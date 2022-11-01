Unable to increase his role, Colts trade Nyheim Hines to Bills for Zack Moss, 6th-rounder

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Nyheim Hines calls the Bills a ‘perfect fit’
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team has liked Nyheim Hines as far back as 2018 when he was drafted. Checking on with the Colts through the years finally blossomed into Tuesdays trade. Buffalo acquired the running back from Indianapolis while sending back Zack Moss and a conditional 6th […]
Josh Allen had great reaction to seeing Nyheim Hines at practice
The Buffalo Bills have had the best offense in the NFL through the first half of the season, and they added a new weapon ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline when they acquired Nyheim Hines. If Josh Allen’s first impression of the running back is any indication, the move could pay off in a big way.
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
NBC Sports
Josh Allen on Nyheim Hines: “Holy crap, this guy is fast”
It didn’t take Bills running back Nyheim Hines long to impress his new teammates. Hines practiced with the Bills for the first time yesterday after arriving in a trade with the Colts, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were both immediately taken aback by Hines’ speed.
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
Yardbarker
Colts Worked Out Four Running Backs
The team opted to sign RB Jordan Wilkins to their practice squad. Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month. The Jaguars later...
Bills GM Brandon Beane's Comment On Trading For Nyheim Hines Goes Viral
The Buffalo Bills, already one of the Super Bowl favorites in the NFL, added another weapon to their offense when they traded for former Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. On Friday, Bills, general manager Brandon Beane appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to ...
Centre Daily
Matt Eberflus Reveals Logic Behind How Bears Valued Roquan Smith
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is normally among the straightest shooters in the NFL and when he travels straight down the middle he avoids trouble. Comments Eberflus made on Wednesday regarding the Roquan Smith situation might not be taken that way by Roquan Smith, if not former Bears GM Ryan Pace.
Audio shows Mike Vrabel had great comments about Derrick Henry against Texans
Some great audio of Mike Vrabel from last weekend’s Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans game has been released. The Titans beat the Texans 17-10 by absolutely pounding the ball on the ground. Derrick Henry rushed for 219 yards on 32 carries, while Dontrell Hilliard added 83 yards on 8 carries. The game marked Henry’s fifth straight 200-yard effort against Houston.
