ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
universitystar.com

Soccer season over, knocked out in first round

The Texas State soccer (12-5-2, 6-3-1 Sun Belt Conference) season will come to an end following a 1-0 loss to James Madison University (11-3-5, 6-1-3 Sun Belt Conference) in Wednesday’s quarterfinal Sun Belt tournament. The Bobcats came in ranked as the fifth seed in the tournament while JMU was...
SAN MARCOS, TX
universitystar.com

Football looks to grab first road win of season

Texas State football (3-5, 1-3 Sun Belt Conference) will travel to Louisiana in search of its first road win this season to face off against the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (2-6, 1-3 Sun Belt Conference) at 4 p.m. this Saturday at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana. Texas State is prepared...
SAN MARCOS, TX
universitystar.com

Texas State basketball tips off its season against Cameron

The hunt is on for the Bobcats. After finishing the last two years on top of the Sun Belt Conference standings, Texas State men's basketball will look to make it a third. The squad will begin its journey on at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in an exhibition match against Cameron University at Strahan Arena.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KXAN

LBJ senior Sedrick Alexander breaks all-time AISD rushing record

With a 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against Crockett, Alexander broke the Austin Independent School District all-time career rushing record previously held by Mulbah Car who ran 4,836 yards for Reagan (now Northeast ECHS) from 2013-16. Car went on to play college football at the University of Houston.
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
universitystar.com

Opinion: Vote 'for' Proposition A, decriminalize marijuana

Marijuana is still illegal on a state and federal level, but constituents of San Marcos are working to fix that. On the ballot in Hays County, residents can vote 'yes' or 'no' on whether or not to decriminalize. In the summer of 2020, San Marcos activists rapidly revolutionized Texas' cannabis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy