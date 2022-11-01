ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIX 105.7

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WTWO/WAWV

America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri

KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
MISSOURI STATE
livability.com

Pork Producer Triumph Foods Breeds Success in St. Joseph, MO

Company has deep roots in St. Joseph, Missouri. While coincidental, St. Joseph’s Triumph Foods can pull a word from its name to describe the state of its business — a triumph. In just over 16 years, it has grown from a newly launched pork processing facility to one of the largest in the United States. In fact, of the pork produced in the U.S. today, it churns out just under 5% — or as president and CEO Matt England likes to describe it, “not quite one out of every 20 pork chops.”
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
livability.com

10 Things You Didn’t Know About St. Joseph, Missouri

Cherry Mash Candy and Jesse James are just a few of the things that put St. Joseph on the map. You may know that St. Joseph, Missouri, has a rich history as the Gold Rush-era gateway to the West or that it’s the self-proclaimed Tenderloin Capital of the World, but you may not know lots of other things that put St. Joseph on the map.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Catholic Charities receives housing state relief

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Catholic Charities is providing housing assistance to those struggling to pay rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Catholic Charities recently received funding through the Missouri State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program. SAFHR for rentiers is an assistance program administered by the...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022

(Jackson County, MO) -- A Missouri county appears to be on track to create a fund to help women travel out-of-state to get an abortion. The Jackson County Legislature is looking at using one-million-dollars in federal funding to help women with transportation, lodging and childcare. They cannot use the money to pay for abortions. The effort follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe versus Wade abortion ruling earlier this year that led Missouri to ban most abortions, including in cases of rape and incest.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Brighter days might be ahead for the St. Joseph School District

St. Joseph School District officials hope to bring back a popular summer school program. Superintendent Gabe Edgar says he has completed contract negotiations with Catapult Learning to bring back the program which incentivizes student attendance. Edgar says the experience working with Catapult over the last two years has been a...
KICK AM 1530

A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending

If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Next week, state voters will have a chance to vote on Amendment 5, which would move Missouri's Department of National Guard from it's current partnership with the Missouri Department of Public Safety. State Rep. Adam Schnelting (R-St. Charles) introduced the amendment to the Missouri House of Representatives. If passed, the Amendment would The post Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 43 months in prison for his role in large-scale heroin trafficking organization

A Missouri man was sentenced on Oct. 27, 2022, in federal court in Springfield for his role in a large-scale heroin trafficking organization. William Brantley, 51, of Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 43 months in prison and five years of supervised release. In July 2019, Brantley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin. He was indicted along with 17 co-conspirators in August 2017.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Columbia Missourian

Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt

Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy