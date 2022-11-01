Read full article on original website
morristowngreen.com
Morristown High’s Ella wows with Aretha at the Apollo
Morristown High School senior Ella Lindner wowed Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater on Wednesday, advancing to the second round of Amateur Night competition. Lindner’s rendition of the Goffin/King classic Natural Woman, made famous by Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, registered a 95 on the applause decibel meter, propelling her past two other contestants. She’ll compete again on Nov. 9, 2022.
ucnj.org
Santa Claus is Coming to Union County –Celebrate the Season at Warinanco
The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation are happy to announce a kickoff to the holiday season in Warinanco Park at the Warinanco Sports Center, with skating with Santa and more. “This is one of my favorite times of the year,...
morristowngreen.com
Opening the Gates: A bittersweet celebration in Morristown
Mexican tradition says All Saints’ Day, Nov. 1, is when spirits of departed children reunite with their families. It is meant to be a joyous celebration. But Kori Gervasio and Andrea Lekberg had to remind themselves of that on Tuesday, as they welcomed visitors to the memorial altar they created in the Morristown lobby of Morris Arts.
Students, parents and district rally around Renaissance Principal Maria Francisco
Students and parents spoke out in support of Maria Francisco, the Renaissance at Rand Middle School principal, on Wednesday, pleading for Francisco to continue in her position at the school. An arbitrator ruled last month that former Renaissance principal Joseph Putrino be reinstated in the role after tenure charges brought...
morristowngreen.com
Shades of national politics color nonpartisan Morris School District race
If the Morris School District board election hinged solely on inspiration, Dawn Parkot almost certainly would be a shoo-in. Legally blind, the 1991 Morristown High School graduate also overcame rheumatoid arthritis and athetoid cerebral palsy — a congenital disability that has tethered her to a wheelchair and rendered her incapable of normal speech — to become the University of Notre Dame’s first multiply-disabled graduate.
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
ucnj.org
UNION COUNTY BEGINS CODE BLUE EMERGECY SHELTER INITIATIVE 2022-2023 SEASON
The Union County Board of County Commissioners and Union County’s Department of Human Services will again institute a Countywide Code Blue (CB) Initiative in an effort to prevent death and injury among homeless people during periods of extreme weather conditions with temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit with precipitation. “Last...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County residents have several choices to make on Election Day
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Nov. 8 midterm election will prove important for Essex County residents, both on the local and national level. On the national stage, Democratic incumbent Mikie Sherrill is fighting to keep her seat representing the 11th Congressional District against two challengers, Republican Paul DeGroot and Libertarian Joseph Biasco. The 11th Congressional District includes Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Maplewood and South Orange.
Montclair Swap is back after a two-year hiatus
After taking a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Montclair Swap is back – but in a new location. This weekend, Nov. 4 and 5, it will be held at the Montclair Women’s Club on Union Street. The swap will be the 37th one since Jane Marcus started...
Award Winning Pizzaiolo Returns To NJ Roots With Opening Of Morristown Restaurant
An award-winning pizza chef is returning to his cheesy, saucy, crispy New Jersey roots with the opening of his new restaurant in Morristown. Coniglios is now open at 11 South St. in Morristown, taking over for Bareburger, which closed in March. Nino Coniglio, a Garden State native, moved to Brooklyn...
Stabbing at Halloween Event in Parsippany
A private security officer who was working at the event was stabbed with a knife while intervening in an altercation.Morristown Minute. Morris County Police Announce the Arrest of David C. Knestrick, 47, in Connection with a Stabbing in Parsippany at the Chiller Theater Expo.
Jersey Proud: Food drive and hiring event held in Elizabeth
A food drive turned into a hiring event in Elizabeth.
Amadhia
The Jack Moves Put Newark R&B Back on the Map
Newark, New Jersey’s own Gwen Guthrie once sang in 1986, “Ain’t nothing going on but the rent.” Thirty-six years later, it’s the same story nationwide: rent increases, high-rise developments with only 20 percent affordable housing required, corporate buy-up of housing, and little opportunity for artists. The Jack Moves never expected their self-built studio in downtown Newark to last forever; they were squatters in the turn-of-the-century building that had fallen out of code. Still, they managed to record their debut in 2015, as well as the recently released Cruiserweight LP.
thepositivecommunity.com
Hollywood on the East Coast
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
Newark Symphony Hall CEO steps down amid $50M renovation
Amid a $50 million renovation of Newark Symphony Hall, the venue is undergoing a leadership change. Newark Symphony Hall’s president and CEO, Taneshia Nash Laird, is stepping down after four years in the position and will be replaced by an interim CEO pending the naming of a permanent successor, the venue’s board announced Monday.
roi-nj.com
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center welcomes new transplant surgeon
The Renal and Pancreas Transplant Division at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center recently welcomed its newest transplant surgeon, Dr. Matthew Rosenzweig. Rosenzweig joins Drs. Stuart Geffner and Harry Sun, with Associates in Transplant and General Surgery, and Dr. James Guarrera and the transplant surgeons from Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School and University Hospital in Newark. Together, they form New Jersey’s largest and most experienced group of transplant surgeons, specializing in renal and pancreas transplantation, dialysis access and general and advanced laparoscopic surgery.
Bayonne council awards contracts, accepts grants, and even gets a gift
The Bayonne City Council has passed a number resolutions awarding contracts for various capital improvements and accepting state and county grants. At the October 19 meeting, a resolution was approved by the council authorizing a contract for road paving improvements on Broadway. Resident Gail Godesky asked the council what the improvements entailed, and Department of Public Works Director Tom Cotter said the city is looking to pave Broadway,
jerseydigs.com
Sayreville Passes Redevelopment Plan for Amboy Cinemas Site
The Raritan Valley town of Sayreville has taken the first steps towards revitalizing a long-shuttered theater in the hopes of sparking development of a mixed-use complex. During their September 27 meeting, Sayreville’s borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant Amboy Cinemas site. The 19.5-acre parcel, at the corner of Routes 9 and 35, is one of the first properties visitors see when entering the township and is perhaps not the best introduction.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Alpert Group Breaks Ground on 40-Unit Affordable Community in Teaneck, New Jersey
TEANECK, N.J. — The Alpert Group, along with its nonprofit partner Geriatric Services Inc., has broken ground on a 40-unit affordable housing community for seniors in Teaneck, just across the Hudson River from Manhattan and The Bronx. The community will rise five stories, and the mostly one-bedroom units are...
