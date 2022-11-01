ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Man killed in Southside Drive stabbing, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after they say a man was stabbed to death Friday night. LMPD said they responded to reports of a stabbing around 9:45 p.m. on Southside Drive at National Turnpike. When they showed up to the scene they found a man who had been stabbed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Shooting on Breckenridge Lane leaves 1 person dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after being shot Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road. When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bicyclist struck in Preston Highway hit-and-run has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle on Preston Highway in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night has died. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 43-year-old Christopher W. Ward, of Louisville. His cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police searching for missing 26-year-old Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are searching for a missing woman last seen on Friday afternoon in the Buechel neighborhood. Shontelle Haskins, 26, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. She is listed as 4′9″, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Missing 26-year-old Louisville woman found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have located a missing woman last seen on Friday afternoon in the Buechel neighborhood. Shontelle Haskins, 26, was reported missing on Friday afternoon according to LMPD. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., officials confirmed Haskins was found.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man struck by vehicle in 'critical condition'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday morning. Around 7 a.m. on Nov. 4, Louisville Metro Police reported that a pedestrian was struck near Breckenridge Lane and Landslide Drive. The injured man was transported to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WATCH: LMPD officers rescue woman standing on highway overpass ledge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are being praised for saving a woman standing on the ledge of a highway overpass and taking her to get help. Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Cody Woolston responded to the overpass on Halloween after someone saw the woman and called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

27-year-old man killed in St. Denis shooting identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 27-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday in the St. Denis neighborhood. Okwane Thornton, from Louisville, died after being shot multiple times in the 3000 block of Rockford Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Thornton’s death has been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

45-year-old man identified as victim in fatal Russell shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 45-year-old man has been identified after he wasshot and killed in the Russell neighborhood last Friday. Antwand Hendricks was the victim of a shooting that left him dead on Oct. 28. Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at 13th and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday. According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man taken to hospital after being shot in south Louisville neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot near south Louisville on Wednesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 7:45 p.m. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said that's when police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of South 2nd Street, near Cardinal Stadium. Police found a man with a gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 suspects charged months after man killed in Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two months after a man was shot and killed in Newburg, police have charged two suspects. The two men charged were 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert. Kirk is facing charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Tolbert is...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy