Laurent Groll picks up two Doral warehouses for $18M
Laurent Groll bought a pair of adjacent industrial buildings in Doral for $18.1 million. An entity managed by the Miami Beach-based real estate investor acquired two warehouses spanning nearly 93,000 square feet at 8280 Northwest 64th Street and 6350 Northwest 82nd Avenue, records show. Groll’s affiliate obtained a $10.8 million loan from Bank of America.
Air paying $471M for South Florida apartments
Air Communities is spending big bucks on South Florida multifamily projects. The Denver-based real estate investment trust is paying $471 million for two apartment properties in Miami Beach and in Fort Lauderdale’s booming Flagler Village neighborhood. Air bought The District at Flagler Village building at 555 Northeast Eighth Street...
Richman scores $44M construction loan for south Miami-Dade rentals
The Richman Group scored a $44.5 million construction loan for a multifamily complex in Miami-Dade County’s Naranja neighborhood. The deal marks a step forward for the project that has been in the works since last year. It also underscores developers’ insatiable appetite to build apartments in the county’s southernmost areas.
“As Seen On TV” retailer buys second Estates at Acqualina condo
The man who made a fortune selling “As Seen On TV” products like the Huggle, Dust Daddy, and Pillow Pets Dream Lite, bought an Estates at Acqualina unit for $7.3 million, his second in the new condo project. Records show Ask Florida LLC, a Florida entity registered to...
Self-proclaimed “King of Miami Real Estate” sells Opa-locka apartments
An influencer who calls himself the “King of Miami Real Estate” sold a chunk of his apartment portfolio in Opa-locka. Jalal Abuimweis, who has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram and is owner of The King’s Estates, sold 62 apartments across three buildings in deals totaling $8.2 million, he said. Sunrise-based Elan Capital, led by Andres Duarte, paid about $132,000 per unit for the properties.
Dallas investor buys flipped Ritz-Carlton Sunny Isles condo
A real estate investor from the Lone Star State bought a flipped condo at Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach for $5.6 million. Records show Moshe Azoulay bought unit 4901 at 15701 Collins Avenue from MV Realty Group, a Florida LLC registered to Debra Minuto of Upper Saddle River, N.J. Azoulay...
What it takes to develop a Miami supertall
The developer of Miami’s first supertall broke ground on the project, kicking off one of the most challenging developments in the city’s history. PMG and its partners, Greybrook, Mohari Hospitality, S2 Development and Hilton began construction of the 1,049-foot-tower at 300 Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami. The developers are building the Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences, which is one of a few supertalls planned in South Florida. It could be the tallest residential building south of New York City once it’s completed in 2027.
Blackstone sells Tamarac Hampton Inn for $18M
Blackstone sold a 113-room hotel in Tamarac for $17.8 million to a pair of hotel investors based in central Florida. Entities managed by Ramzan and Amin Gulamali acquired The Hampton Inn & Suites at 5701 Madison Avenue, records show. The Gulamalis, principals of Altamonte Springs-based hotel development and investment firm F + F, obtained a $14.3 million mortgage from Ocean Bank.
Developers plan 300-plus rentals on Fort Lauderdale church site
Developers want to build an apartment project on a church site in Progresso Village, which is quickly becoming Fort Lauderdale’s next hot spot. Tal Levinson and Eric Malinasky plan a six-story building on almost a full block on the southeast corner of Northwest Seventh Street and Northwest Fourth Avenue, which includes the First Eben Ezer Missionary Christian Church, Levinson told The Real Deal. Plans still are in the works, but the vision is for more than 300 units with commercial space.
Rapper Future buys waterfront Miami Beach home for $16M
Life is good for award-winning rapper Future, who bought a modern waterfront Miami Beach home for $16.3 million, The Real Deal has learned. The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, bought the 7,250-square-foot, seven-bedroom house at 6493 Allison Road, according to sources. Laurent and Pascale Ouazana sold the property. Laurent Ouazana was CEO of Entoria, one of the largest insurance brokers in France, and is now a board member, according to LinkedIn.
Argentinian investors score approval for North Beach townhomes
A pair of Argentinian investors are launching their second townhome project in Miami Beach. The Miami Beach Design Review Board on Tuesday approved the proposed development at 7637 Carlyle Avenue, along with the demolition of a three-bedroom house completed in 1939 that is on the site. An entity managed by Hector Ricardo Andrelo and Stella Andrelo in Bueno Aires is proposing to redevelop the property into a four-story modern building with seven two-bedroom units, according to plans submitted to the city.
Why real estate shoppers are bagging grocery-anchored plazas
He checkout line for grocery store-anchored shopping centers in South Florida and the U.S. is crowded. Landlords such as Pebb Enterprises’ Ian Weiner are in the midst of a bountiful seller’s market due to significant investor demand for retail plazas featuring an Aldi, Publix, Winn-Dixie or other grocer as the main tenant.
Watch: B1M video takes a closer look at Miami, with help from TRD
Popular YouTube series “Tomorrow’s Build”, from The B1M, looked into a phenomenon that will be familiar to any TRD reader. As the video explains, Miami is in the midst of a skyscraper boom, with surging population and an increase in white collar jobs and corporate HQs relocating to “Wall Street South.” That’s happening despite increased risk from climate change events.
