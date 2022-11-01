Read full article on original website
Related
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Wrestling Kicks off Season at Mount Union Invitational
Wheeling, W. Va. - After months of training, the 2022-23 wrestling season is finally here, marking the start of the Wheeling University winter sports season. The Wheeling University Wrestling team kicks things off with their first tournament of the year when they travel to the Mount Union Invitational with the first matches of the day beginning at 9 AM. It will be the first chance for fans to see their wrestlers in action as the returners look to build on last years' experience and the returners get some of their first experiences on the mat.
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Cross Country Heads to MEC Championships Ready to Compete
Wheeling, W. Va. - Throughout the season, the Wheeling University Cross Country team has been training for the 2022 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships. On Saturday, all that hard work will be put to the test as they compete against the best of the best in the conference for a chance at the 2022 MEC Championships at Oglebay. The Men's race will kick-off the morning at 9:30 AM, followed by the Women's race shortly after at 10:30 AM.
wucardinals.com
Rugby Set to Host BRRC Wild Card Game Against Adrian
Wheeling, W. Va. - After a slow start to the 2022 15's season, the Wheeling University Rugby team (4-4, 3-2) has come storming back to earn a playoff spot. They will now host the inaugural Big Rivers Rugby Conference (BRRC) Wild Card match on Saturday when they host Adrian College at Bishop Schmitt Field with kick-off at 5 PM. It will be the second year in a row that the Cardinals have made it to postseason competition as they try to climb their way back into the national stage.
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Volleyball Wraps up Regular Season with Win in “The Battle for Wheeling”
West Liberty, W. Va. – "The Battle for Wheeling" moved to the hilltop on Friday night as the Wheeling University Volleyball team (23-7, 15-1) wrapped up the regular season. The Cardinals took down the rival Hilltoppers 3-2 to move to 15-1 to end the regular season. It was a big win for the Cardinals as they gain momentum heading into next week's Mountain East Conference (MEC) Tournament in Charleston, West Virginia.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Soccer Ready for Semifinal Matchup with Charleston
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Mountain East Conference (MEC) Quarterfinals brought plenty of excitement to Bishop Schmitt Field as the Wheeling Men's Soccer team for the win in front of their home fans. Now, they hit the road as they advanced to the MEC Semifinals on Thursday night when they take on #1 Charleston. It will be the Cardinals first semifinal game since the 2018 season as they look to build off a strong playoff opener.
Metro News
On a roster filled with veteran transfers, freshman Josiah Harris stakes his claim for playing time
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Nine newcomers will take the court at the Coliseum this winter for the WVU men’s basketball team. Included in that group are just two freshmen. Canton, Ohio native Josiah Harris is joined by Teays Valley Christian graduate Josiah Davis. Harris says there’s a distinctive way that the two freshmen are called out in practice.
voiceofmotown.com
ESPN Analyst Calls Out Bob Huggins
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have made the NCAA Tournament once in the past four seasons and this season, Bob Huggins’ squad is predicted to finish in 9th place in the Big 12 Conference and once again miss the tournament. In ESPN’s Big 12 Conference...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Makes ESPN Top Recruiting Rankings
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers may be struggling on the field, but Neal Brown and his coaching staff continue to bring in solid recruiting classes. Today, ESPN released their 2023 Football Class Rankings: Top College Recruits Impact Top 50 list and the Mountaineers were among the...
Steubenville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bishop Hartley football team will have a game with Steubenville High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Thursday
The Governor of West Virginia will be in Wheeling on Thursday. Gov. Justice will give an address from West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling, the site of the first West Virginia Constitutional Convention and the first and second Wheeling Convention. The Governor will discuss his proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Chicken Franchise Coming to Morgantown First in the State and First-Ever Outside the State of Texas
According to WBOY, West Virginia University students are about to rejoice! A new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all—it’ll be open past midnight. Layne’s Chicken Fingers is a Texas fast-food chain that, surprisingly, primarily serves chicken fingers. But it also...
WTRF
Part of I-70 through Wheeling closed tonight, Thursday night
WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that I-70 eastbound will be closed between Exit 1A (Main St. / Downtown) and Exit 2A (Oglebay Park) on Wednesday night, November 2, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Through traffic will follow a posted detour along Route 40.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in north central West Virginia
While no one hit the billion-dollar jackpot last night, a lucky winner bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Marion County.
11 years later: Catching up with Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., America's Got Talent Season 6 winner and Logan, West Virginia native, will be returning yet again to his home state for his Home for the Holiday's Christmas tour.
Yellow school bus rides green at Ohio County Schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Gazing out the window, the smell of diesel exhaust and the brakes creaking with every stop. Just about everyone who’s commuted to school knows what it’s like to ride a school bus…but a company called GreenPower is ready to rethink that rite of passage in West Virginia. Their new electric school […]
Oak Ridge Boys will return to Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some country and gospel music legends are preparing to take the stage at Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre this month. This past October marked 41 years since the Oak Ridge Boys released their iconic hit, Elvira. The Oaks are no strangers to Wheeling. 7NEWS spoke with Richard Sterban, who tells us that […]
Demolition set to begin for park in Wheeling
Demolition is set to begin for a park in Wheeling. Demolition at the Edgington Lane Park in the City’s Woodsdale neighborhood is slated to begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 in preparation for the playground revitalization project. Wheeling says the playground rehabilitation will increase the safety, quality and attractiveness of the park and playground amenities. Mulch will […]
WTRF
Route 250 back open after water break in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — Route 250 in Bridgeport is now BACK OPEN Friday morning following a waterline break Thursday night. Road crews worked overnight to get things back in order. Water is now back on, and the water department issued a 48-hour boil order. PREVIOUS: Route 250 in Bridgeport...
I-79 rest area closing for several days this week
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced the rest area off Interstate 79 in Harrison County will be closed starting Wednesday night.
WTRF
16th St. in Wheeling closing beginning next week
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of 16th Street in Wheeling, between Main Street and Market Street, will be closed from Monday, November 7 through Monday, November 28. 16th Street will remain closed during this period with the exceptions of November 18 and November 24 to November 27. This...
Comments / 0