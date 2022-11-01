Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Western Iowa gets federal grant to improve meat and poultry production
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that Carroll-based Region 12 Council of Governments had been selected to receive a $15 million grant from the new Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program. Region Executive Director Rick Hunsaker says the goal is to increase capacity. “As we saw during the pandemic, you’d...
Radio Iowa
Demand for pharmacists continues to be high
At the height of the pandemic, many Iowa drug stores cut hours or closed a few days a week due to staff shortages, and pharmacists and pharm techs remain in very high demand. Liz Davis, director of admissions at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, says pharmacists play an exceptionally crucial role, as they’re arguably the state’s most accessible healthcare providers.
Radio Iowa
Powerball jackpot raised, now a record amount
Strong sales across the country have pushed the Powerball Jackpot higher again for Saturday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer details the numbers. “It’s a world record for tomorrow’s drawing it’s an estimated $1.6 billion annuity, $782.4 million cash option,” she says. Neubauer says the sales have picked up dramatically in Iowa.
Radio Iowa
Officials urge Iowans to beware of scams claiming votes can be cast by phone
State officials are urging Iowans to be wary of scams that incorrectly claim you can cast your vote online or by phone. Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens says his agency started investigating a Mahaska County case in September. “Phone calls were being made and attempting to gain...
Radio Iowa
Pate says Iowans cast paper ballots, so votes can’t be hacked
The state’s top election official says there’s “zero evidence” Iowa’s vote counting systems could be hacked or infiltrated. Secretary of State Paul Pate says every ballot is a paper ballot and none of the ballot tabulators poll workers will use next Tuesday are connected to the internet.
Radio Iowa
Rainbow fentanyl is a no-show at Iowa Halloween celebrations
Iowans heard dire warnings last month about the possibility of rainbow fentanyl showing up in kids’ trick-or-treat bags, but Emily Murray, spokeswoman for the regional U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency office in Omaha, says they had no reports of the drug appearing anywhere in the five-state area. “DEA agents have...
Radio Iowa
Reynolds to appeal ruling that high-risk kids harmed by ban on mask mandates in schools
Governor Kim Reynolds will appeal a judge’s ruling that some Iowa children with serious medical conditions are harmed by the law she signed that bars schools from having mask mandates. A federal judge has ruled high-risk children are endangered when students and staff around them are not wearing masks....
Radio Iowa
Threat against Webster City High School investigated
There’s an elevated police presence at Webster City High School this morning after a threat involving a student from another district. Webster City police officers met with school staff who stated that a video was being distributed to a select group of students indicating there would be an incident of violence at the Webster City High School on Wednesday afternoon. A student from the Ankeny Community School District was interviewed by Ankeny Police in regard to the incident. It was determined at the time there was not a credible threat to anyone in both the Webster City and Ankeny school districts.
Radio Iowa
Weather going to get colder and wetter
Iowans who have a yard full of leaves to rake and bag need to get at it today, as much colder weather, rain — and possibly snow — is coming soon. Meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff, at the National Weather Service, says to get your yard work done before the sun goes down tonight or those piles of leaves will be soaking wet. “Today is kind of our last warm day of the week,” Hagenhoff says. “We’ve got highs in the mid-70s with a pretty breezy south wind as we go through the day. Gusts may be 20-25-plus miles an hour, but we’ve got a decently strong cold front is going to come through here late tonight and then through the day on Friday.”
