School board debates procedure on recording minutes of meetings
Approving the minutes from previous government board meetings is typically a perfunctory task. For the Marion County School Board, not so much. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the board spent nearly 45 minutes sorting out questions about the minutes, especially, how and whether their comments should be captured for the record. The discussion involved guidance from both Florida law and Robert’s Rules of Order.
Feds deny increased gopher tortoise protections
Concluding that the animals are “not in danger of extinction,” federal wildlife officials last Tuesday rejected listing gopher tortoises in Florida as endangered or threatened species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a 113-page decision that said gopher tortoises would continue to be considered a threatened species...
Kari Lake-Linked Tech Firm Wreaking Campaign Finance Havoc
Questions have been raised about a series of apps that are providing information on Arizona’s conservative candidates.In fact, thanks to the Trump campaign’s ex-chief operating officer and financial patron to Arizona gubernatorial aspirant Kari Lake, the Grand Canyon State has a whole slew of them.The app Superfeed Technologies developed for Lake appears to be the most popular of the four apps which the Phoenix-based firm has developed for GOP candidates in Arizona—seemingly free of charge. More than a thousand Android users and an unknown number of iPhone holders to date have downloaded the tool, which provides regular updates from Lake’s...
