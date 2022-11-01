ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M sold at these 3 N.J. stores

The three Powerball tickets valued at least $1 million sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s lottery drawing were bought in Bergen and Middlesex counties. A $2 million Powerball ticket — sold with the Power Play for an extra $1 — was bought at Raceway gas station store at the intersection of Route 516 and Higgins Road in Old Bridge, though it has a Matawan mailing address.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
NJ.com

Fine dining on neighborhood weeds? Foraging gaining popularity in the wilds of N.J.

It’s a Wednesday morning in Burlington County and chef Phil Manganaro is heading out in his truck to get some fresh ingredients — but not from any store, farm or garden. Instead, Manganaro pulls off on a dirt path and hops out of his vehicle holding a pair of scissors and a plastic basket. He tucks his pants into long socks, sprays some bug spray and sets out into the nearby forest.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges

Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy