vehicle in 'critical condition'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday morning. Around 7 a.m. on Nov. 4, Louisville Metro Police reported that a pedestrian was struck near Breckenridge Lane and Landslide Drive. The injured man was transported to...
WKYT 27
KSP investigating deadly shooting involving trooper in Anderson County
Anderson County Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly shooting involving a trooper in Anderson County. KSP says the shooting happened around 2 Friday afternoon. Highway 127 at the Bluegrass Parkway is shut down right now in both directions as a result of what happened. According to...
WLKY.com
WATCH: LMPD officers rescue woman standing on highway overpass ledge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are being praised for saving a woman standing on the ledge of a highway overpass and taking her to get help. Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Cody Woolston responded to the overpass on Halloween after someone saw the woman and called...
Wave 3
27-year-old man killed in St. Denis shooting identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 27-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday in the St. Denis neighborhood. Okwane Thornton, from Louisville, died after being shot multiple times in the 3000 block of Rockford Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Thornton’s death has been...
Bullitt County police locate missing woman in wooded area within minutes using new drone
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A missing person in Bullitt County was found within minutes thanks to a new police drone received just two days ago. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said it used its new drone to find a woman who was lost in a large wooded area of Shepherdsville, Kentucky on Friday.
WLKY.com
45-year-old man identified as victim in fatal Russell shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 45-year-old man has been identified after he wasshot and killed in the Russell neighborhood last Friday. Antwand Hendricks was the victim of a shooting that left him dead on Oct. 28. Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at 13th and...
Wave 3
Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday. According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.
WLKY.com
19-year-old charged in Okolona hit-and-run that left bicyclist in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 19-year-old man has been charged after he hit a bicyclist in Okolona Tuesday night and fled the scene. The hit-and-run happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of Preston Highway. Police said that 19-year-old Isaiah Terry was driving northbound on Preston Highway when he...
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after being shot in south Louisville neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot near south Louisville on Wednesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 7:45 p.m. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said that's when police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of South 2nd Street, near Cardinal Stadium. Police found a man with a gunshot wound.
WLKY.com
2 suspects charged months after man killed in Newburg shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two months after a man was shot and killed in Newburg, police have charged two suspects. The two men charged were 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert. Kirk is facing charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Tolbert is...
WLKY.com
Bullitt County sheriffs use drone technology to find woman lost in woods
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — New technology came in handy for Bullitt County sheriff's deputies when an hours-long search for a young woman lost in the woods was unsuccessful. Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar said the woman's family thought she was in a wooded area, which was nearly 20 acres. Enough...
