'This is our armory.' Officials announce $5 million investment into Kingsbridge Armory

Elected officials and community members joined outside the Kingsbridge Armory to speak about the redevelopment and future community use of the facility, with $5 million allotted to redevelop Kingsbridge Armory.

The redevelopment will be strictly focused on improving the community by converting it to either a health center, a safe space for students after school, or a resource center for residents in the area to receive food or information, according to local leaders.

Rep. Pierina Sanchez announced the three building blocks that she says will help develop this armory. Firstly, the $5 million that was recently allocated to the armory, followed by in-depth designs and a robust engineering study on the armory. Lastly, Sanchez says that a community engagement program spearheaded by members of the community for the neighborhood is the final step for the armory's overhaul.

“This is our armory,” said Sanchez. “This needs to stay in the Bronx as something that will benefit us, not gentrify us. We’re holding a workshop this weekend for the community to tell us what they want.”

The first workshop for the residents in Kingsbridge will be on Saturday, Nov. 5 at P.S. 340. It starts at 12 p.m.