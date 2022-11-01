Read full article on original website
CareDx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) _ CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its third quarter. The Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share. The molecular...
Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – November 4, 2022 – 7 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received transparency notification following the issuance of new shares pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Negma Group.
FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Maranello (Italy), November 4, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:
Millicom (Tigo) announces a Tender Offer by Tigo Paraguay to purchase up to U.S. $55,000,000 in ...
MILLICOM (TIGO) ANNOUNCES DEBT TENDER OFFER BY TIGO PARAGUAY. Millicom announces a Tender Offer by Tigo Paraguay to purchase up to U.S. $55,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Telecel’s 5.875% senior notes due 2027. LUXEMBOURG, Nov 4, 10.40p ET / Nov 5, 3.40a CET – Millicom announced today that...
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from ...
Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – November 4, 2022 – 07.00 PM CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, OxurionNV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the “Company” or “Oxurion”), announces the below information, following the issuance of 15,000,000 new ordinary shares on November 2, 2022, for a total amount of EUR 300,000, as the result of the conversion of 120 class B convertible bonds, pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Negma Group.
