khqa.com
Police funding appears on Missouri ballot
MISSOURI (KHQA) — Missouri lawmakers are looking to establish a minimum for police funding. Amendment 4, which will be on this year’s ballot, would allow the general assembly to increase the minimum required funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners before 2027.
Snoop Dogg urges Missouri to legalize recreational marijuana
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — American rapper Snoop Dogg took to Instagram on Tuesday to call on Missourians to vote "yes" on Amendment 3 in the upcoming General Election on Nov. 8. If Amendment 3 passes, it would amend the Missouri Constitution, which would legalize the sale of recreational marijuana and the expungement of criminal records for certain marijuana-related offenses. It would also establish regulations for Missouri's recreational marijuana industry.
State Board of Elections warns of voter misinformation for Election Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A warning for Illinois voters, be aware of possible text messages and social media election misinformation. Election Day is less than a week away and according to the State Board of Elections, Illinois voters have complained of receiving unsolicited text messages with incorrect information on Election Day polling places.
Homeowners affected by COVID-19 eligible for Illinois Homeowner Assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced on Friday, the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) is now open to support qualified homeowners. Homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments and related expenses due to financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible...
Illinois mortgage assistance applications open
ILLINOIS (KHQA) — Starting November 1, the state of Illinois will open applications for its emergency homeowner assistance fund. This funding can help residents with debt that they might have acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who are eligible for assistance include:. Homeowners with household incomes less than 150%...
$208 million to help Illinoisans heat their homes in winter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday, Illinois received $208,170,481 million to help Illinoisans pay the rising cost of home heating bills this winter. The funding is through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). "As cold weather quickly approaches, we...
