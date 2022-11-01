ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Pollster Says Polling This Cycle Is ‘Unstable’

Early voting is underway in Oklahoma and Soonerpoll.com, a non-partisan polling website, is hoping to gather the state's largest early voting exit poll data sample in history. Collecting data before or after elections; however, may not be as easy as it once was. In fact, Bill Shapard, the head of Soonerpoll.com defines this midterm polling data as unstable. He says it may be a sign of the times.
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract

An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
ODOT To Begin New Construction Project At I-44, US-169 Interchange

A major project is about to begin at the interchange of I-44 and US 169 starting on Monday, November 7. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) calls it an interchange improvement project with some bridge rehabilitation included as well. ODOT says it will be improving the pavement conditions on all...
