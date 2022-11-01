Read full article on original website
Learn about the Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
Even Meat Lovers Go Vegan At Veggie HeavenOssiana TepfenhartMontclair, NJ
The Most Dangerous Highways in the U.S.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
CR 527/Main Street Closed for Railroad Crossing RepairsMorristown MinuteBound Brook, NJ
Girls volleyball: No. 5 Williamstown sweeps No. 6 Washington Township in SJG4 semis
Chris Sheppard, who has coached the Williamstown girls volleyball team in countless big games over the years, admitted that even he was a little nervous in a raucous atmosphere on Friday. His players, however, didn’t seem the slight bit fazed. The third-seeded Braves, ranked No. 5 in the NJ.com...
No. 3 Kingsway ends No. 15 Eastern’s 23-year field hockey title streak in SJG4 quarters
The Eastern Vikings field hockey team gave it a good run. In an NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 quarterfinal, Kingsway ended Eastern’s unchallenged 23-year reign over New Jersey high school field hockey with a 7-0 win. Top-seeded Kingsway will host fourth-seeded Washington Township on Monday in the semifinal round.
Football: Willingboro hands Pt. Pleasant Boro 1st loss in Central Jersey Grp 2 semifinal
Fourth-seeded Willingboro knocked off top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro 50-30, and handed them its first loss, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Point Pleasant. Willingboro will next face third-seeded Gloucester in the sectional final on Friday. The first half was a back-and-forth affair...
Football: Maple Shade rallies late over Asbury Park in South, Group 1 semis
Sean Loomis threw the go-ahead touchdown pass late in the game as third-seeded Maple Shade ended the Cinderella season of second-seeded Asbury Park, 27-18, in the semifinal round of NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 1 state playoffs in Asbury Park. Maple Shade (9-2) will play the winner of Saturday’s game...
Football: Turney takes St. Augustine over St. John Vianney in Non-Public A 1st Round
Sophomore Julian Turney scored three touchdowns as eighth-seeded St. Augustine rolled to a 45-0 victory over ninth-seeded St. John Vianney in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A state playoffs in Richland. St. Augustine (6-4) will play top-seeded Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the quarterfinal round next...
Football: Cedar Grove upsets Wood-Ridge on late touchdown to reach N2G1 final
Fourth-seeded Cedar Grove (9-2) punched its ticket to the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 sectional final with a thrilling 17-10 upset victory over top seeded Wood-Ridge (8-2) on Friday night. Senior Edmund Dakar scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 68-yard pass from sophomore Stephen Paradiso with 43...
Football: No. 18 Midd. South returns to sectional finals with CJ4 semis win over Winslow
Donovan Summey scored a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown as top-seeded and No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 Middletown South took a 24-10 victory over fifth-seeded Winslow in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 4 playoffs, in Middletown. With the win, the Eagles (8-1) will...
HS Football: Adair, No. 7 Delsea never take foot off pedal in SJ3 semifinal win
There have been times this season when the Delsea football team hasn’t practiced up to its standards, yet simply proved to be more talented than the opposition and came away with victorious on game day. Leading into their NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 3 semifinal, the Crusaders were laser-focused...
Orr’s 3 TDs, strong defense leads Rumson-Fair Haven past Oakcrest and into SJG2 final
Run the ball and play defense – the duo that has brought Rumson-Fair Haven great success over the years. After working on the staff as an assistant, Jeremy Schulte took over as head coach and his team is buying in once during his first season at the helm. Alastair...
If you win the $1.6B Powerball jackpot, these states let you stay anonymous
If someone in New Jersey overcomes the huge lottery odds and wins all or a share of Saturday’s gigantic $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, we’ll almost certainly never learn his or her name. That’s because the Garden State is one of more than a dozen states across the country...
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M sold at these 3 N.J. stores
The three Powerball tickets valued at least $1 million sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s lottery drawing were bought in Bergen and Middlesex counties. A $2 million Powerball ticket — sold with the Power Play for an extra $1 — was bought at Raceway gas station store at the intersection of Route 516 and Higgins Road in Old Bridge, though it has a Matawan mailing address.
Autumn Lands festival at Historic Smithville Park entertains, teaches
Long before Europeans arrived along the Rancocas Creek, Native Americans lived in a settlement called Alumhatta – now Historic Smithville Park – and used the water to transport goods by canoe and irrigate crops in the rich soil. In the 19th century, runaway slaves traveled the same waterways...
Furniture chain is closing a New Jersey location
If 2022 is going to be remembered for all the stores that closed, there is one more to add to the list. Huffman Koos, the venerable furniture retailer, is closing their Freehold store. According to their Facebook page:. THE END IS NEAR IN 💥FREEHOLD!💥 DON’T MISS the opportunity to shop...
Goodfellas, money, drugs and a near suicide: The N.J. horse racing comeback story nobody would’ve bet on
This is a racetrack story — not a “Mom and Pop do the Derby” story or the kind of ruffles and flourishes that always follow the coronation of a Triple Crown winner. You’ve probably heard most of those. Happy endings are what keeps the media writing about horses, trainers and jockeys.
Are you surrounded by Democrats or Republicans? How N.J. breaks red and blue in all 21 counties.
The subtle trend continues. Yes, New Jersey Democrats can boast about having a million more registered voters in their party compared to Republicans (2,524,019 vs. 1,520,511), according to the October statistics from the state’s Division of Elections. But Republicans continue to add small but steady numbers of registered voters...
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
Fine dining on neighborhood weeds? Foraging gaining popularity in the wilds of N.J.
It’s a Wednesday morning in Burlington County and chef Phil Manganaro is heading out in his truck to get some fresh ingredients — but not from any store, farm or garden. Instead, Manganaro pulls off on a dirt path and hops out of his vehicle holding a pair of scissors and a plastic basket. He tucks his pants into long socks, sprays some bug spray and sets out into the nearby forest.
Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges
Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
Hamilton, NJ Pizza Shop Rooting for Phillies with Pizza Deal
Go Phillies. The whole area is celebrating the Philadelphia Phillies being in the World Series including everyone at Marcello's Pizza Grill in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). After last night's big win (7-0 and 5 homeruns) the Phillies take the lead in the series 2-1. Tonight (Wednesday, November 2nd) is game...
