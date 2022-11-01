Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 adults face charges for endangering welfare of 2 young boys in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Three adults are facing more than a dozen felony charges in total after court documents show they endangered the welfare of two boys. Police say it happened at a home along Gardenia Drive in Penn Hills. Neighbors told Channel 11 it’s typically a quiet neighborhood,...
Somerset County woman pleads guilty in drug investigation
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cairnbrook woman pled guilty in federal court for her involvement in possessing with intent to sell methamphetamine. Vicky Wagoner, 40, pled guilty to Count One of the Indictment before U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines Thursday, Nov. 3. In November 2021, Wagner did possess with intent to sell 50 […]
WJAC TV
Who is Krysten Pretlor? Authorities detail what led to multi-county chase, shooting
On Friday, state and local authorities released new details about what led to Thursday's multi-county, high-speed chase that ended with troopers shooting and killing the suspect along Route 22 in Westmoreland County. Police later identified the suspect as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, of Johnstown. Johnstown Police say Thursday's chase began when...
wtae.com
‘Wonderful human being’: Westmoreland County doctor’s legacy lives on with scholarship
LATROBE, Pa. — Saturday marks 21 years since the shooting death of Dr. Andrew Bagby in a parking lot at Keystone State Park in Westmoreland County, not long after he moved to the region. Shortly after he was killed, a scholarship was established in honor of Dr. Bagby. “Andrew...
Ex-wives of local man charged in Las Vegas murder share their stories, fears
It was a horrific crime: A special needs woman from Bethel Park found dead in the Nevada desert after being suffocated. How did she end up there? According to federal prosecutors, it was because of Pennsylvania man John Chapman. Chapman is accused of driving Jaimie Feden to Vegas under the...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22
A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
WJAC TV
Behind the Podium: One-on-one with State Rep. Frank Burns
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — WJAC recently sat down with State Representative Frank Burns (D-72) to discuss a variety of topics including the economy, inflation, crime and abortion rights ahead of the Nov. 8th General Election. You can watch the full, unedited interview between Rep. Burns and WJAC News...
4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
Drug charges related to North Huntingdon woman's death dismissed
Westmoreland County prosecutors dismissed drug delivery resulting in death charges against two men accused of providing a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin to a North Huntingdon woman nearly three years ago. Police said Iona J. Runkle, 46, was found dead Jan. 12, 2020, in her mobile home at the Dusty...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Man Allegedly Assaults Victim Following Motorcycle Chase
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing assault and other charges as a result of an altercation that occurred following a motorcycle chase. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old George Walter Pearce on October 13 in Magisterial District Court before Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
Man sentenced for using shock collar, pepper spray on kids
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to using a shock collar and pepper spraying children in 2020. John W. Bailey, 35, of Sipesville, was sentenced on Oct. 24 to serve a minimum of four months to a maximum of 22 months in prison. Bailey pleaded guilty […]
Man accused of luring teen to auto parts store in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police said he was accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old boy. Lawrence Township Police said they were called by the group 814 Pred Hunters about 42-year-old Mathew Uncles trying to meet up with what he thought was a teenager. According to the police […]
Father arrested for stabbing son in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY — A 75-year-old man is accused of stabbing his son after an argument. State police in Kittanning said James Suman, of Vandergrift, stabbed his son Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Washington Street, Parks Township. The victim was flown to an area hospital and treated for...
Arrest made in multiple home improvement scams in Blair, Cambria County
(WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is behind bars after allegedly running home improvement scams in Cambria and Blair counties, according to police. Police said that 49-year-old Kelvin Morales, of Patton, was arrested by Patton Borough police after a couple came forward that a $400 check came back to them as a $2,400 check back […]
Man shot, killed after lengthy high-speed chase that began in Cambria County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect details of the deadly pursuit as reported by local and state law enforcement agencies. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was killed after a police chase that started in Cambria County ended in a shooting along Route 22 into Westmoreland County. On Nov. 3 […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Information Sought Regarding Damage to Pickup in Cooper Township
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Information Sought Regarding Damage to Pickup in Cooper Township. Clearfield-based State Police are seeking information regarding an incident of criminal mischief near Sylvan Grove Road and Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, Clearfield County. Police say...
beckersasc.com
Pennsylvania pain management physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud
Former pain management physician John Keun Sang Lee, MD, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud associated with his Venetia, Pa.-based pain management practice, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 4. From around May 2016 to October 2020, Dr. Lee knowingly submitted claims for steroid injections to Medicare and Medicaid that were...
Fayette County DA will face disciplinary board over handling of DUI case involving his son
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The handling of a case involving the Fayette County District Attorney’s son garnered a lot of attention last year and has now led to an investigation by the state disciplinary board. Craig Simpson, the attorney representing District Attorney Richard Bower, said he believes the...
Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police following a high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Thursday. According to police, the incident began with a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township in Cambria County. Troopers tried to apprehend the suspect, but he fled in a car.
Police: Man charged with attempted homicide, accused of stabbing son in Armstrong Co.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is behind bars and is accused of stabbing his son in Armstrong County.State Police say that 75 year old James Suman was taken into custody on Wednesday after Troopers were called out to Parks Township for a report of a stabbing.Troopers say that James Suman stabbed his son, Michael Suman, following an argument. He was flown to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.James Suman was taken into custody and is facing attempted homicide charges.
Comments / 0