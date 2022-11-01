Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next monthKristen WaltersMissouri State
The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
A surgeon's historical house built in 1911 was once repurposed for a popular local bank in St. Joseph, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
livability.com
Pork Producer Triumph Foods Breeds Success in St. Joseph, MO
Company has deep roots in St. Joseph, Missouri. While coincidental, St. Joseph’s Triumph Foods can pull a word from its name to describe the state of its business — a triumph. In just over 16 years, it has grown from a newly launched pork processing facility to one of the largest in the United States. In fact, of the pork produced in the U.S. today, it churns out just under 5% — or as president and CEO Matt England likes to describe it, “not quite one out of every 20 pork chops.”
livability.com
10 Things You Didn’t Know About St. Joseph, Missouri
Cherry Mash Candy and Jesse James are just a few of the things that put St. Joseph on the map. You may know that St. Joseph, Missouri, has a rich history as the Gold Rush-era gateway to the West or that it’s the self-proclaimed Tenderloin Capital of the World, but you may not know lots of other things that put St. Joseph on the map.
kq2.com
Catholic Charities receives housing state relief
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Catholic Charities is providing housing assistance to those struggling to pay rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Catholic Charities recently received funding through the Missouri State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program. SAFHR for rentiers is an assistance program administered by the...
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there soon, here are four amazing burger spots that you should absolutely try, if you love good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022
(Jackson County, MO) -- A Missouri county appears to be on track to create a fund to help women travel out-of-state to get an abortion. The Jackson County Legislature is looking at using one-million-dollars in federal funding to help women with transportation, lodging and childcare. They cannot use the money to pay for abortions. The effort follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe versus Wade abortion ruling earlier this year that led Missouri to ban most abortions, including in cases of rape and incest.
The Most Common Missouri Fast Food Place is Not What You’d Think
If you had to guess, what do you think is the most common fast food restaurant in Missouri? Well, you're wrong. I should say you're probably wrong as the numbers show the most common place in the Show Me State to get food quickly is likely not what you'd guess.
Brighter days might be ahead for the St. Joseph School District
St. Joseph School District officials hope to bring back a popular summer school program. Superintendent Gabe Edgar says he has completed contract negotiations with Catapult Learning to bring back the program which incentivizes student attendance. Edgar says the experience working with Catapult over the last two years has been a...
A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending
If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Next week, state voters will have a chance to vote on Amendment 5, which would move Missouri's Department of National Guard from it's current partnership with the Missouri Department of Public Safety. State Rep. Adam Schnelting (R-St. Charles) introduced the amendment to the Missouri House of Representatives. If passed, the Amendment would The post Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 43 months in prison for his role in large-scale heroin trafficking organization
A Missouri man was sentenced on Oct. 27, 2022, in federal court in Springfield for his role in a large-scale heroin trafficking organization. William Brantley, 51, of Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 43 months in prison and five years of supervised release. In July 2019, Brantley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin. He was indicted along with 17 co-conspirators in August 2017.
Powerball lottery proceeds help fund Missouri schools
There was no lucky winner for Monday night's Powerball drawing, increasing Wednesday night's jackpot to $1.2 billion.
Missouri Woman Accused of Stealing $140,000 in Insurance Funds
A Missouri woman is accused of stealing a whole lot of money from state unemployment insurance funds in a crime that allegedly took place over several months back in 2020. This led to three felony charges being leveled against her. Insurance Journal just shared the story of Vicky Hefner, 63,...
Why This Missouri Lake is the Most Underrated in America
I don't understand why a lake in Missouri is frequently overlooked when you come across "best" this or "best" that involving water areas. I can argue that this Missouri lake is the most underrated place in America. Before I make my case that Bull Shoals is the most underrated lake...
Stunning $300 Million Amusement Park Planned for Missouri
The 20-acre park would be located in the Ozarks
Columbia Missourian
Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt
Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
