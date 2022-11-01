Saweetie is looking to make a splash with her long-awaited return to the music industry with two new projects, including her long-awaited debut album, Pretty Bitch Music. The Bay Area native sat down with Rolling Stone, where she shed some light on her upcoming releases. According to Saweetie, her first project will be titled The Single Life and will focus on what’s been happening since her messy breakup with Quavo in 2021.

2 DAYS AGO