Woodbridge Township, NJ

Ring camera catches thieves grabbing key fobs from Woodbridge home

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police are on the lookout for two people who broke into a Woodbridge home and attempted to steal two luxury cars.

The incident happened in the Iselin section of Woodbridge around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The break-in was caught on the family’s Ring security camera.

The two suspects are seen kicking in the front door and grabbing the key fobs for a 5-series BMW that was parked in the driveway and a white Jeep that was parked out front on the street.

The suspects were wearing dark jackets with hoods and masks. Both were wearing gloves. One of them opens the first door and then the other turns his back to kick the door in.

The homeowner tells News 12 New Jersey that he got up and made eye contact with one of the thieves and saw them run out. He says that both men jumped into an orange Audi SUV.

The incident did not end there. The homeowner says that while he was calling 911, the thieves drove back around and grabbed what they could from inside the Jeep.

Woodbridge police are now on alert.

"That's extremely disturbing, that's the first time we've seen that. Somebody actually breaking a front door to get into a home,” says Police Director Robert Hubner.

Hubner says the suspects made an easy getaway onto nearby Route 27, which leads right to the Garden State Parkway.

Car thefts have increased throughout New Jersey in the last few months. Woodbridge police say they've been dealing with the same issues.

"Yes, we have seen a drastic increase in auto thefts. Normally high-end vehicles,” Hubner says.

The homeowner says he is worried that someone may try to come back and take the cars now that they have the key fobs. Woodbridge police say it's very likely that the getaway car was a stolen vehicle.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is asked to call Woodbridge police.

feedtheangelnotthedarkness
3d ago

Find another way to make money. Like get a job. It will end up two ways for you guy’s dead or prison if you do not change your way of life.

