Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Oklahoma Pollster Says Polling This Cycle Is ‘Unstable’
Early voting is underway in Oklahoma and Soonerpoll.com, a non-partisan polling website, is hoping to gather the state's largest early voting exit poll data sample in history. Collecting data before or after elections; however, may not be as easy as it once was. In fact, Bill Shapard, the head of Soonerpoll.com defines this midterm polling data as unstable. He says it may be a sign of the times.
News On 6
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract
An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
News On 6
Poll: Hofmeister Maintains Small Lead In Final Days Before Oklahoma General Election
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister still holds a lead over incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt less than a week before the Oklahoma general election, according to a poll commissioned exclusively for News 9 / News On 6. Hofmeister, a Democrat, holds a 48.2 percent to 44.9 percent lead over the Republican Stitt....
News On 6
OSDH: 2,894 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 38 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count
Thirty-eight virus-related deaths and 2,894 coronavirus cases have been added to the state’s count since Oct. 27, according to weekly numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A total of 1,211,210 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The state said...
News On 6
State Superintendent Candidate Jena Nelson Outlines Plan For How To Improve Student Progress If Elected
Jena Nelson, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent, said getting real-time data on student progress can help reverse the trend of declining student test scores in Oklahoma. The National Assessment of Educational Progress said in its latest report that most states saw a drop in math and reading scores for...
News On 6
ODOT To Begin New Construction Project At I-44, US-169 Interchange
A major project is about to begin at the interchange of I-44 and US 169 starting on Monday, November 7. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) calls it an interchange improvement project with some bridge rehabilitation included as well. ODOT says it will be improving the pavement conditions on all...
News On 6
Tornado Threat Moves To South-Central, Eastern Portions Of Oklahoma
4:06 p.m. -- A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Hughes and Pontotoc counties until 8:30 p.m. 3:43 p.m. -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Carter, Love and Murray counties until 4:30 p.m. 1:01 p.m. -- A Tornado Watch has been issued for Carter, Garvin, Hughes,...
Comments / 0