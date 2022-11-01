QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — American rapper Snoop Dogg took to Instagram on Tuesday to call on Missourians to vote "yes" on Amendment 3 in the upcoming General Election on Nov. 8. If Amendment 3 passes, it would amend the Missouri Constitution, which would legalize the sale of recreational marijuana and the expungement of criminal records for certain marijuana-related offenses. It would also establish regulations for Missouri's recreational marijuana industry.

