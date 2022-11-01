ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WTAJ

Somerset County woman pleads guilty in drug investigation

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cairnbrook woman pled guilty in federal court for her involvement in possessing with intent to sell methamphetamine. Vicky Wagoner, 40, pled guilty to Count One of the Indictment before U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines Thursday, Nov. 3. In November 2021, Wagner did possess with intent to sell 50 […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22

A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Behind the Podium: One-on-one with State Rep. Frank Burns

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — WJAC recently sat down with State Representative Frank Burns (D-72) to discuss a variety of topics including the economy, inflation, crime and abortion rights ahead of the Nov. 8th General Election. You can watch the full, unedited interview between Rep. Burns and WJAC News...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Man Allegedly Assaults Victim Following Motorcycle Chase

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing assault and other charges as a result of an altercation that occurred following a motorcycle chase. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old George Walter Pearce on October 13 in Magisterial District Court before Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Man sentenced for using shock collar, pepper spray on kids

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to using a shock collar and pepper spraying children in 2020. John W. Bailey, 35, of Sipesville, was sentenced on Oct. 24 to serve a minimum of four months to a maximum of 22 months in prison. Bailey pleaded guilty […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of luring teen to auto parts store in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police said he was accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old boy. Lawrence Township Police said they were called by the group 814 Pred Hunters about 42-year-old Mathew Uncles trying to meet up with what he thought was a teenager. According to the police […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Information Sought Regarding Damage to Pickup in Cooper Township

CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Information Sought Regarding Damage to Pickup in Cooper Township. Clearfield-based State Police are seeking information regarding an incident of criminal mischief near Sylvan Grove Road and Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, Clearfield County. Police say...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania pain management physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

Former pain management physician John Keun Sang Lee, MD, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud associated with his Venetia, Pa.-based pain management practice, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 4. From around May 2016 to October 2020, Dr. Lee knowingly submitted claims for steroid injections to Medicare and Medicaid that were...
VENETIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man charged with attempted homicide, accused of stabbing son in Armstrong Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is behind bars and is accused of stabbing his son in Armstrong County.State Police say that 75 year old James Suman was taken into custody on Wednesday after Troopers were called out to Parks Township for a report of a stabbing.Troopers say that James Suman stabbed his son, Michael Suman, following an argument. He was flown to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.James Suman was taken into custody and is facing attempted homicide charges.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

