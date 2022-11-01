The developer of Miami’s first supertall broke ground on the project, kicking off one of the most challenging developments in the city’s history. PMG and its partners, Greybrook, Mohari Hospitality, S2 Development and Hilton began construction of the 1,049-foot-tower at 300 Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami. The developers are building the Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences, which is one of a few supertalls planned in South Florida. It could be the tallest residential building south of New York City once it’s completed in 2027.

