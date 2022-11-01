Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
universitystar.com
Soccer season over, knocked out in first round
The Texas State soccer (12-5-2, 6-3-1 Sun Belt Conference) season will come to an end following a 1-0 loss to James Madison University (11-3-5, 6-1-3 Sun Belt Conference) in Wednesday’s quarterfinal Sun Belt tournament. The Bobcats came in ranked as the fifth seed in the tournament while JMU was...
universitystar.com
Football looks to grab first road win of season
Texas State football (3-5, 1-3 Sun Belt Conference) will travel to Louisiana in search of its first road win this season to face off against the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (2-6, 1-3 Sun Belt Conference) at 4 p.m. this Saturday at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana. Texas State is prepared...
universitystar.com
Texas State basketball tips off its season against Cameron
The hunt is on for the Bobcats. After finishing the last two years on top of the Sun Belt Conference standings, Texas State men's basketball will look to make it a third. The squad will begin its journey on at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in an exhibition match against Cameron University at Strahan Arena.
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Gives QB Quinn Ewers Honest Advice Following Oklahoma State Loss
Steve Sarkisian reassures Quinn Ewers his status as QB1 following the loss to Oklahoma State
LBJ senior Sedrick Alexander breaks all-time AISD rushing record
With a 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against Crockett, Alexander broke the Austin Independent School District all-time career rushing record previously held by Mulbah Car who ran 4,836 yards for Reagan (now Northeast ECHS) from 2013-16. Car went on to play college football at the University of Houston.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
Drake snubs San Antonio in Texas shoutout on new song 'Major Distribution'
He loves Houston, Dallas, and Austin.
mycanyonlake.com
‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset’ by Jerry Sargent Places Third in HCA’s 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest
'Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset' by Jerry Sargent Photography. Canyon Lake photographer Jerry Sargent’s photograph, ‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset,’ placed third in the Hill Country Alliance’s (HCA) 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest. HCA announced the winners today. Sargent’s image will appear in HCA’s...
Country’s largest Buc-ee’s to break ground in Central Texas
The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas on Nov. 16.
Everything to know about this weekend's Texas Monthly BBQ Fest in Lockhart
Barbecue, booze, tacos, and so much more.
Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini announce 2023 CMT Music Awards move to Austin, Texas
The country superstar returned to the Moody Center Wednesday night to perform in front of Texas fans.
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
Hill Country photo contest winners announced
The Hill Country Alliance (HCA) announced Wednesday it had selected the winners of a photo contest recording the beauty of the area.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
BCSO launches criminal investigation into allegations against Josh Primo
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that it has launched a criminal investigation into former Spurs player Josh Primo. The sheriff's office also has spoken with Dr. Hillary Cauthen, who filed a lawsuit over his alleged sexual misconduct. "The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has made...
San Antonio political science experts believe Texas Governor race is closer than polls show
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
universitystar.com
Opinion: Vote 'for' Proposition A, decriminalize marijuana
Marijuana is still illegal on a state and federal level, but constituents of San Marcos are working to fix that. On the ballot in Hays County, residents can vote 'yes' or 'no' on whether or not to decriminalize. In the summer of 2020, San Marcos activists rapidly revolutionized Texas' cannabis...
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
