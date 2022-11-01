Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Amazon Music Live Concert After Houston Texans Game
Houston, TX - Megan Thee Stallion provided the post-game entertainment following the Houston Texans’ Week 9 match-up against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night (November 3). The Houston Hottie delivered a special concert for Amazon Music Live after the Thursday Night Football game, which was broadcast on Prime Video.
Kanye West & Drake's Beef Threatens To Reignite After 'Her Loss' Jab
Kanye West has issued a response to Drake after he suggested their reconciliation was nothing more than a favor to music executive J. Prince. Drizzy cast doubt on the sincerity of his and Kanye’s November 2021 truce on “Circo Loco,” a track from his new Her Loss album with 21 Savage that arrived on Friday (November 4).
Drake Takes Shots At Serena Williams’ ‘Groupie’ Husband On ‘Her Loss’
Drake and 21 Savage have released their collaborative project Her Loss, and some of Drizzy’s bars have stirred up controversy. The 6 God already made headlines on Friday (November 4) when he insinuated on the song “Circo Loco” that Megan Thee Stallion was lying about allegedly being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez, to which Meg issued a scathing rebuttal.
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Pay Homage To The Proud Family For Halloween
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have given fans a belated look at the Knowles-Carter family’s Halloween 2022 looks, which paid tribute to a beloved Disney family. In a post shared to Instagram on Thursday (November 3), the power couple and their three children were dressed as the fictional titular family from The Proud Family, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005.
Nelly & Jermaine Dupri Transform Into The Temptations For Motown-Themed Birthday Party
Nelly and Jermaine Dupri may have won best Halloween costume this year after dressing up as part of the legendary group The Temptations. The St. Lunatic tapped up JD as well as Polow Da Don, Bryan Michael Cox and Johnta Austin to dress as the R&B group for his Halloween 22 The Mo-town Revue 50’s & 60’s Costume Party. The event took place on Monday (October 31) in Atlanta, Georgia, and also served as a party to celebrate Nelly’s 48th birthday.
Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers
Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
Kanye West Unable To Sell ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Because Two Black Men Own Trademark
Kanye West will not be able to sell his “White Lives Matter” t-shirts due to a block by two Black men who own the trademark to the controversial slogan. Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the weekly racial justice radio show Civic Cipher, became legal owners of the slogan last month. The duo decided to obtain the trademark once they saw Kanye West was moving forward with the sale of the shirts.
DRAM Calls Drake A ‘Bitch’ Over ‘Her Loss’ Diss, Revisits 2015 Fight: ‘I Pressed His Ass’
DRAM has shared some words for Drake after the Toronto megastar seemingly fired off some lyrical shots in his direction on new track “BackOutsideBoyz.”. In a slick play of words on the Her Loss track, Drake appears to reference a time when DRAM caught a beat down from his security in 2015.
50 Cent Honors Takeoff During Concert, Gives Quavo Advice On Posthumous Music
50 Cent has paid tribute to Takeoff following the rapper’s tragic death, while offering words of advice to his Migos brethren Quavo. During an arena concert in Seinäjoki, Finland on Tuesday night (November 1), the G-Unit rapper honored Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston, Texas earlier that day.
Drake, Future, Travis Scott & More Pay Tribute To Takeoff Following His Death
Tributes to Takeoff have continued to pour in following the Migos rapper’s tragic death. Takeoff (real name Kirsnik Khari Ball) was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of Tuesday (November 1), sending shockwaves through the Hip Hop community. The 28-year-old was...
Gucci Mane Drops 1017 Rapper One Day After Signing Him: 'Congratulations'
Gucci Mane has continued to prove his ruthlessness as a record executive by dropping an artist from his 1017 label just one day after signing him. On Tuesday (November 2), Guwop announced on Twitter that buzzing rapper Baby Racks is no longer a part of his label. He sarcastically congratulated Baby Racks for becoming the “first artist to get signed and dropped in a day.”
Saweetie To Release Two New Projects Before End Of 2022 — Including ‘Pretty Bitch Music’
Saweetie is looking to make a splash with her long-awaited return to the music industry with two new projects, including her long-awaited debut album, Pretty Bitch Music. The Bay Area native sat down with Rolling Stone, where she shed some light on her upcoming releases. According to Saweetie, her first project will be titled The Single Life and will focus on what’s been happening since her messy breakup with Quavo in 2021.
Kanye West Sends Love To Migos Following Takeoff’s Death
Kanye West has sent his condolences to the Migos following the death of Takeoff earlier this week. Ye headed to Twitter on Thursday (November 3) to show love to the Atlanta trio. In the midst of his tweets firing back at critics, Kanye posted a photo from the Donda 2 listening party in Miami where he hit the stage with Migos draped in all-black threads.
Drake Seemingly Confirms Rumored $500M Record Deal
Drake has seemingly confirmed on his new project Her Loss that he’s signed a record deal worth $500 million. On the song “Major Distribution” off his new joint project with 21 Savage, Drizzy spits: “Bad Bunny numbers it’s a robbery/ Five-hundred million just for Aubrey.”
Lil Uzi Vert Hits Studio With Big Sean After Shutting Down NYC For ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Video Shoot
Lil Uzi Vert recently linked up with Big Sean in the studio just days after Uzi turned New York City upside down during a video shoot. Don Cannon shared photos of the studio link-up on Thursday (November 3), showing Uzi and Sean Don as they appear to be cheffing something up alongside the Generation Now co-founder.
Drake Shows Love To Lil Yachty: ‘Where Would I Be Without Our Friendship’
Drake has shown some love to his close friend Lil Yachty, who had a heavy hand in crafting his new album Her Loss with 21 Savage. Her Loss dropped on Friday (November 4), and while fans and critics alike spent the day picking through Drake’s subliminal disses at Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, DRAM and Serena Williams’s husband, Drizzy took some time to praise Yachty for all of his contributions to the project, which included its unique cover art.
Future Drops $16.3M On Lavish New Miami Mansion
Future has just copped a new mansion, and it’s come with quite a hefty price tag. According to TMZ, King Pluto upped his real estate game and reportedly copped a 10-figure mansion on Allison Island in Miami Beach. The residence, according to real estate sources, is an 8,897 square...
Missy Elliott Immortalized With Scarily Accurate Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Missy Elliott has once again been memorialized, this time with a hauntingly accurate Madame Tussauds wax figure. The Virginia rapper and producer had already been honored last year with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as her own street in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia this past September. Now, she’s been forever immortalized as a life-like waxwork at Madame Tussaud’s legendary museum.
These 14 Wild Taylor Swift Fan Theories Actually Ended Up Being True
Proof that Taylor Swift fans are the best detectives out there.
Childish Gambino Is ‘Down To Clown’ In New ‘Community’ Movie
Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, has reportedly said he’s “down” to star in the forthcoming Community movie. The cult classic sitcom by Dan Harmon gave Childish Gambino his first major acting gig, and after reports emerged at the end of September that Peacock and Sony Pictures TV had greenlit a movie focused on the beloved Greendale Community College, all eyes were on the creative polymath to see if he’d reunite with his old castmates.
