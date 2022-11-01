Wheeling, W. Va. - After months of training, the 2022-23 wrestling season is finally here, marking the start of the Wheeling University winter sports season. The Wheeling University Wrestling team kicks things off with their first tournament of the year when they travel to the Mount Union Invitational with the first matches of the day beginning at 9 AM. It will be the first chance for fans to see their wrestlers in action as the returners look to build on last years' experience and the returners get some of their first experiences on the mat.

