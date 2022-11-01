Iowans who have a yard full of leaves to rake and bag need to get at it today, as much colder weather, rain — and possibly snow — is coming soon. Meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff, at the National Weather Service, says to get your yard work done before the sun goes down tonight or those piles of leaves will be soaking wet. “Today is kind of our last warm day of the week,” Hagenhoff says. “We’ve got highs in the mid-70s with a pretty breezy south wind as we go through the day. Gusts may be 20-25-plus miles an hour, but we’ve got a decently strong cold front is going to come through here late tonight and then through the day on Friday.”

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO