Indianapolis, IN

Unable to increase his role, Colts trade Nyheim Hines to Bills for Zack Moss, 6th-rounder

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
News 8 WROC

Nyheim Hines calls the Bills a ‘perfect fit’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team has liked Nyheim Hines as far back as 2018 when he was drafted. Checking on with the Colts through the years finally blossomed into Tuesdays trade. Buffalo acquired the running back from Indianapolis while sending back Zack Moss and a conditional 6th […]
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Josh Allen on Nyheim Hines: “Holy crap, this guy is fast”

It didn’t take Bills running back Nyheim Hines long to impress his new teammates. Hines practiced with the Bills for the first time yesterday after arriving in a trade with the Colts, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were both immediately taken aback by Hines’ speed.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Colts Worked Out Four Running Backs

The team opted to sign RB Jordan Wilkins to their practice squad. Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month. The Jaguars later...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Matt Eberflus Reveals Logic Behind How Bears Valued Roquan Smith

Bears coach Matt Eberflus is normally among the straightest shooters in the NFL and when he travels straight down the middle he avoids trouble. Comments Eberflus made on Wednesday regarding the Roquan Smith situation might not be taken that way by Roquan Smith, if not former Bears GM Ryan Pace.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Audio shows Mike Vrabel had great comments about Derrick Henry against Texans

Some great audio of Mike Vrabel from last weekend’s Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans game has been released. The Titans beat the Texans 17-10 by absolutely pounding the ball on the ground. Derrick Henry rushed for 219 yards on 32 carries, while Dontrell Hilliard added 83 yards on 8 carries. The game marked Henry’s fifth straight 200-yard effort against Houston.
NASHVILLE, TN

